It’s been a minute since we’ve had an Underground Newsletter, and for that, I owe you an apology.

I’m working my way back to being a fully functional human being — and back to delivering the news, updates, and policy analysis you deserve. It’s been a trying stretch, there’s no sugarcoating it, but I’m working my way through it. And in the middle of all that, I’ve been doing some of the best writing I’ve done in a long time.

If you haven’t yet, go read The American Successor. The first act — Chapters 1 through 10 — is live now, and I genuinely don’t think you’ll be disappointed. It’s my first attempt at fiction, and the response so far has been encouraging.

I know a lot of you are burnt out. The chaos. The despair. The open cruelty. The complete absence of empathy. It adds up. I feel it too. I spend what feels like every waking hour thinking about and researching government, policy, power, and the damage being done — then layer personal trauma on top of that, and yeah, you get a front-row seat to how fragile mental health can be.

But I want you to hear this clearly: we are going to get through this.

And the comeback is going to be so fucking sweet. The accountability. The trials. The treasonous ghouls begging for mercy. And, eventually, something new being born out of this awful chapter in our country’s history.

The future exists because you’re here, still paying attention, and still willing to do the work it takes to save this place.

Gross Hypocrisy

Remember the Trump campaign’s whole act on foreign policy?

No more regime change. No more nation-building. No more foreign wars.

He sold that bullshit for years because he knew the country was sick of watching “freedom” get delivered at the barrel of a gun while American taxpayers were picking up the tab.

Trump repeatedly told crowds, “We’re not looking for regime change. We’ve learned that lesson a long time ago.” He also framed it as a core lesson of modern American failure: “We must abandon the failed policy of nation-building and regime change.”

During the 2024 campaign, he recycled the same indictment by attacking “regime change in Iraq, Libya, Syria” as one disaster after another. The lie was simple: I’m the guy who doesn’t do this.

Reuters even notes that he bragged after his first term he was “especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.”

Now look at what he’s doing in Venezuela. After kidnapping dictator Nicolás Maduro, Trump didn’t just “support democracy” or “apply pressure” or any historical PR bullshit. He went full mask-off and declared, “We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”

No regime change, my ass.

No new foreign wars, my ass.

That’s the United States taking responsibility for another nation’s leadership outcome and calling it temporary like we’re Venezuela’s landlord. Trump is openly talking about U.S. companies going in and taking over Venezuela’s oil infrastructure as part of this “transition.”

So, on the campaign trail he told his supporters he was an anti-war realist. Now that he’s in office, he’s doing the very thing he claimed to despise — louder, more cruel, and with fewer restraints.

“America First” was always a lie. The policy is what it’s always been: power first.

ICE Cold Carnage

On January 7th, in a quiet Minneapolis neighborhood, a family’s ordinary morning turned into an unspeakable tragedy.

37-year-old Renee Nicole Good — a mother of three, a poet, a devoted partner and citizen — was shot in the face three times and killed by an ICE officer during “operations” in Minnesota. She had just dropped her six-year-old off at school and was driving home when the encounter unfolded.

Video from the scene showed a harrowing sequence: her car, her effort to leave, the sudden confrontation where she said, “Dude. I’m not mad at you,” and then shots that ended her life followed by the officer, Jonathan Ross, saying, “fucking bitch.” Witness statements and video from the scene show that ICE agents blocked medical help and delayed an ambulance, turning a desperate situation into a chaotic tragedy.

Her partner was left holding the weight of what happened, crying out: “They just shot my wife.”

Instead of mourning, Washington’s response was to defend the killer by insisting she used her car as a “weapon,” and labeling Good a “domestic terrorist,” despite video showing otherwise.

A U.S. citizen with children, who was loved and remembered for her warmth, was cut down by an agency meant to enforce immigration laws — not kill its own people. This is where our country is right now. People crying in the streets, loved ones shattered, and kids without a mother because escalation and aggression were chosen over humanity.

And while officials fight over jurisdiction and spin narratives to justify the killing, the grief for that family remains raw and real…

And it’s time the rest of us feel it.

A Policy Proposal to Restore Accountability in Immigration Enforcement

Banning Masked Federal Policing: A Policy Proposal to Restore Accountability in Immigration Enforcement

Executive Summary

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increasingly conducted public-facing immigration enforcement actions using masked, unidentified agents operating with minimal to zero transparency. This practice undermines public safety, erodes democratic legitimacy, and prevents meaningful accountability and oversight for abuses of power.

This policy proposal establishes a federal standard requiring immigration enforcement officers to visibly identify themselves during public facing operations and prohibits the use of identity-concealing face coverings, except in narrowly defined circumstances. It further introduces enforceable consequences for violations, including administrative discipline, mandatory congressional reporting, and evidentiary presumptions in civil removal proceedings.

The goal is not to weaken immigration enforcement — but to ensure it is conducted lawfully, transparently, and consistent with democratic norms.

The Problem: Anonymous Federal Policing

Across the United States, immigration enforcement agents have increasingly:

worn masks or face coverings that obscure identity,

refused to provide names or badge numbers when requested,

operated in unmarked vehicles,

and conducted raids without visible agency identification.

This practice is not standard policing.

In most state and local jurisdictions, uniformed law enforcement officers are required — either by statute, regulation, or departmental policy — to display identifying information precisely so the public can:

confirm lawful authority,

file complaints,

distinguish real officers from impersonators,

and ensure accountability for misconduct.

When federal agents operate anonymously in civilian neighborhoods, those safeguards disappear.

Why Masked Enforcement Is Dangerous

Accountability Collapse

If a civilian cannot identify an officer, there is no practical way to:

report misconduct,

pursue internal discipline,

or seek judicial review.

