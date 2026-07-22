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CE's avatar
CE
2h

Congress is in a position to stop this madness. They have chosen not to. They have chosen to advance utterly unqualified Trump nominees for critical positions, to continue spending our hard-earned tax dollars on a wasteful war of choice, and they’ve chosen to support infringement of citizens’ rights and taking government services from needy Americans. If we don’t speak loudly with one voice in the midterms, with numbers that exceed historic election turnouts, then we deserve what we get.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
2m

It’s a damn quagmire of his own making. It’ll take years to sort out.

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