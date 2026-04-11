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Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
8h

First, thank you for this.

Second, I’ll ask you to go further. Consider how exhausting it is being a woman. Men’s bullshit toward us begins when we’re pubescent - the wolf whistles, cat calls, cars slowing alongside us to leer - we’re terrorized by men from an early age and it continues for decades. It’s totally unwanted and I’m sure you’d be hard pressed to find any young teenager asking for more of that.

Third, I’m glad we’re friends. You’re the kind of man I imagined we’d be raising after the 60s when being kinder and gentler was a strength, not a weakness. You know this means you’re “woke”, right?😏

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1 reply by Evan Fields
James Coyle's avatar
James Coyle
7h

I can't "like" this essay enough times. Perhaps because it reflects my own thinking and my own experience. And yes, I'm old.

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