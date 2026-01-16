Greetings from the Underground,

We survived another week. From ICE assaults and regime change becoming a spectator sport to growing threats of imperial overreach, the pressures on the United States keep piling up. Still, the American people are standing strong.

Minneapolis has become a flashpoint in the struggle. A week after immigration agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, another ICE-involved shooting has set the city off with larger protests and growing outrage.

It feels like tensions are at an all-time high and all we’re doing is trying to make it through the day. The fight to survive, and to break through, feels heavier than ever.

“Turn the Temperature Down”

As Minneapolis erupts in response to ICE violence and federal overreach, Democratic leaders did what they almost always do in these moments: they asked the public to calm down.

Governor Tim Walz issued a public appeal urging everyone to “turn the temperature down,” stressing that people should protest loudly but peacefully and warning against “fanning the flames of chaos.” The message was clear: don’t give Trump an excuse to escalate.

Mayor Jacob Frey, even while condemning ICE’s presence and telling them to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” echoed the same caution by calling on people to stop actions he deemed “not helpful” and warning that the situation wasn’t sustainable if tensions continued to rise.

This is the familiar script. And it’s wrong.

The public is doing exactly what it should be doing. People are protesting an unaccountable private police force that is operating with impunity, killing civilians, raiding neighborhoods, and daring local communities to accept it quietly. They are exercising the most basic democratic check left to them when institutions and leaders fail: collective resistance.

What elected officials are really saying when they ask people to turn the temperature down is, “Please stop making this harder for us to manage. Please don’t force us to choose between public order and moral clarity. Please don’t make us confront how far this has already gone.”

The temperature isn’t being raised by protesters, it’s being raised by a federal government that treats constitutional limits as optional, by an executive branch that sees dissent as a personal threat, and by a political class that keeps confusing calm with courage.

If anything needs to be turned up right now, it isn’t the public’s restraint — it’s elected officials’ willingness to fight. To stop capitulating. To stop asking the people to absorb the shock of fascism quietly while they negotiate around the edges of it. History doesn’t remember the politicians who asked everyone to relax while the walls closed in and people disappeared, it remembers the ones who stood with the people when power told them to sit down and shut up.

And right now, the people are doing their part.

What Is Going On with Jared Polis?

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has been conspicuously absent as an opposition leader. While governors like Gavin Newsom and his team confront the Trump regime head on, Polis has spent months patting himself on the back and posting self-indulgent memes.

Coloradans are frustrated, and for good reason.

Polis has refused to clearly oppose pardoning or commuting the sentence of Tina Peters, the former county clerk convicted for her role in election related crimes tied to Donald Trump and the 2020 election conspiracy ecosystem. As Trump publicly pressures Colorado’s governor to release Peters from prison, Polis has avoided uttering a firm ‘No.’

That silence is a big deal.

It also helps explain why Polis abruptly flooded his social media accounts — posting more than thirty times in under a few hours — with everything from bizarre offers to officiate Taylor Swift’s wedding to meme-laced, self-congratulatory bullshit. It didn’t look like leadership as much as deflection.

Polis is term limited. He can’t run again. And instead of using his remaining time to fortify civil rights, protect elections, and push back against federal overreach, he’s chasing post-office relevance. He’s floated vanity projects like a $20 million bridge memorializing his tenure — a proposal so tone deaf that it was protested and ultimately killed by public outrage.

At a moment when Democratic governors represent one of the last meaningful lines of defense against fascism, it’s deeply disappointing to watch my own governor retreat into branding and memes instead of action. Colorado doesn’t need a social media influencer in the governor’s office. It needs someone who will stand up — clearly and publicly — against ICE expansion, election subversion, and Trump’s pressure campaigns.

Do better, Governor.

Greenland Games & Regime Change

At this point, American foreign policy under Trump feels less like strategy and more like a fever dream game of Risk.

This week, Trump is still floating the idea of the United States taking Greenland. No negotiations, no partnering — Taking. He framed it as a national security necessity. Because Russia, because China, because resources. The same vague justifications imperialistic leaders always use to launder conquest as defense.

It would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous.

Greenland is home to people who have made it abundantly clear they don’t want to be owned, bought, or absorbed. Denmark has made it clear that it’s not happening. NATO allies are starting to get nervous and Trump keeps talking like the western hemisphere is a Monopoly board he’s short one blue property.

