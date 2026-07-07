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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
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Thank you for this wonderful article.Apparently this woman is afraid to be judged disabled because of the way people mistreat others with disabilities. My Va doctor signed for my disabled license plate. For a long time, I felt like this woman. Then eventually, I told myself that it would be alright. If people can’t accept with disabilities with dignity like this current administration.

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