Anonymous enforcement is enforcement without consequence

Public Safety Risk

Law enforcement impersonation is a documented threat. When federal officers conceal their identities, they make it easier for criminals to pose as agents — endangering both civilians and legitimate officers.

Escalation Through Fear

Masked, unidentified agents transform routine enforcement into a psychological operation. Fear becomes the mechanism of compliance, not law. This is especially dangerous in communities already conditioned to avoid contact with authorities.

Erosion of Democratic Legitimacy

Public-facing law enforcement derives legitimacy from transparency. When officers resemble secret police rather than public servants, trust collapses — and with it, voluntary compliance with the law.

Why This Is Happening Now

The escalation of anonymous enforcement isn’t random.

Authoritarian systems under stress tend to:

lose tolerance for oversight,

narrow discretion downward,

reward aggression over restraint,

and substitute intimidation for consent.

As Donald Trump’s governing model increasingly relies on force rather than legitimacy, enforcement agencies receive a clear signal: escalate quickly, act visibly, and worry about accountability later (if at all).

ICE does not require explicit orders to behave this way, it responds to incentives:

silence after abuses,

rhetorical framing of dissent as threat,

and leadership that rewards “toughness” over restraint.

The results are predictable: faster operations, less verification, more civilian harm.

Policy Solution: The No Secret Police Standard

This proposal establishes a national baseline for transparent, accountable immigration and law enforcement.

Core Principles

Federal power must be identifiable.

Public-facing enforcement must be traceable.

Anonymity must be the exception, not the rule.

Violations must carry real consequences.

Legislative Proposal

The Visible Identification in Immigration Enforcement Act

Section 1. Title

This Act may be cited as the “Visible Identification in Immigration Enforcement Act.”

Section 2. Findings

Public-facing law enforcement actions require transparency to preserve public trust.

Identity concealing practices impede oversight and accountability.

Anonymous enforcement increases the risk of civil rights violations, violence, and officer impersonation.

Immigration enforcement must conform to constitutional due process and democratic norms.

Section 3. Definitions

Public-Facing Enforcement Action - any detention, arrest, transport, search, or execution of an administrative immigration warrant conducted in a public place or observable by the public. Covered Officer - any employee or contractor of the Department of Homeland Security engaged in immigration enforcement, including ICE and CBP personnel. Identity-Concealing Face Covering - any mask or garment that obscures the face in a manner that prevents reasonable identification by the public.

Section 4. Identification Requirement

(a) During any public-facing enforcement action, a covered officer shall display: Agency affiliation (ICE, CBP, or DHS component), and A unique, visible identifier (badge number or alphanumeric ID).

(b) Upon request, a covered officer shall verbally state their agency affiliation and unique identifier.

Undercover Exception Subsections (a) and (b) do not apply during documented undercover operations where disclosure would materially jeopardize officer safety or the operation itself.



Section 5. Prohibition on Identity-Concealing Face Coverings

(a) Covered officers may not wear identity-concealing face coverings during public-facing enforcement actions

(b) Limited exceptions Face coverings are only permitted when: Required medical protective equipment is necessary, Environmental hazards require facial protection, or The undercover exemption in Section 4 applies.



Section 6. Enforcement and Accountability

(a) DHS shall establish mandatory disciplinary procedures for violations of Sections 4 or 5.

(b) DHS shall submit quarterly public reports to Congress detailing: Alleged violations, Investigative findings, Disciplinary actions taken, Policy changes implemented.



Section 7. Evidentiary Consequences

In any civil immigration proceeding, evidence obtained during a public-facing enforcement action conducted in material violation of Sections 4 or 5 shall be presumed inadmissible, unless the government demonstrates by clear and convincing evidence that the violation was harmless.

Section 8. Effective Date

This act shall take effect 180 days after enactment.

Anticipated Objections (and Why They Fail)

“Officer safety” — Use badge numbers instead of names. Allow undercover exceptions. Transparency and safety are not mutually exclusive.

“Operational necessity” — routine civil enforcement does not require anonymity. Undercover work is already protected.

“This will weaken enforcement” — legitimate enforcement relies on trust and lawfulness. Fear-based compliance is unstable and corrosive.

Why This Matters

Anonymous federal policing is incompatible with a democratic society. When agents can detain civilians without identifying themselves, power becomes unaccountable and history shows where that leads.

This proposal does not even abolish ICE. It doesn’t prevent enforcement. It restores the basic principle that government power must be visible to the people it governs.

Le Dernier Mot

I won’t pretend this moment is easy.

There are days when it feels like the cruelty won’t end — like chaos has been weaponized so thoroughly that exhaustion itself becomes a form of control. When you’re tired enough, angry enough, grieving enough, you stop demanding better. You stop expecting accountability. You stop believing anything can change.

That’s the trap.

What keeps me going — even when I’m beaten down and scraped raw — is the reminder that attention is power. Witness is power. Refusing to look away is power. And every time you read this, share it, argue with it, or sit with it uncomfortably, you’re choosing to stay engaged in a system that wants you numb.

I’m not writing this from a place of certainty. I’m writing from a place of resolve.

This work isn’t about being right on the internet. It’s about documenting what is happening to our democracy. Naming hypocrisy. Naming the violence. Naming the human cost when power goes unchecked. And when possible, offering real and tangible ways forward. Not slogans, not appeals to vibes, but structures that could actually make things better.

I’m still here. Still writing. Still paying attention. Still trying to turn my anger into something useful.

And as long as you’re here too, this thing we’re building matters.

