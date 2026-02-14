I want to take a moment to talk directly with you about an organization I believe in — one more people should believe in — more deeply than just about anything else I’ve committed to in my adult life. Not because of proximity or obligation, and not because my name is attached to it in any way that benefits me personally, but because of the people who make it up and the seriousness with which they approach the work.

At the beginning of 2025, I was trying to find my footing with very little to rely on except my words. I had spent years trying to make sense of a world that felt increasingly disordered, dishonest, and hostile to clarity. Writing became the place where I could slow things down enough to tell the truth — where I could take the time to map my thoughts, follow them to their conclusions, and say what I actually meant. It was the only space where I felt precise. And, at times, useful.

Those words needed somewhere to live.

The Lincoln Project was an organization I’d admired going back to 2016. Our politics didn’t always align, but they brought an energy I believed the moment demanded. They named the threat clearly. They didn’t sanitize anything. And the man at the top wasn’t afraid to punch a bully in the mouth when the country needed someone to do it.

I reached out to countless people trying to find a way into the political world. I bartered. I begged. I embarrassed myself more than once. I even half-joked about bribes.

“I’m a disabled veteran. I served this country and I want to keep serving it in a different way. Can you help me?”

“I have ideas. I write. I’ve studied policy.”

“Do you know of any internships?”

Most never responded.

Only one person offered anything meaningful — Rick Wilson

The same bully-punching figure I respected — despite any differences — was the one who answered.

He didn’t owe me anything. He had already reached the upper tiers of American political culture through years of disciplined, unglamorous work. He had no reason to take a chance on a stranger — much less one with mental health issues and post-Army degrees from a middle tier university. But he saw that I didn’t show up with my hat in my hand. I showed up with work. And he could tell I love this country.

He told me to start a Substack. Then he began giving me small tasks — the kind that in hindsight amounted to the unpaid internship I’d been searching for.

Slowly, the responsibilities grew. So did the trust. We emailed more. Texted. Eventually talked on the phone when I was persistent enough to earn my way onto the jam packed calendar. (For the record, Rick was very clear: persistence matters in this business.)

At a moment when my life felt unmoored, one person — entirely by choice — gave it direction. He opened the door that allowed me to continue serving the public in a different way. And through him, I was introduced to a group of people who believed in the same things I did, and took the work just as seriously.

I found a home.

I found my people.

And I think they’re your people, too.

As I was slowly integrated into the world of Lincoln Square, I saw that they were doing what they did for me at scale. Others who had every day lives but were searching for some way to get the information out there that people needed.

People like: Kristoffer Ealy, Charles Gaba, Andra Watkins, Edwin Eisendrath, The Intellectualist, Andrew Wilson, and Searching for Hope.

Each one of these people has regular lives. Jobs. Responsibilities. Families. And they work diligently each and every week to bring analysis and understanding to the American people.

There are the anchors of Lincoln Square as well. The faces and personalities that bring in the hard hitting takes: Rick Wilson, Lisa Senecal, Joe Trippi, Susan J. Demas, Maya May, Stuart Stevens, Michael Fanone, Bobby Jones, and Sam Osterhout.

We have a lineup that, in my view, rivals any mainstream media organization or top independent outlet right now. These are people with decades of experience in politics, journalism, producing, and hosting — people who understand both the stakes of this moment and the responsibility that comes with speaking to the public.

Most days, I still can’t quite believe my name is associated with theirs. I admire each of them for their love of this country, their defense of democracy, and the care they take in making sure the information you receive is serious, accurate, and grounded in fact.

As I’ve gotten to know the people who make up Lincoln Square, one thing has become increasingly clear: this group doesn’t just deserve a place in our media ecosystem — it needs to be at the forefront of it. Not because it benefits me personally, but because it benefits the country as a whole.

As the Trump regime continues to flood our lives with chaos and distraction, clear-eyed analysis and reliable information aren’t luxuries — they’re necessities. And this is the group I trust to provide them, now and in the years ahead.

If we want a pro-democracy institution that can endure — one that isn’t beholden to advertisers, access, and corporate pressure — it has to be built and sustained by people who believe in it.

That’s why I support Lincoln Square.

And that’s why I’m asking you to consider supporting them as well.