Sometimes I question if it’s my own mental health, the fact that I’m so in tune with what’s going on in the world and politics, or if everyone feels this way.

But I don’t really know happiness right now. I feel like a black hole of nothing.

Yes, that’s major depressive disorder and other things—but that’s not what I’m getting at here…

I’m just angry a lot of the time. It sits there beneath everything, lying dormant in my chest like a slow burn. I’m not angry at anyone in particular but I catch myself wishing ill on the people who are making my generation and social class suffer—not because I’m unstable or a risk, but because it feels like we’ve been pushed to a point where that kind of thing starts to make sense.

I do what I’m supposed to do as a veteran. I go to therapy, I take medication, I get outside. I check all the boxes of taking care of myself and it still doesn’t feel like it’s working. I don’t know if it’s my brain chemistry that’s fucked up, or if this is what happens when you’re trying to function inside something that doesn’t actually work for you…

Or worse, if this is just what life feels like now.

Like how the Russians were always portrayed—stone-faced, miserable, and stripped of any sense of real hope. Because they were facing a system and government that wouldn’t do anything to work for them. Just the cold realization that nothing is going to get better.

I still have hope. I still have drive and ambitions. I wake up every day with the same instinct to be a better version of myself than I was the day before. It’s the human condition, I guess. You don’t really get a choice in that, you just keep going.

But everything feels empty.

The interactions in person. The drives where half the people are checked out in the left lane and the other half are staring down at their phones. The blank look from the person behind the cash register, not because they don’t care, but because they’re tired of not being paid a living wage and are just trying to get through their shift before heading to the next job.

And then you look up, and the only people who seem untouched by any of it are the ones who don’t have to think about it.

The ones with money and insulation. The nauseating tone deafness of celebrity culture and nepotism.

The ones who can walk through Costco on a Sunday and pick out wine and scotch like the world isn’t on fire and families aren’t being torn apart. Like people aren’t being pushed further and further down just to keep those at the top afloat.

Like none of this has anything to do with them. And don’t even get me started on the top 1% and the Mar-a-Lago parties while we bomb girls’ schools.

That’s the part I can’t unsee.

The more I look around, the harder it is to believe that it’s just me picking up the patterns. I don’t believe this is some personal failure or something that I need to work through with my therapist, or sunlight, or positive thinking.

It feels bigger than that. It feels like there are entire groups of people walking through a completely different version of reality, and the only reason they get to have those blinders on is because they were born on 2nd base and don’t have to carry the same weight.

They don’t think about rent the same way.

They don’t think about risk the same way.

They don’t wake up with that low-level panic hanging over your head wondering how you’re going to keep the electricity on when you’re three months behind and have to keep this thing going before something else breaks.

They don’t feel it and they don’t care to see it.

The advice becomes “just keep grinding, you’ll get there.”

“Stay positive.”

“Take care of yourself.”

All of it coming from a place where stability already exists. But how can you be expected to grind your way through it when there isn’t any grease left on the gears? No cartilage left on the bone…

What happens when you check every box and still feel like you’re falling behind in a system that was never built for you to catch up in the first place?

That’s where the disconnect is. Entire younger generations burnt out, broke, and desperate for some reprieve. Because from where we are standing, it doesn’t feel functional. It doesn’t feel like it rewards effort or creates opportunity.

It feels like something else entirely.

It feels like entire generations did everything we were asked to do. They fought a 20-year war for this country. They went to school and got their education for an opportunity. They worked hard.

And they’re still stuck in the same place working twice as hard or having to be supplemented with assistance from family.

Because even as you grind yourself toward that idea of stability, you’re burning at both ends. You’re bleeding money in rent while private equity and second mortgages swallow up the housing market. You’re watching inflation outpace your paycheck with raises that never catch up. You’re doing more, stretching further, and getting less in return.

So you get more desperate, and the people who benefit from it the most don’t feel enough pressure to question it — so they don’t.

Convenient how Sam Altman’s house got firebombed and then right after he started talking about 4 day work weeks and universal basic income isn’t it?

I know it’s not just me, and I know I’m not crazy..

Because the numbers back it up. The bottom 90% of this country saw their wages grow by about 36% over the last couple decades, while the richest 1% saw theirs explode by over 160% and the ultra-wealthy even higher (Inequality.org).

Housing? The “housing wage” to afford a basic two-bedroom is now over $33/hour — more than four times the federal minimum wage. And even if you’re doing better than that, homes have outpaced income so badly that what used cost three times your salary is now five-plus.

While you’re trying to keep up with all of that, wages at the lower end actually went backwards last year when you consider inflation. Costs keep going up, but paychecks remain stagnant. You stretch, you cut back, you skip bills, you grind harder — and somehow you’re still further behind.

So no, it’s not just you or me. It’s not a mindset problem or too much fucking avocado toast. It’s not something you fix with a morning routine and a better attitude.

It’s a system where the pressure is tearing some people apart and completely invisible to others.

It’s a system that allows working-class people to go homeless, or to choose between keeping the lights on and eating that week — while others move through life untouched, insulated from any of it.

It’s a system where the people at the top sell you the idea that they’re good, that they care, that things will get better — but stop short of doing anything that would actually make that possible for the rest of us… or to create a culture where that is the standard.

And it’s a system where families are ripped apart, where people are pushed further and further down the pecking order just to keep everything else afloat, and where the cost of keeping this whole thing running gets passed down to the same people every single time.

So tell me: why are we here if we did everything right?

Why does it feel like doing everything you’re supposed to still isn’t enough?

Why does stability feel reserved for people who already own it?

Why is it so easy to look away from all of this and people’s suffering?

Why does a company get to buy up neighborhoods while a single parent can’t afford a home?

Why is someone getting more consequences for burning down a warehouse than running a pedophile ring?

Why can’t people go to the doctor without worrying about being in crippling debt afterward?

Why do some people get to opt out of the pressure entirely while others are crushed by it?

Why?

Because I’m trying to understand and I don’t think I’m the only one that’s confused.

Maybe that’s all this is… just some guy saying it out loud instead of keeping his frustrations buried. Maybe it won’t make a fucking difference.

But if enough people start to recognize it — really recognize it — then maybe people don’t stay invisible anymore.

And maybe.. just maybe… we start acting like we’re all in this together.