Imagine a world where a pedophile was president.

It wouldn’t have started with an election. It would have begun long before. Long before power. Long before politics. There’s no way someone that devious simply wakes up one day and decides to enter public life. At the very least, he would’ve passed through institutions that protect their own. Maybe he would have gone to church first. Or a city that never sleeps.

He would likely have been raised in excess. Parents who didn’t pay much attention, but expected everything. His worst impulses indulged, rationalized, and excused. Anything to preserve the family name. From an early age, he would have been forceful with women, viewing them as lesser, as objects meant to absorb whatever urges he couldn’t control.

Girls his own age probably mocked him. He would have grown insecure — about himself, about his masculinity, about a body that never lived up to the ego he carried around to compensate. So he would’ve turned to younger girls, where the imbalance felt safer. Where control came easier. I don't know if that’s how people like that are made — but we’ve all seen the type.

As those impulses were fed, the desires grew. It was never enough. He would have seen what addiction did to others — substances, spirals, public collapse — and steered clear. His addiction wasn’t chemical. It was power. Dominance. Cruelty.

He needed to be king of the tallest tower. And the only way to do that was to bury everyone else at the bottom — stacking himself higher on a foundation of harm and destruction.

Each act required another. Each wrong created a new anxiety that demanded to be fed. Over time, it became a way of life, insulated by money, protected by influence, wrapped in the illusion of consequence-free existence.

Eventually, he would find others like him. Men who spoke the same language, shared the same secrets. He would surround himself with them. He would feel at home.

Somewhere on the coast, perhaps. Somewhere with lenient taxes. Somewhere with easy exits and personal planes. Because even then — especially then — he would still know what he was doing was wrong.

And what if that man met another just like him, and they became best friends?

What if those best friends turned their worst impulses into a competition? A quiet one. A grotesque one. Living in the same city, circling the same spaces, competing for who could amass the largest collection and network of underage girls. What if they had so much money that they could bury it all — shell corporations, employment paperwork, fronts layered on fronts. Modeling agencies. Beauty pageants.

What if we lived in a society where money could buy freedom from consequences?

What if that society rewarded these men for their connections instead of punishing them for their crimes? And what if, when punishment finally came, it amounted to little more than a slap on the wrist — just enough to warn the rest to cool it for a while?

Now imagine that man — the worst of them — understood the warning.

What if he realized that after his competitor, his friendly rival, was sent away… he might be next?

That’s when you do something like enter politics for cover. That’s when you head for the last institution capable of protecting you. It takes a special kind of sociopath to double down like that. A truly historic level of narcissism. Imagine the depth of mental depravity required to believe you are so far above consequence that you can kidnap a nation just to continue feeding your own needs.

And when he tells that lie, they believe him.

So what then?

Then he turns that lie into something that serves him.

But wouldn’t someone stop him?

Not if he learned to blackmail everyone involved — just like his friend taught him. Not if he bullied, threatened, robbed, and brutalized them into submission. At that point, they stop being witnesses and become accomplices.

And then the entire operation becomes the lie. The lie becomes the culture. The culture becomes the nation. And the nation gets sick. Just like him.

By that point, everyone involved is left looking back on time wasted in service of one man’s ego, one man’s impulses, one enormous lie.

The deviousness and depravity of a single person spreads outward — infecting so many others that it begins to rot the world around him.

Everything he touches dies.

He wouldn’t have become a pedophile out of thirst for evil. It would have festered. Grown quietly. Somewhere between nature and indulgence. Somewhere between impulses he never learned to restrain and parents who couldn’t be bothered to intervene. He would have learned early that doubling down worked — that there was power in refusing accountability, and that the cost was always borne by someone else.

So he applied that lesson to human suffering.

Each decision.

Each moment.

Each impulse compounding into something more uncontrollable.

Now imagine that depravity extended into every part of his life. Imagine the lie growing larger, touching more people, consuming more institutions, demanding more silence.

And then imagine that man holding the highest office. The most powerful seat in the world.

Imagine that sickness, those impulses, no longer contained.

Imagine them touching everyone.

And everything.

Now imagine what that would do to people.

Imagine what it would do to a society forced to contort itself around one man’s sickness. Around one lie so large it requires millions of smaller lies to sustain it. Imagine how many people have to look away. How many have to rationalize. How many have to tell themselves that what they’re seeing isn’t real, because accepting it would mean admitting complicity.

Imagine the victims.

The ones who never get names. The ones whose stories are buried under NDAs, sealed records, “clerical errors,” and settlements or worse. The ones who grow up learning that truth is negotiable if the offender is powerful enough. That justice has a price tag. That silence is safer than morality.

Imagine the children who learn early that the world will not protect them.

Imagine the parents who sense something is wrong but don’t know where to point their fear. The teachers. The doctors. The neighbors. All catching glimpses of damage without ever being allowed to see the full shape of the crime.

Now imagine his cruelty metastasizing.

Imagine a culture where cruelty is normalized because it comes from the top. Where lying becomes a survival skill. Where empathy is treated as weakness and dominance is mistaken for leadership. Where people stop asking whether something is right and start asking whether it’s allowed.

Imagine the cost of that.

How trust erodes. Institutions hollow out. Truth becomes optional. The public learns to live with a constant low-grade nausea. Knowing something is wrong but naming it feels dangerous. Easier to ignore. Easier to distract. Easier to look away.

And all the while, the body count grows — not just of his victims, but of futures. Of lives diverted. Of people who could have been something else if the world had done its job.

That’s the real damage. Not just what he did — but what everyone else was forced to become in order to survive.

Imagine one man’s predations and impulses holding hostage an entire world.

Imagine the United States in 2026.