News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nieta Greene's avatar
Nieta Greene
4h

The Current Occupant has just allowed everyone to take the mask off. The country has always been this way.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Troy Anderson's avatar
Troy Anderson
4h

Thanks Evan, I have been thinking the same thing. Without tRUMP's outrageous and over the top, dangerous, self serving, corrupt, despicable conduct and words , we may not have raised the consciousness of the country in what we need to fix and how to do it. I hope this will be enough to get good politicians to do that job. And no, I don't think Hitler was good for Germany, but in this case I think the Good outweighs the bad to know tRUMPISM will not be given the opportunity to rise again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Fields
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture