Greetings from The Underground,

I think one of the greatest misconceptions we have about grace is that it’s something people have to earn from others.

We’re taught from an early age that love comes with conditions. If you work hard enough, you will be respected. Succeed often enough and you’ll be admired. If you make too many mistakes, people will start to lose faith in you. We spend too much of our lives wondering whether we’ve disappointed someone, whether we said the wrong thing, whether we are too much for people, or whether the people we care about will eventually decide that loving us simply requires more effort than it’s worth.

Animals don’t understand any of that.

They don’t care what your job title is, how much money you make, who you voted for, whether you had a panic attack yesterday, or whether today was one of those days that getting out of bed felt like climbing a mountain. They don’t keep score. They don’t hold grudges over an argument from three weeks ago or silently judge you for the mistakes made years before. They just meet you at the door with the same excitement they do everyday, like your presence alone is enough to make their entire day better.

For most of my adult life, I’ve been fortunate enough to share my home with some incredible dogs. Each one has a completely different personality. Each one has loved me in a different way. Looking back now, I don’t think they were just companions who happened to be there during different chapters of my life.

I think they were teaching me things about life.

Ace taught me about patience. Hazel taught me what unconditional presence really looks like. And Marissa’s dog Kona has reminded me that opening your heart to another person means discovering entirely new kinds of love that you never expected.

Together, they have all taught me something that I think human beings spend their entire lives trying to understand…

Grace isn’t something we have to earn, sometimes it’s simply something we’re given.

The first one of those teachers came into my life in 2016… His name is Ace.

If I’m being honest, from the get-go, he was more than a handful.

He was a one-year-old black Labrador I got from the Humane Society and spent the beginning of his life as a stray. He had endless energy, didn’t know much about structure, and tested about every ounce of patience I thought I had. He was also incredibly smart. I had the push down handles on doors at the house and while I was at work, he used to open the door to the basement (unfinished) and go down there and poop, come back up, and close the door. It took me days to find out what he was doing. Looking back now, I underestimated what it meant to take in a dog with separation anxiety whose first year had been surviving instead of being loved.

There were plenty of moments where training him felt like it would never break through. Every little victory seemed to be followed by two more setbacks. But somewhere along the way, something happened… He started to trust me.

Not because I was perfect or always got everything right, but because I kept showing up.

Over time, that wild, stubborn, energetic dog became one of the greatest companions I’ve ever had. He learned commands that made both of our lives easier, developed a personality that could make anyone smile, and became convinced that every woman he met deserved his immediate affection. He has always been a better judge of character than me.

One of my favorite memories is something that probably sounds silly to everyone else, but I taught Ace that whenever I told him, “I love you,” he would bark back three times.

To anyone walking by, it probably sounded like nothing more than a dog barking… But to me, it became our conversation and source of comfort.

Years have passed since then and Ace is ten years old now. Diabetes has become part of our daily routine, and cataracts have stolen much of his eyesight. The dog that once had endless energy now moves a little slower, he gets around great and maps out any new environment, but leans on me a little more, and depends on people for things he never used to need.

It’s funny how life comes full circle. I spent years teaching Ace how to navigate the world, and now in many ways, it’s my turn to help him navigate his.

Then there’s my baby, Hazel.

If Ace taught me patience, Hazel taught me something infinitely more important. She taught me what it means to simply be there.

Hazel came into my life a little over a year after Ace. She’s a pit bull and Labrador mix with an enormous personality. She’s stubborn, incredibly protective of me, and absolutely convinced that I belong to her. If someone new comes into the house, she’ll happily let them know that they’ve entered her space. She isn’t aggressive, she just likes to make sure everyone understands the rules before deciding whether they’re worthy of joining the family.

Unless you’re me.

Then there have never been any rules at all.

She follows me from room to room like she’s my shadow. If I get up, she gets up. If I sit down, she’s already found her spot beside me. At times I’ve joked that she’s less of a dog and more of a full-time supervisor or stalker whose only job is making sure that I never disappear for too long.

The truth is, there was a time when that mattered more than she could ever understand.

There was a day after I was discharged from the Army when my PTSD, depression, and everything else I was carrying finally became too much to bear. I reached the point where I genuinely believed the people I love would be better off without me. Sitting alone in my closet with a gun in my hand, I had convinced myself that I had reached the end.

Hazel didn’t know any of that. She didn’t know what PTSD was. She didn’t know anything about depression. She didn’t know what suicide meant. She only knew that I was hurting. She walked into the closet, came over to me, and licked my face.

That was it.

No speech, no miracle, and no grand revelation.

Just a dog who refused to leave me alone when I needed someone beside me the most.

People ask when my life began to change and they expect me to talk about therapy, medication, or some profound realization that suddenly made everything better. Those things have one hundred percent mattered, and they deserve more credit than I could ever give them.

But before any of that… there was Hazel.

To this day, she sleeps next to me. She still watches me like it’s her job. And every time I look at her, I can’t help but wonder if she has any idea that on one ordinary afternoon, she gave me a lifetime full of memories that I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to experience.

Then there is Kona.

She came into my life because Marissa came into my life.

Long before I ever met either of them, Kona was doing what she does best. Protecting her person.

Marissa adopted Kona when she was just twenty-two years old. Like so many first time dog owners, she quickly realized that she had taken on far more than she expected. Rather than giving up when things were difficult, she committed herself to becoming the owner and mom that Kona deserved. Week after week she took her to training classes, spent countless hours working with her, and built a bond that only grew stronger through the years.

It paid off.

Kona is without question, one of the best trained dogs I’ve ever been around. She’s incredibly intelligent, fiercely loyal, and always paying attention to the people she loves. You can see her protective instincts almost immediately, especially when it comes to Marissa. She has this quiet confidence about her. She doesn’t need to bark at every sound or prove how tough, she just watches, and pays attention. Somehow she always seems to know when everything is okay.

For a long time, it was just the two of them.

Through difficult times, multiple moves, and the kind of loneliness that so many people quietly carry without ever talking about, Kona was there. She wasn’t just Marissa’s dog. She was her companion, her protector, and her best friend. While the world felt lonely and distant, Kona never was.

When I started spending more time at Marissa’s house, I wasn’t just getting to know the woman I love, I was getting to know the dog who stood beside her long before I ever had the chance.

Over time, Kona began to accept me into her world. We go on walks and play fetch. I feed her when Marissa needs me to, and every now and then she’ll look at me with a goofy smile that only dog owners understand. Somewhere along the way, she stopped treating me like a visitor and started treating me like family.

I never expected that.

After ten years with Ace and nine with Hazel, I honestly thought those were the only dogs that would ever occupy such a large part of my heart. What Kona reminded me of is that love doesn’t work that way.

It doesn’t divide itself, it grows.

Watching the way Marissa loves Kona has only made me appreciate Marissa even more. The way we care for animals who depend on us says something about the people we are when no one is watching. Every walk, game of fetch, training session, or quiet evening on the couch… they’re all acts of love.

Kona didn’t just teach me that there’s always room to love another dog, she reminded me that there’s always room to grow your family.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized that grace isn’t always loud. It’s not found in dramatic speeches or life changing revelations. More often, it’s found in the quiet moments we tend to overlook.

It’s waiting for you at the front door after a difficult day. It’s a head resting on your lap when words aren’t enough. It’s a dog that somehow senses your pain before you’ve even admitted it to yourself. It’s the wag of a tail that reminds you, every single day, that you’re worthy of love simply because you exist.

I think that’s what animals understand that people sometimes forget.

They don’t ask whether you’ve had a successful career or what kind of car you drive. They don’t care what you’ve accomplished by a certain age and they don’t know your politics, your failures, your regrets, or the mistakes that keep you awake at night.

They just know you, and somehow that’s enough.

When I look back over the last decade of my life, I don’t just remember the Army, graduate school, relationships, careers, or the milestones that seemed so important at the time. I remember a black lab who taught me that patience creates trust. I remember a pit bull who unknowingly gave me another chance at life. I remember a German shepherd who reminded me that love has an incredible way of making room for one more.

Three different dogs. Three different personalities. Three different chapters of my life.

One lesson.

Grace isn’t something we earn. It’s something we are fortunate enough to receive.

So if you’re lucky enough to have a dog waiting for you at home tonight, scratch behind their ears a little longer than you normally would. Throw the tennis ball one more time. Let them take the long way around the block. Sit with them on the couch for a few extra minutes before you go to bed. Because they have no idea how much they’ve shaped the people we have become.

And that’s the beautiful part… They never needed to. They loved us anyway.

Until next time,

Evan.

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