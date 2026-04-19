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Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
6h

“Why are we here?” I ask that at least once a day. Anger is foreign to me. I’m trying to get in touch with it, but it wasn’t safe to be angry in my house. Sadly, I still ended up as the black sheep, the scapegoat, the one who unleashed all the evils of the world… oops. Too far. Love you, Evan. You help me so much. And yes, there are several realities operating at all times. My tank is on empty. I’m still here. We just need to keep LOVE inside the realities we participate in. ✨By sward 🏵️🗡️🛡️🔪💫

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1 reply by Evan Fields
Cheryl Spellacy's avatar
Cheryl Spellacy
4h

I stand with you. For me, knowing others are in this with me, helps get me through. Thank you.💗

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