Greetings from The Underground,

A few nights ago, I found myself thinking about a phrase that doesn’t get used nearly enough…

“I’m proud of you.”

It’s something we usually associate with parents talking to their children or a coach says it after a big game. Maybe a teacher says it after graduation. Somewhere along the way, most of us stop paying attention to it.

And that’s a shame, because I think being proud of someone is one of the purest forms of love that exists.

Not love in the romantic sense.

Not the butterflies, the attraction, the grand gestures, or the movie moments.

I’m talking about the quiet kind of admiration that develops when you truly get to know another person and find yourself impressed by who they are.

The older I get, the more I realize that admiration and love aren’t the same thing.

You can love someone and still be frustrated by them.

You can love someone and struggle to respect them.

You can love someone and spend years wishing they would become somebody different.

But when you’re proud of someone, you’re accepting them exactly as they are.

You’re looking at the totality of who they are… their strengths, flaws, scars, mistakes, and struggles… and saying, “I genuinely admire the way you move through the world.”

That’s a much rarer feeling.

I’ve spent a lot of time lately thinking about the people who make me feel that way.

They’re not necessarily the wealthiest people I know.

They’re not the most successful.

They’re not the people with the fancy titles or the biggest social media followings.

They’re the people who consistently choose kindness when they have every reason not to.

They’re the people who keep showing up after life knocks them down.

They’re the people who carry burdens most of us never see while somehow maintaining empathy for everyone around them.

They’re the people character reveals itself in small moments when nobody is paying attention.

The older I get, the less impressed I am by accomplishments and the more impressed I am by character.

Anybody can have a good year. Anybody can get lucky. Anybody can stumble into money or status.

Character is different.

Character is who you are when life becomes difficult.

Character is how you treat the waitress when your order is wrong.

Character is whether you return the shopping cart.

Character is what you do when nobody would ever know if you took the easy way out.

That’s why being proud of someone feels so different than simply liking them.

It’s not about what they’ve achieved.

It’s about who they’ve chosen to become.

What I’ve also realized is that the best relationships — friendships, family relationships, or romantic partnerships — are built on mutual admiration.

We talk endlessly about love in our culture.

We write songs about it.

We spend billions of dollars trying to find it.

But maybe we don’t spend enough time talking about respect.

Because eventually the excitement settles down.

The novelty fades.

Real life shows up.

What remains is whether you genuinely admire the person standing beside you.

Do you respect them?

Do you trust their judgement?

Do you believe they make the world a little better simply by being in it?

Are you proud to have them in your life?

And maybe just as importantly, are they proud of you?

Because there is something profoundly healing about being seen by another person and knowing they believe in you.

Knowing they notice your effort.

Knowing they celebrate your victories.

Knowing they recognize your growth.

Not because they expect something in return.

Not because they’re keeping score.

Because they genuinely want to see you succeed.

I think that’s one of the greatest gifts another human being can give us.

To look at someone and say, “I see who you are, and I admire it.”

To hear those same words reflected back at us.

In a world that constantly encourages cynicism, competition, and division, finding people who inspire that kind of mutual respect feels increasingly rare.

But when you do find it, you understand something important.

Love isn’t always measured by grand declarations.

Sometimes it’s found in something much simpler.

Sometimes it’s found in the quiet realization that another person’s existence makes you want to be better.

And sometimes the most meaningful words we can say to someone are the ones we hear the least.

You make me proud.

Until next time,

Evan.