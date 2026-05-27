We’ve been through a lot over the last decade since Happy Meal Hitler burst into politics and overtook an entire party. The American public watched in disbelief as a reality show host with media savvy built a movement that now borders on Jim Jones territory at a nationwide scale. We’ve seen insurrections, grift, potential blackmail, foreign aid dangled over the heads of allies, and what often feels like a crime family operating out of the most powerful office in the world.

But recently, someone brought up a question that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about: would any of what we’re seeing right now be happening if it weren’t for him entering politics?

Would we have seen this surge in support for social safety nets? The growing outrage at the ruling class? The public obsession with Epstein file transparency and elite corruption? The groundswell of support for a Democratic Socialist candidate like Zohran Mamdani, who might currently be the most popular figure in the Democratic Party?

As destructive as Trump has been, he may have done something to rip the mask off the entire system.

Photo from NBC News

Before Donald Trump descended that godforsaken escalator in 2015, the American public was already exhausted.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan had dragged on for years with little to show besides trillions spent, thousands dead, and a generation of veterans returning to a country that barely seemed to care. Wall Street had crashed the economy in 2008, received bailouts from the government, and somehow emerged more powerful than before while we got fucked on homes, savings, and stability.

Wages stagnated and healthcare costs climbed. Rents exploded while young Americans were told to go to college, take on massive debt, and “work hard” while watching billionaires accumulate more wealth than entire nations.

Despite all of that, most people still believed the system itself worked.

Democrats still operated within the corporate Obama-Clinton style of politics where consultants, donors, and carefully tested messaging controlled everything. Republicans still performed the rituals of conservatism, family values, fiscal responsibility, and patriotism while quietly serving many of the same billionaire interests.

The frustration was there, but it was disorganized. Americans were pissed off about different things in different ways, but there wasn’t a singular figure willing to weaponize it all at once.

Enter Dipshit Don.

He didn’t invent the political resentment and corruption… He wasn’t the origin of government distrust. He simply realized how deep it already was and turned it into a political movement.

“People are tired of establishment economics, establishment politics, and the establishment media.” -Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Once he got into office, the mask started to slip immediately.

The American people watched a billionaire who bragged about skirting taxes pass massive tax cuts that benefitted the wealthy while people continued to struggle with healthcare costs, rent, and stagnant wages. They watched cabinet positions fill with donors, loyalists, and people connected to the same corporate interests voters supposedly wanted removed from power.

Then came the constant chaos.

A Muslim ban, Charlottesville, and family separations at the border. COVID briefings were detached from reality. The insurrection of January 6th. Endless scandals that would have destroyed almost any other presidency somehow became normalized because there were just too many to keep track of.

In the middle of it all, millions of Americans started questioning things they previously accepted without much thought. They started looking harder at how billionaire wealth influences policy. They started questioning why healthcare was tied to employment. They started asking why members of Congress consistently outperform the stock market. They started paying closer attention to America’s relationship with Israel, foreign lobbying, military spending, and the broader idea that the political system fundamentally serves donors and corporations before ordinary citizens.

Even the obsession with the Epstein files feels connected to that shift. It has become less about Epstein himself and more about a growing public belief that there’s an entirely different set of rules for the elite.

That distrust didn’t just magically appear.

Trump amplified it by governing in a way that looked less like American politics and more like raw transactional power operating out in the open.

Once people saw that, it was very hard to go back to pretending the system is functioning normally.

Public consciousness is now showing up everywhere.

Support for unions has surged and young Americans are increasingly supportive of social safety nets while openly hostile toward billionaire excess in ways that would have been politically toxic twenty years ago. Criticism of corporate power, healthcare profiteering, and wealth inequality have become mainstream political conversations instead of something existing at the edges.

Even America’s relationship with Israel, which was once considered politically untouchable, is now questioned by millions of people watching a genocide, AIPAC influence, and unconditional military payouts in real time. Public trust in institutions like the government, media, corporations, and higher education has cratered because people believe those institutions protect themselves before the public.

Politically, the reaction is becoming impossible to ignore.

The rise of figures like Zohran Mamdani would have been unimaginable in the Obama years — a candidate openly embracing Democratic Socialism, class politics, housing reform, labor rights, and criticism of billionaire influence is no longer treated like the fringe. In many circles, the messaging is the future of the party itself.

Ironically, Trump may have accelerated the exact political backlash the American establishment spent decades trying to suppress… Not because he “saved” the country, but because he exposed just how unequal and fundamentally distrustful the country already was.

Photo from CNN

Donald Trump may go down as the man who accidentally radicalized millions of Americans against the exact system that created him.

A billionaire reality tv host spent a decade pulling back the curtain so aggressively that people finally started asking questions they should have been the entire time. Why does healthcare bankrupt people? Why are billionaires given constant breaks while working people drown? Why do members of Congress magically become millionaires? Why are we sending endless money to an evil nation to commit genocides? And why are pedophiles being protected when people can’t afford groceries, rent, or insulin?

Maybe most importantly: why does it always feel like the rules apply differently depending on how rich and connected you are?

This doesn’t mean that Trump “saved” America.

Jesus Christ, let’s not get carried away…

But in trying to turn the country into his own crime family, he may have accidentally shattered public faith in the entire political machine around him — Republicans, Democrats, media elites, corporations, lobbyists… all of it.

People are questioning everything. Sometimes responsibly, sometimes in online rants at three in the morning, but still… questioning things.

And honestly, maybe we needed this… Because once you realize the system has no clothes, it’s pretty hard to keep pretending it’s wearing a suit.

Until next time,

Evan.