News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
10h

Glad you got to spend time with your nieces. They are what we are fighting for. And it is good to get out of your comfort zone when it is for something great like spending time with your family. Good job! It takes a little out of you, but rewards you just the same. Helps fill the cup of life. Go Underground Nieces! You are the future, girls!

Reply
Share
Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
11h

Great picture! 🏵️ I’m sorry to hear about your useless governor. I’ve called my representatives in Congress three times this week. Today, the young man at Rep. Bynum’s office was a little too chipper. I wanted to ask him what planet he was on, but it’s best not to antagonize the staffers. 🏵️ When I first started to break out of my self imposed isolation, it was extremely difficult. It’s getting better. I must practice, practice, practice. Getting out to live music, art exhibits, and my very small non-denominational church have helped me tremendously. First rule of Life Club: Be kind to yourself. 🏵️ “Every age is the same. Only Love makes any of them bearable.” ~ Time After Time, 1979 movie ✨🙏🕊️🏵️💫

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture