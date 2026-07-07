Greetings from The Underground,

Imagine a young and attractive woman who is living with a genetic disorder and has undergone a major surgery to have half of one of her lungs removed and spent time relying on supplemental oxygen just to get through the day. She was recovering and still struggling with adapting to a new reality. She would legitimately qualify for a handicap parking placard…

Yet still avoided using handicap parking spaces whenever she could.

It wasn’t because she didn’t need them or wasn’t entitled to them, but because she was afraid of what other people would think. She worried that someone would see a young woman step out of the driver’s seat, look perfectly healthy for a few seconds, and decide she was taking advantage of the system, or there was someone else more deserving. She didn’t want the stares, or the whispered comments. She didn’t want to feel like she had to justify her medical history to complete strangers in a grocery store parking lot.

I understand that feeling.

If you passed me in the aisle at the grocery store, you probably wouldn’t think twice about me. I’m 6’4. I don’t use a wheelchair. I don’t walk with a cane. I don’t have a prosthetic limb. From the outside, I look like a healthy guy running errands.

What you don’t see are the shoulder surgeries. The four and five inch scars where parts of my bone was removed. The metal disks holding rope together that replaced the ligaments torn in half. The chronic pain. The lingering effects of military service. The post-traumatic stress that can turn an ordinary day into an exhausting one. The invisible injuries that don’t announce themselves the moment I get out of my car.

It’s the strange thing about disabilities…

We have somehow convinced ourselves that we can identify a disability at a glance, and if someone doesn’t fit the image we’ve built in our heads, we question whether they’re worthy or really even disabled at all.

The truth is that most of us have been conditioned to recognize disability by what we can immediately see.

When someone says the word “disabled,” many of us instinctively picture a wheelchair, a prosthetic limb, a white cane, a caretaker, or another visible physical impairment. Those images aren’t wrong, because millions of Americans live with disabilities that are immediately apparent, and they deserve every accommodation and ounce of respect that we can offer them.

But they don’t represent the full picture…

Disability organizations estimate that the vast majority of disabilities are non-visible. Conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, autoimmune diseases, heart and lung conditions, neurological disorders, traumatic brain injuries, hearing loss, epilepsy, and countless other medical conditions that affect a person’s daily life without changing how they appear to everyone around them.

That’s where the misunderstandings lie.

We’ve unintentionally trained ourselves as a society to believe that if we can’t see someone’s disability, it must not be severe enough to matter. We assume that looking healthy means feeling healthy. We mistake appearance for ability. It isn’t malicious most of the time, it’s simply human nature to make quick judgments based on the limited information in front of us.

The problem is that disability doesn’t always introduce itself. Sometimes it’s the veteran who quietly manages PTSD. Sometimes it’s a young woman whose lungs will never function the way they once did. Sometimes it’s the person living with chronic pain who has learned to smile through discomfort because explaining it over and over is simply exhausting.

Not every disability announces itself the moment someone walks through the door, and that doesn’t make it any less real.

What bothers me most about the example at the beginning of this article isn’t about whether the woman qualified for a handicap parking placard — the doctors had already answered that question. It’s that she worries about everyone else.

She would worry about a stranger watching her walk into the store and silently decide that she wasn’t disabled enough. That someone who knew nothing about her life, the surgeries, or the challenges she faced would become the judge and jury of whether she deserved the accommodation she had legally been given.

And I think there are countless people who feel like that.

I’ve heard stories from veterans, people living with chronic illnesses, and individuals with invisible disabilities who feel guilty using the accommodations designed specifically for them. Some avoid accessible parking. Others refuse mobility aids until they physically can’t go another day without them. Many push themselves far beyond their limits simply because they don’t want to be accused of exaggerating or taking advantage of the system.

Think about how ass-backward that is…

We’ve created a culture where some disabled people feel like they have to earn permission to be disabled in the eyes of complete strangers. As if the surgeries, the diagnoses, the medications, the therapy appointments, the chronic pain, or the years spent learning to adapt somehow aren’t enough.

No one should have to justify their disability in a parking lot. No one should feel embarrassed for using an accommodation that exists because they genuinely need it. And no one should have to choose between protecting their health and avoiding someone else’s assumptions.

The truth is that the hardest part of living with an invisible disability often isn’t the condition itself… It’s carrying the constant feeling that you have to prove it’s real.

Maybe that’s the lesson in all of this. That every single day we make assumptions about people we’ve never even met. We decide they’re healthy because they look healthy. We assume they’re lazy because we can’t see what they’re carrying. We convince ourselves that we know someone’s story after watching them for all of five seconds in a parking lot.

The person using a handicap parking space may be recovering from chemotherapy. They may have a heart condition that leaves them exhausted after walking a short distance. They may be living with chronic pain, a traumatic brain injury, severe PTSD, or a lung disease that makes every extra step feel like a mile.

Or maybe they’re a disabled veteran who spent years serving this country and came home with injuries that don’t show up in a photograph.

None of those people owe anyone an explanation. They don’t owe others their medical records, their diagnosis, or the worst chapter of their lives just to satisfy the curiosity of strangers or justifying using an accommodation that was created for them.

What they deserve is the same thing every one of us hopes for when life becomes difficult: a little dignity and understanding. We talk a lot about kindness in this country. We tell children not to judge a book by its cover. We remind ourselves that everyone is fighting battles we know nothing about.

Maybe it’s time we started actually believing and practicing those words…

Because not every disability can be seen, but every person deserves to be seen with compassion.

Until next time,

Evan.

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