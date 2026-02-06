There’s a special kind of failure that hides behind respectability and calm.

It talks about restraint.

It warns you not to overreact.

And it stands perfectly still while democracy catches fire.

Merrick Garland didn’t wake up one morning and decide to destroy American democracy. That’s not how it works. What he did instead was worse in a quieter way: he treated a five-alarm fire like a paid speaking seminar. He treated an attempted coup like a procedural inconvenience. He treated time like it wasn’t the most important weapon on the board.

And then he ran out of it.

So, here we are.

Garland became Attorney General in March 2021 — two months after a sitting president tried to overturn an election, leaned on state officials, orchestrated fake electors, pressured his own vice president, and incited a mob to stop the certification of the vote.

That was the context. Not a scandal. No gray areas. No “erosion” of norms.

A fucking coup attempt.

And Garland’s chickenshit instinct — the instinct that defined his entire tenure — was about restraint. Neutrality. Institutional preservation. He was so worried about the appearance of political prosecution that he forgot the far more dangerous appearance: that nothing would ever happen.

Let’s be clear about what happened, because any vagueness is how this gets laundered.

For most of 2021 and into 2022, the Department of Justice focused almost entirely on prosecuting individual January 6 rioters. Necessary, sure. But also convenient. Low-risk. Small targets. No confrontation with the man who willingly orchestrated it.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump wasn’t “lying low.” He was reshaping the Republican Party, consolidating control, threatening witnesses publicly, fundraising off of lies, and positioning himself for another run.

Garland watched all of this and chose to leave his thumb up his ass.

Subpoenas tied to the fake electors scheme didn’t start rolling out until mid-2022. The Mar-a-Lago classified documents search didn’t happen until August 2022 — a year and a half after Garland took office. And only after Trump announced he was running again did Garland finally do what should have been done before: appoint a special counsel.

Jack Smith was appointed in November 2022.

November

Twenty-two fucking months after January 6.

That delay wasn’t neutral. It wasn’t cautious. It was catastrophic.

Because by the time Trump was finally federally indicted for election interference in August 2023, the political calendar had already hardened into a MAGA shield. Judges were in place. Appeals were guaranteed. Delays were inevitable. And the most important question — would the country see consequences before they voted again — was already decided.

No.

People love to argue this like it’s a legal debate — it’s not. It’s a time management problem.

Every month Garland waited, Trump gained leverage while we screamed. Every delay gave him room to cast himself as a martyr for his base. Every procedural pause let him threaten, intimidate, and normalize the idea that presidents are untouchable.

Garland wasn’t playing chess. He was a coward cleaning up the pieces after the other side flipped the table.

And then came the predictable result: trial delays pushing past elections, friendly judges slow-walking proceedings, and accountability shoved into the future — the place where consequences go to die.

This is what “saving the institutions” looks like in real life. You preserve the form of accountability while draining it of life.

There is no serious argument that Jack Smith couldn’t have been appointed earlier. Garland had the authority. He had the justification. He had the public mandate.

What he lacked was the willingness to accept any blowback.

Instead, he waited until the danger was undeniable and the clock was already running out. Then he pretended that appointing a special counsel at the eleventh hour proved his seriousness and commitment.

It didn’t. It proved him a coward.

Garland governed as if backlash was more dangerous than delay. As if Trump’s supporters might lose faith in the DOJ while ignoring that millions of Americans were losing faith in democracy itself.

And then there’s Epstein…

Now, let’s talk about the other half of this failure. The part that people only whisper about. The part that institutions recoil at the mention of.

Epstein.

For years, the public was told that transparency around Epstein’s network was impossible. That releasing documents would endanger victims. That investigations were sensitive. That everything was being handled responsibly behind closed doors.

Then, suddenly — after political pressure, new legislation, and elections have passed — millions of pages of Epstein-related material was released.

Millions.

Emails. Contacts. Flight logs. Videos. Images. An archive the government had been sitting on the entire time.

What became clear was the scale of elite insulation.

Donald Trump’s proximity to Epstein had been publicly known for years. Elon Musk’s communications with Epstein existed in government files long before they became public knowledge. And yet, throughout an election where democracy itself was on the ballot with two men in the files trying to steal it — the Justice Department maintained absolute silence.

Not because the information didn’t exist or they hadn’t seen it.

Because releasing it would have been disruptive.

So Garland chose institutional comfort over public truth — again.

That’s the pattern.

Trump’s coup? Slow walk it.

Elite child trafficking network? Sit on it.

Public trust eroding? Issue a statement.

Garland’s DOJ consistently treated the public as a liability — volatile, emotional, dangerous — while treating powerful men as fragile assets who needed to be handled delicately.

The result was predictable: people concluded that there is one justice system for them, and another one for the elite and powerful.

And once people believe that, democracy stops being a shared project. It becomes performative theater.

Here’s the thing the bureaucracy and institutions don’t want to admit:

They don’t survive by being protected.

They survive by being trusted.

And trust comes from consequences.

Garland believed that by avoiding aggressive action, he was preserving legitimacy. What he actually did was teach the country that legitimacy is cosmetic — that even the most extreme abuses of power can be absorbed, delayed, and neutralized by process.

Authoritarians don’t fear slow institutions. They exploit them and the cowards that refuse to weaponize them.

Trump understood that. Garland was either too naïve or too stupid to.

It wasn’t a failure of the law. It was a failure of fortitude.

Merrick Garland will be remembered in Washington circles as a “serious man.”

But seriousness without courage is just obedience to inertia.

When the moment demanded urgency, he gave us caution.

When the moment demanded clarity, he offered procedure.

When the moment demanded consequences, he offered time and then let it run out.

He tried to save the institutions, not the people.

And in doing so, he helped teach millions of Americans the most dangerous lesson of all:

That even after a coup attempt, even after elite criminal networks are exposed, even when democracy is screaming for some form of enforcement —

Nothing actually happens.

And once people learn that?

They stop believing anyone in the system will protect them.

They stop playing by the rules.

And democracy doesn’t collapse all at once — it just quietly stops working.

Outside of Washington circles, the American people will remember Merrick Garland as a coward and a failure.

Not because of the work he did, but because of the work he refused to do. Because when the American people were demanding transparency and consequences, Garland gave us delay, deference, and empty assurances.

We expect bad faith from MAGA. We expect cruelty from the right. But the cowardice of complacency — the consideration of process over survival — may be even more damaging than the open authoritarianism we’re living with now.

Let Merrick Garland be a lesson for Democrats ahead of the midterms — especially the centrists and corporate donor hawks — complacency and delay no longer fly with the American people.

We want transparency.

We want consequences.

And if you retake Congress and still refuse to deliver them?

We won’t wait.

We won’t allow it.

And we’ll find someone who will.