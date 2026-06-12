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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
7h

Well said. Thank you 💜

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Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
8h

I learned later in my life that all my siblings desired one thing above all from our father - his pride in us. Not from our mom, our dad.

When we all traveled east to say our goodbyes a couple of weeks before he died, we each had our one-on-one time with him. When it was my turn, I told him all that ever mattered to me was that he would be proud of me.

He was very weak when he softly replied, “I’ve always been proud of you”. I secretly knew he wouldn’t have been if he’d known the full story, but I cherish those words.

It’s funny that it wasn’t love we craved. I think that was a given from your parent, but that pride - a person earns that.

Nice essay, Evan. I appreciate the nudge to recall my father’s words.

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