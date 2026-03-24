Greetings from the Underground,

The whole system is frustrating sometimes, you know?

Life in general seems to run on access, proximity, and knowing the right people to trade the right favors with at the right time. It doesn’t really matter what industry you’re in, but in this one, it feels amplified to a level that’s difficult to ignore.

You’re either in or you’re out.

Lately I’ve been feeling stuck somewhere between close enough to contribute and see how everything works, but still on the outside looking in. Placated just enough to stay in the room, while the things I put out feel like they disappear into a low-energy void. And the frustrating part isn’t just watching it happen, it’s that you can’t take your eyes off of it once you notice.

Access and information are in high demand right now. The Trump regime is throwing a constant shitstorm into the daily lives of Americans and everyone is trying to make sense of it in real time. For the first time in a long time, there’s an actual pro-democracy infrastructure pushing news, analysis, and truth directly to the people — and some organizations are doing really important work.

But if you get close enough to the infrastructure, you start to notice things

Access and information are not only unevenly distributed, they’re held onto — tight. Passed around through an unspoken understanding of who’s “worthy” of having it, shared with a carefully curated circle of people who already have a seat at the table.

I’m not on the outside throwing rocks at the mansion, I’m just not a guest at the party.

More like someone hired to pass the hors d’oeuvres around to the people who belong there. Close enough to contribute. Close enough to understand the rhythm of the song and dance, but still outside the layer where decisions get made and people get pulled forward. The indifference feels offensive. The access games make you feel unworthy. And you begin to question your decision making.

At a certain point, you get tired of wearing the borrowed monkey suit just to stay in the room.

Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my thirties — after the military, grad school, and now working in media — it’s this:

No one is special. None of them.

We’re all playing the same game. Some people just started on third base.

Are there outliers, genetic freaks operating at a completely different level? Sure.

But that’s not who or what we’re talking about here.

I mean, who knows… maybe I’m just fucking whining.

Maybe I should be grateful. Keep my mouth shut like poor and working-class people have been told to do for generations. Maybe I just need to invest in some bootstraps. Maybe I need more backbone.

Or maybe I’m stuck in that in-between space where I know my worth, but I’m operating inside a system that doesn’t.

Because how do you prove yourself worthy if you don’t have access to the conversations, the people, or the resources that determine who belongs? How do you “go get it” when every door that leads somewhere has a Do Not Disturb sign nailed to it?

The more I sit with that thought, the more it feels emblematic of a larger disconnect.

The people who have — the ones who are comfortable and cozy — don’t really understand what it feels like to be on the other side of that line right now. The lack of opportunity, the lack of a future. The quiet negotiation you have with yourself when something falls short of your worth, but you’re too afraid to ask for more because it might cost you everything.

So you stay quiet.

You say thank you.

And you figure it out on your own.

It starts to feel like the same logic we’re seeing everywhere else — be grateful you’re allowed to exist in a system that extracts everything from you while meeting almost none of your needs. A system that rents your own life back to you while someone else gets to live a life carefully curated to be stress free.

So you push the electricity bill back to next month, you double up where you can, and you make it work.

All to ask yourself:

Who the fuck am I to want more?

“Uber would hire you”

(They wouldn’t. My car is a shitbox and my credit score can’t get me a new one.)

“Lowe’s hires veterans.”

(Been there, done that. Customer-facing jobs lead to panic attacks. Stay there long enough and I’m not a worker, I’m a headline.)

“But you have a master’s degree.”

(And I’ve applied to over 300 jobs. No interviews. No callbacks. Because hundreds of thousands of federal workers got dumped into the same market — and we’re all chasing the same thing.)

You begin to run those conversations in your own head before anyone else even has the chance to say them — or life has the opportunity to make it happen.

That’s what it does to you.

And one of the most expensive and exhausting things in the world is being broke.

I know some of you feel that.

My wife and I were watching some shitty Lifetime movie last night where Melissa Joan Hart was playing a waitress whose dad ends up in the hospital. She’s so broke that she can’t afford legal help while the system and a predatory legal guardian works against them. Everyone “feels bad.” No one actually helps.

That’s what it feels like.

Like the people who have something look down, shake their heads, and say: “That’s terrible”… but nothing changes.

So what the fuck do you do?

You say thank you for your slice of bread and survive.

