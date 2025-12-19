Greetings from a secret location,

I am alive. I’m hanging in there. And I’m going to be okay.

I’m not sure whether I’m trying to convince you, or myself, but both probably need to hear it. These things take time, and a little stubborn optimism doesn’t hurt.

Yesterday, I was served with divorce papers, and I’m navigating some necessary legal boundaries while I take time to regroup. This is not how I wanted things to go, and it’s not how I imagined spending the holidays — but here we are.

What I didn’t expect was the way my family rallied around me, or the sheer number of people who reached out with kindness, encouragement, and reminders that this isn’t the end of the story. I’m deeply grateful for that. It’s been humbling in the best way.

I’m not the greatest person in the world. But every single day, I try like hell to be better — to grow, to be more emotionally intelligent, to be more ambitious, and to want more for myself. And for others, too. That kind of growth isn’t easy, and sometimes the battles we’re willing to fight aren’t the same ones the people we love are willing — or able — to take on with us.

Life is fragile. Relationships are, too. Some survive financial stress, trauma, and years of strain. Some don’t. And as hard as it is to accept, we can’t force anyone to fight a battle they no longer believe in.

Right now, my focus is simple and necessary — my mental well-being. My continued commitment to not drinking. My commitment to therapy, to stability, and to becoming a better version of myself — regardless of anyone else’s expectations.

This isn’t the traditional Underground Newsletter, and I know I haven’t been operating at my usual pace this week. The truth is, I’m exhausted — emotionally, physically, all of it. I’ve survived the last three days on two Uncrustables and three Red Vines, and even basic momentum has felt out of reach. That won’t last forever, and I will get back on my feet.

I have too much going for me. I have an incredible support system. And this is definitely not the end.

For now, the focus is on healing and stability.

Until next time,

Evan