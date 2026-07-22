Pete Hegseth is asking Congress for billions more, the Pentagon is posting “SEND ME,” on Threads, and nineteen-year-old soldiers are dying in a war this regime promised would be quick.

Greetings from The Underground,

Yesterday, the official social media account of the United States Department of War posted two words above a collection of carefully selected photographs of young Americans in uniform:

SEND ME.

One image showed a soldier moving through the wilderness with a rifle. Another showed a young Marine shouting beside the words as though volunteering for war were the most exhilarating decision a person could ever make.

Department of War propaganda was posted to Threads on the day Secretary Pete Hegseth testified in front of Congress that the Trump regime was requesting more money for the war in Iran.

I understand the emotion they are trying to manufacture because I once felt it.

I raised my hand. I took the oath. I wore the uniform. Like millions of Americans before me, I believed there was honor in stepping forward when my country needed someone to serve.

But before Pete Hegseth asks another nineteen-year-old to say, “Send me,” he should be required to answer a much simpler question:

Send them where, and for how long?

The young Americans being used in these propaganda images aren’t characters in Hegseth’s made up action movie. They are human beings whose lives have been entrusted to political leaders. When those leaders lie about the strength of the enemy, declare victory before “victory” exists, and send troops into a conflict without any credible plan for ending it, those failures aren’t made up…

They get soldiers killed.

On Tuesday, Hegseth appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to defend the regime’s latest request for an increase in military funding. He testified that the war against Iran has already cost approximately $37.5 billion. The White House is now seeking tens of billions more, with the Pentagon’s portion of the supplemental request approaching $70 billion. The larger Republican package under consideration could reach $95 billion once other regime priorities are added (APNews).

That hearing took place only days after three more American service members were killed in an Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan was twenty-five.

Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad was twenty-eight.

Private Isabella Gonzales was nineteen.

A fourth soldier, Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, thirty, died in Iraq during the controlled detonation of an Iranian attack drone. The three soldiers killed in Jordan had been assigned to Army air defense units — the people sent there to protect American forces from the very missiles that Trump and Hegseth assured the country had been largely neutralized.

Isabella Gonzales had barely begun her adult life.

I don’t know everything she hoped the Army would provide for her, and I won’t pretend to know why she enlisted, but I know the story of young enlisted Americans. Most join because the military appears to offer a path to upward mobility. A steady paycheck, healthcare, college, training, independence. A chance to leave a difficult town or become the first person in the family to build something different. Sometimes it’s about patriotism. Sometimes it’s about finding purpose. Usually, it’s several things at once.

When you are nineteen, the Army can look like an opportunity to construct a future before you have been given many other tools with which to build one.

Private Gonzales graduated from high school, enlisted, put on the uniform, and trusted the adults commanding the most powerful military on Earth to value her life.

A year later, she is dead.

That’s the part Hegseth’s social media campaign doesn’t show. “Send me” looks heroic when printed across a dramatic photograph. It becomes something else when a casualty assistance officer walks toward a family’s front door. It becomes something else when a young woman’s future is replaced by a flag draped transfer case. It becomes something different when the man who sent her can’t explain why the war is still happening.

Hegseth previously described Iran’s military as destroyed and rendered combat-ineffective early in the conflict. Senator Jon Ossoff confronted him with those claims during Tuesday’s hearing, asking how Iran could have been made ineffective when it remained capable of firing missiles, threatening American bases, and killing American troops months later. Hegseth acknowledged that Iran retained military capabilities even as he defended his previous characterization.

This isn’t some minor disagreement over terminology. The regime’s promises and failures are directly connected to the danger facing American troops.

When leaders underestimate an enemy, they build strategy around an illusion. When they publicly declare that the threat has been eliminated, they create pressure to preserve the appearance of success rather than honestly assess the mission. When reality intrudes, they don’t admit the original plan failed. They redefine the objective, request more money, and send more people into harm’s way.

Then they announce another victory.

Then the bombing starts again.

They will describe the latest escalation as though the war “restarted,” but it never truly ended. There were pauses in certain attacks, temporary arrangements, and public declarations of progress. There was no durable political statement resolving the conflict. American forces remained throughout the region. Iran retained missiles, drones, and the ability to threaten bases and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides prepared for the next confrontation.

A ceasefire isn’t peace when everyone spends it reloading.

The United States and Iran are once again exchanging strikes as both sides fight over control and access to the Strait, one of the most strategically important shipping corridors in the world. The regime might call it a new phase, but military families don’t get to divide their grief into phases.

This is exactly how forever wars form. It rarely begins with a president standing before the country and announcing that American forces will remain overseas for the next twenty years. It begins with a limited operation. One target, one retaliation, one final push, one more appropriation, and so on.

The original mission may be described as eliminating nuclear facilities. Then it becomes destroying missile capabilities. Then protecting American bases. Then safeguarding commercial shipping. Then reopening a strategic waterway. Then restoring deterrence. Then avenging the soldiers killed while pursuing all of the previous objectives.

Each justification might sound reasonable when isolated from everything that came before it. But when they’re combined, they create a mission with no natural endpoint. A war intended to destroy a particular facility can theoretically end. A war intended to prevent a nation from ever rebuilding cannot.

A war to protect American forces can become self-perpetuating when those forces are being attacked because they are prosecuting the war. More troops are deployed to protect the troops already there. More strikes are ordered to avenge attacks produced by the previous strikes. Every casualty becomes another argument for continuing the conflict so the sacrifice won’t appear meaningless.

Eventually, the continuation of the war becomes its own justification.

That is what the protesters who interrupted Hegseth were desperately trying to warn about.

Several people disrupted his opening remarks before being removed from the committee room by Capitol Police. Their tactics will inevitably become part of the story because institutions are very good at redirecting attention from the substance of a protest to whether the protest was conducted politely enough. But the protesters weren’t the ones asking Congress for another mountain of taxpayer money after assuring the public that the enemy had been crushed.

They weren’t the ones unable to offer a credible cost or timeline.

They weren’t the ones who promised voters that Donald Trump would end wars rather than begin another one. Trump explicitly presented himself as the candidate who would stop foreign wars, only to later deny having guaranteed that America would avoid new conflict.

Campaign promises disappear easily in Washington — dead soldiers do not.

By the time Hegseth testified, official reporting placed the American death toll at seventeen, with later reporting indicating that it had risen to eighteen. Hundreds more have reportedly been injured during the conflict and the renewed escalation.

The troops are doing what has been asked of them. They’re standing watch, tracking missiles, maintaining aircraft, defending bases, clearing unexploded drones, flying missions, and keeping supply chains moving across a region where almost any American installation can become a target.

The troops aren’t failing. Their leadership is.

Soldiers have already said, “send me.” Isabella Gonzales said it when she signed her enlistment papers. Tyler Feehan said it. Angel Rampersad said it. Michael Swinton said it.

The problem was never that young Americans are willing to serve. It’s that the men sending them can’t tell us when they are allowed to come home.

Patriotism isn’t measured by how enthusiastically we send young Americans into danger. It’s measured by how seriously we treat the responsibility of asking them to go.

If this regime can’t define victory, establish an achievable political objective, or explain how the next $70 billion will end what the previous $37.5 billion failed to resolve, then it isn’t presenting a strategy.

It is feeding American lives into a war with no ending.

They’ll keep telling us the war is nearly over.

They’ll keep announcing that Iran has been defeated.

They’ll keep posting heroic pictures of young service members beneath the words, “SEND ME.”

And unless someone stops them, another nineteen-year-old will answer.

Then another family will receive the knock at the door.

Until next time,

Evan.