You’d love to work in the bakery. You’d love to meet the owner — you guys would probably have a lot in common and get along great — but you’re never invited inside.

Because letting you in would cost them something.

Even as they’re opening more locations.

I’m not blind to what it probably takes to move up in a system like this…

It’s not just about being good, it’s about being On — all the time.

It’s knowing when to say the right thing, who to say it to, how to say it in a way that keeps you in the fold. It’s being sharp when people are watching, agreeable when it matters, visible when it counts, and quiet when you’re supposed to be.

It’s a performance, and the people who are best at it don’t always look like they’re performing… they just know how to play the game.

I’ve done it. I can do it. That’s the frustrating part.

I know how to flip the switch and be a version of myself that people respond to — the one that’s sharp, engaged, self-deprecating, and funny. The one that makes people think “this guy gets it.”

But that version of me isn’t always real. Or maybe it is — but it isn’t sustainable.

There are a lot of times when I’m tired, I’m pissed off, I’m dealing with mental shit that has nothing to do with any of this. A lot of times I don’t have the energy to be “on” for people who only seem to notice me when I am.

And that’s where a bit of resentment starts to creep in, because it feels like the version of you that gets rewarded is the one you have to manufacture while the version of you that’s real — the one that’s inconsistent and dealing with shit — gets left behind.

Or worse… it gets ignored.

So now you’re stuck making a choice you never really wanted to in the first place.

Do you play the game? — Do you lean into it, keep the switch flipped, stay visible, stay sharp, stay useful… even when it will eventually cost you everything?

Or do you stay real, accept the inconsistency, and risk getting passed over or forgotten because you’re a human being and an Army veteran who was tossed aside by the government you’re trying to critique?

For someone like me… it’s not a small tradeoff.

Because I’m not just “off” sometimes.

I’m a veteran with mental health problems.

There are days where being in front of people, being sharp, being “on,” isn’t just exhausting — it’s not realistic or necessarily safe. It’s not where I’m at and forcing it doesn’t make me better, it just makes me fake. It just delays the inevitable.

But people love the polished Evan.

They love the version of you that shows up ready, says the right things, hits the right notes, and keeps the energy right where they want it.

But they don’t always see what it takes to be that version, or what it costs to maintain it.

So you begin to feel like you’re being measured against something that isn’t even fully real and the people who can do it all the time move up faster and stay there. They get more opportunities. They get brought into the conversations.

Because they’re easier to rely on. Easier to promote. Easier to fit into the system.

And I get it… I really do.

But understanding it doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Because at the end of the day, it leaves talented people like me sitting in that in-between space of knowing we are capable of more, but not being “on” all the time to prove it.

Maybe that’s the part that bothers me most… not just where I sit in all of this, but what it means for everything around it.

Because if this is how the system works, if access is controlled and visibility is curated, if people who rise are the ones who can stay “on” all the time — then what are we actually filtering for?

And more importantly… what are we filtering out?

How many people never broke through because they don’t have the right connections or know how to play the game? Because they refuse to fake it? Or because they simply can’t be “on” all the time without it costing them something real?

How many voices or perspectives get lost not because they aren’t good enough, but because they don’t fit cleanly into a system that rewards performance over reality? Or because someone with the rubber stamp is afraid it might push the boundaries?

Because this isn’t just about media or politics.

It’s about how narratives get shaped. It’s about who gets to speak, who gets amplified, and who gets left in that in-between space I’ve been talking about this entire time.

And if the people telling the story are the ones best at playing the game… then what story are we actually telling?

What are we missing?

What are we ignoring?

And what does that do — not just to people like me — but to our country as a whole?

Because the frustration I’m talking about here isn’t unique or isolated — it’s everywhere.

It’s in people working jobs they’re overqualified for. It’s in people sending out hundreds of applications and hearing nothing back. It’s in people who know they’re capable of more but can’t get into the rooms where that actually matters.

It’s in people being told to be grateful while being kept just far enough away from anything that would change their situation or make their lives better.

So, no… this isn’t just me venting. It’s me starting to pull on a thread.

A thread that runs through media, politics, culture, and the way we decide who gets to be seen and heard in the first place.

Because if we’re going to talk about what’s happening in this country — really talk about it — we can’t just focus on outcomes. We have to look at the systems that decide who even gets a shot at shaping those outcomes in the first place.

And once you see that…

It’s hard to look away.

Until next time,

Evan.