Why? Because Greenland has rare Earth minerals, new shipping lanes, and symbolic value. It’s about dominance in the hemisphere, about planting flags — not protecting people.

And Trump is also beginning to treat regime change like a sport.

As protests continue against the Iranian regime, Trump is openly flirting with regime change rhetoric by threatening the ayatollah and framing Iran’s internal unrest as another opportunity for American intervention. No diplomacy or restraint, just vibes and threats with the suggestion that the U.S. will step in if Tehran doesn’t fall in line.

Nothing becomes safer for the American people when regime change is treated as entertainment, posturing, and sport. We don’t want another war. We don’t want imperial cosplay. And we don’t want to watch our government destabilize the world while our own lives get harder at home.

But Trump thrives on chaos and spectacle. He feeds off of international crisis becoming a test of dominance.

Venezuela. Greenland. Iran. Wherever the next flashpoint is — it’s all part of the same project to expand power, normalize aggression, and dare the world or the American people to stop him.

We sit and watch the world’s temperature rise (both literally and figuratively), not because we want it to, but because the people in charge refuse to change anything unless it threatens them directly.

Bezos Doesn’t Care About His Employees

No, we aren’t talking about Amazon drivers peeing in bottles in the back of Bezos’ vans while they rush around your local town. We’re talking about the Trump regime sending FBI agents to search the home of a Washington Post journalist while its owner, Jeff Bezos sat quietly counting his dollars.

On January 14th, federal agents executed a search warrant at the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing her phone, laptops, and a smartwatch in a national security probe tied to a contractor accused of mishandling classified documents. According to editors, Natanson and the paper are not official targets of the investigation — even though agents dug through her devices in this aggressive move against a journalist.

1st Amendment advocates and editors called the raid “highly unusual” and an escalation of government intrusion into journalism. It’s a move that could deter future sources and strain protections for the press, leading to less truth and facts for the public.

Meanwhile, Bezos hasn’t said a fucking word to defend his newsroom or the journalist being attacked by the federal government — a silence that speaks louder than any press release could. Jeff Bezos has proven with this one move — not even counting the other moves he’s made for profits — that he doesn’t care about the people who do the work, and sure as hell doesn’t care about a free press when it clashes with his net worth.

What To Watch

The Rip (film) — Netflix

The boys from Boston are back together in a movie. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in this cop thriller where a group of cops discovers a stash of millions, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the seizure and they question who to rely on.

Intelligent Masculinity — Nick Paro & Walter Rhein

My friend Nick is doing a series on Intelligent Masculinity where he interviews fellow writers, personalities, journalists, and more on how they view masculinity as men and what we can do to improve. There’s a group of us working to replace the “brosphere” bullshit that is infecting young minds. (I’ll be joining Nick on 1/20 at 2pm ET for my episode)

What’s On The Shelf?

This is the section where I usually recommend a book from my own bookshelf, but this week I wanted to take the space to highlight some of my favorite authors on Substack.

Le Dernier Mot

I hope you’re all hanging in there. I know this is a difficult time to be alive and paying attention to what’s going on in the world. We weren’t meant to witness this much violence, this much war, this much indifference to human suffering — and certainly not to carry it with us every day in our pockets to watch it unfold in real time. That kind of constant exposure takes a toll. I know it does, because I live in it. I spend most of my days researching, watching, listening, and absorbing the worst of what’s happening in the world.

And if we’re not careful, it can hollow us out.

So we have to remind ourselves to hold onto the good things, too. Even when it feels forced. Even when it feels hard. I’m not great at that. Lately, I’ve found myself slipping into isolation and depression more than I want to admit.

But yesterday, I got out of the house. I picked my nieces up from school, took them to Dutch Bros., and then to swim practice. It wasn’t easy. I was anxious. Being out in public drained me. I didn’t love small talk with swim parents. But it got me moving, it pulled me out of my own head, and it reminded me that life is still happening while everything feels heavy.

Spending time with them gave me perspective. They’re clear eyed about their futures. Unburdened by the constant doom cycle. Deeply empathetic without being cynical. They didn’t do anything extraordinary, they just showed up and let me be present with them. And that was enough.

It gave me space to breathe. Space to feel without reacting. To love instead of judge. And for a moment, it reminded me that hope doesn’t always arrive as a solution — sometimes it shows up quietly, in the form of connection, and gives you just enough to keep going.

