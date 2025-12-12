DEADLINES, EVAN! DEADLINES!

Are We… Pirates?

This week the United States took things a step too far and went all Pirates of the Caribbean on a Venezuelan oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast. The White House is basically talking about it like we captured some fucking loot or something. CBS reported Trump saying he assumes that the U.S. will, “keep the oil,” which is a hell of a sentence for a modern government to say out loud.

(Can you believe this shit, Dubya?)

This isn’t a one-off either. U.S. authorities are preparing to seize more vessels according to reports. These Venezuelan oil exports are part of a broader enforcement strategy aimed at pressuring Nicolas Maduro’s regime. The seized tanker was identified as the “Skipper” and part of a “shadow fleet” ecosystem that moves sanctioned oil.

Why it feels so weird: If you’re an American that’s been told your entire life that we’re the ones who play by the rules… this looks and feels like maritime interdiction as political theater — and possibly super fucking illegal. Maybe there’s a legal forfeiture path here, maybe the tanker was fair game under sanctions enforcement… But the optics are still horrible: we took your ship, do something about it.

EriKKKa Sits Down w/ Bari Weiss

After the takeover of CBS by the Ellison family, Bari Weiss has been installed as the resident chucklefuck. She has taken a once esteemed news room and flipped it on its head.

This week, they recorded a one-hour town hall, sit down, airing of grievances, with Erika Kirk — now CEO of Turning Point after her not so beloved husband got his neck blown off — which is scheduled to be released tomorrow, December 13th, on CBS and Paramount.

Clips are already making the rounds and Erika is doing something you don’t see in this media ecosystem: she’s aiming the responsibility outward at parents by warning about kids being swallowed by online radicalization and the culture of political violence — the very same culture her dead husband helped build into what it is today.

Kirk has weaponized her grief and clips from the interview show her ultimately attempting to hash it out with former Turning Point USA employee and friend of Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens.

Weiss has given Erika Kirk the latest stage for her to dab fake tears onto her bone dry handkerchief, but it remains to be seen whether the public is buying it and will tune in. That’s the real issue here — not the interview itself, but how legacy media keeps laundering extremism through grief and spectacle, instead of accountability.

Lauren Boebert’s Kid Rock “campaign expenses”

Bobo is getting torn apart online after financial reports showed FEC records reflecting that her campaign spending was tied to a hotel and event tickets for a Kid Rock concert (who she’s rumored to be banging).

Boebert has done what everyone expected, she stated that it was “actually, totally legitimate” with a fundraiser justification and right-wing technicalities. Even if you square it legally, the morals still reek like her boyfriend’s BO: people are drowning in bills while she’s out there treating donor money like her personal slush fund.

ACA Subsidies Blocked in the Senate

We’re about two weeks away from subsidies going cold and the Senate still hasn’t approved a plan to keep it from happening. This week, the Senate voted down competing proposals, which means enhanced ACA premium subsidies are on track to expire — with premium hikes for millions beginning on January 1, 2026. Estimates put the number at nearly 24 million people at risk of higher costs if the subsidies lapse.

Democrats pushed a two-year extension with Republicans pushing a direct-payment alternative which couldn’t be used to offset premium costs.

This is a policy choice to manufacture pain and then argue about who gets blamed for it. If you want to understand modern governance, understand this: they’ll break your healthcare and let poor people die while calling it “fiscal responsibility,” and then act surprised when the American people get pissed off.

Kristi Noem and the Veteran She Deported

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had her bony ass handed to her in a contentious House hearing. In one of the most brutal exchanges of the afternoon, Rep. Seth Magaziner asked if DHS had deported any United States veterans. Noem said no, and Rep. Magaziner went to work.

He put a veteran up on the screen: Sae Joon Park, an Army veteran who appeared virtually from South Korea (a country he hadn’t been to since he was 6) after what was described as being threatened with deportation before he ultimately self-deported.

The administration didn’t survive contact with reality as Noem didn’t know what to say. And this wasn’t some gotcha moment, it was the kind that makes you realize how easy it is for the machine to make people disappear — even ones who risked their life to defend our country.

If you’ve ever watched someone like Kristi Noem use “support the troops” as a political costume and wondered what it looks like when that costume comes off — it looks like a Purple Heart recipient on a Zoom call during a Congressional hearing trying to figure out how he can come back home.

Elon, SpaceX, and a Ridiculous IPO

I spent a good portion of the week pulling apart the mythology of Elon Musk — and the more you look, the less “genius visionary” you see and the more over leveraged con man he becomes.

Musk isn’t “the richest man alive” in any real-world sense. His fortune is almost entirely imaginary — pinned to stock prices inflated by false hope, government subsidies, and a cult of investors who confuse vibes for fundamentals. Tesla isn’t a miracle company; it’s a wildly overvalued car manufacturer losing ground to competitors while propping up Musk’s entire financial house of cards. He’s borrowed against that stock, meaning if Tesla slips, the whole empire starts to wobble.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is the crown jewel myth — real engineering carried out by unreal expectations. Yes, the rockets land (sometimes). Yes, Starlink works (when Elon wants it to). But the rumored valuations aren’t math, they’re hope. Which is why whispers of a SpaceX IPO feel less like confidence and more like desperation: Musk needs liquidity, not applause.

What’s On The Shelf?

Every so often someone asks where News from Underground came from. The name wasn’t some long brainstorming session — it came from my time after the Army.

When I was struggling with my mental health, feeling isolated, angry, and fundamentally out of step with the world around me, I picked up Dostoyevsky’s Notes from Underground for a literature class. It’s a short, brutal book written as a monologue from a man who has retreated from society but can’t stop talking to it. He’s bitter, hyper vigilant, self-contradictory, and obsessed with truth — especially the kind other people don’t want to hear.

He doesn’t ask for permission or soften the edges. He speaks from isolation directly to the masses. Half confession, half indictment. And when I read it, something clicked: that’s the voice. Not polished. Not buttoned up. Not designed to be adored — designed to be honest.

That’s the DNA I created News from Underground with. Writing from the margins. Saying the uncomfortable thing. Refusing the lie that everything is fine because it’s convenient.

If you’ve ever felt alienated by politics, culture, or your own thoughts — or if you’re tired of optimism that feels like bullshit — Dostoyevsky’s Notes from Underground is worth your time.

