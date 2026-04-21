Is this probably considered a crash out at this point?

Yes.

I really don’t care. What I will tell you is that there is a generational difference in the way that millennials, gen z, and younger choose to express themselves and how open they are with their personal lives. My decision to be open and honest about my life is none of your fucking business and quite frankly, you have no control over what I say… and I’m not going to apologize or have people tell me to “keep certain things with a therapist,” about what I have to say.

That’s not okay either.

Like I’ve said previously, this situation is indicative of the entire country right now and that’s why I’m willing to go so hard in my criticism of what’s going on.

IT’S. NOT. RIGHT.

This is happening all across the country where older and wealthier generations are extracting free labor in exchange of “access” or “exposure.” I saw a friend on threads last week post about how a company wanted him to come in for a two-day trial run of work to see if it was a good fit before they hired him — THAT IS NOT OKAY.

You don’t get to exploit people and then lie about them when they call you out for it.

You don’t get to string people along with promise of access and opportunity and then when they become too squeaky of a wheel, find ways to push you out and gaslight you.

So excuse me for being a little upset when I’ve noticed that Lincoln Square has been lying about me in their responses to subscribers…

Responses from Lincoln Square regarding my firing.

At NO POINT, did I ever insinuate or state that Lincoln Square was backed by “Israeli millionaires.”

At NO POINT, did I ever attempt to use the Lincoln Square brand to attract people to my personal livestreams to garner publicity.

Susan Demas herself told me two days ago that Stuart Stevens was a “donor” to Lincoln Square when telling me it was unacceptable to “attack” “colleagues” when I posted the screenshot of me attempting to contact Stuart multiple times over a 12-month period to get him to look at my writing. I did the same with the other screenshots I included.

I will not be gaslit over my mental health and personal struggles when I point out the fact that when in a desperate situation, the organization that told me repeatedly how much they appreciated my service and sacrifices, did not reach out to lend a dollar to someone who they knew was struggling despite extracting free labor from them when they were in that vulnerable position.

ACCESS IS NOT PAYMENT.

EXPOSURE IS NOT PAYMENT.

I was never hired to “write one article per week.” I was promised by Rick Wilson that I would be added to Lincoln Square as a “staff writer” (I have the email)… Susan Demas then told me I would be a “paid contributing writer” and she could offer $200/newsletter and would offer to publish articles from my personal Substack that they were interested in.

Them claiming to be a “bare-bones” operation when wealth surrounds the company and they “fundraise” asking for $500,000 is not my problem and not a reason for them to think that foregoing payment for labor is acceptable.

I have emails and text messages to back up every single claim that I am making.

This is a class struggle and I will not stand for it.

People of color are going homeless because of the lack of opportunities in this country, veterans as well. Women are not being paid fair wages for their labor. Disabled people are discriminated against in the hiring process through loopholes despite ADA protections. And this is all a result of wealthy people at the top holding money and access that refuses generations after them the opportunity for a better life.

You WILL NOT treat me as other… and you will not treat the people I care about that way either.

I am a human being that served this country honorably and I deserve to be treated with dignity and not lied about.

I have never been and never will be a conspiratorial person who thinks that “millionaire Israeli’s” have anything to do with controlling the media or what people can say.

What I WILL say is that Susan Demas herself told me that I could not publish a section in the Fourth & Democracy newsletter titled “Israel Is Not Our Friend” where I laid out with concrete examples how the state of Israel has been a bad ally to the United States — this was manipulating a perspective that she told me was because “members of our board are supporters of Israel. I do not appreciate this and I know that Rick himself would flag it.”

So don’t go to your subscribers telling lies about me, because I’m coming with receipts and facts. I will never lie to any of you and I will always stand up for what is right…

And this isn’t right.

An organization with tens of thousands of dollars (if not more) at their disposal with lawyers on hand, gets to lie about a poor disabled veteran who has no ability to defend himself other than his voice.

It’s not okay… and they deserve to be called out for it.

-Evan.