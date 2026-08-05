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CatChex's avatar
CatChex
5h

This is lovely, Evan - thank you.

We have shared our home with many dogs, usually more than one at a time, from different places and histories (yes: we are 'failed fosters' here - we own and embrace that title willingly, without reservation)

"... love has an incredible way of making room for one more"

Indeed

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1 reply by Evan Fields
Cheryl H's avatar
Cheryl H
9m

Oh Evan, that what such a beautiful message. I am "just" an animal rescuer in Wales. Right now I have many elderly sheep and a couple of aged sighthounds. Every day is a potential trauma for me and my husband but when all is well, it's an opportunity to experience the joy of the different personalities of the sheep and dogs. There is absolutely no difference in sentience or characters between the 2 beings - sheep are just as loving and quirky as dogs. They have taught us so much and brought us so much heartache, but that is the price of love. Life is full of trauma, but to survive, you have to appreciate the good stuff, wherever it comes from XxX

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