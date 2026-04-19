When Substack first started, it felt like a small community of people trying to get their thoughts out — with the possibility of actually getting paid for it. “Regular” working-class people suddenly had an opportunity to share their art, their perspectives, their lived experiences… and maybe build something real out of it.

It felt like the beginning of something different. A chance to create independent media that actually reflected people, not institutions. An alternative to the legacy outlets that had so obviously failed us over the decade we’ve lived through under Donald Trump.

But then, like it always does, capitalism stepped in.

Legacy media figures migrated to platforms like Substack and Youtube, and instead of building something new, they recreated the same top-down access-controlled model. The same system, with better margins. And in the process, they didn’t build an ecosystem that would benefit the people. They didn’t invest in or elevate smaller voices. They built parallel silos.

This is the exact reason why working-class audiences feel disconnected, cynical, and increasingly disengaged from Democratic-aligned media. Because instead of replacing what was broken, they just brought it with them.

Big names with massive subscriber bases show minimal outward support for the independent writers and artists who helped solidify this space in the first place. Some of the biggest names and sellers on Substack have little to no paid subscriptions to smaller publications. They exist in a closed loop that shows little evidence of engagement with the realities working-class Americans are navigating, while reinforcing a self-contained ecosystem of already successful voices.

Take MeidasTouch Network.

They’re one of the most popular outlets in Democratic-aligned media. They have more than 900,000 subscribers on Substack alone, along with over 6 million subscribers on Youtube.

Now look at how many paid subscriptions the publication has on Substack:

Zero.

Now look at the structure behind their success.

If they’re converting even a modest percentage of paid subscribers:

3% paid conversion 909,000 x 0.03 =27,270 paid subscribers 27,270 x $10= $272,000/month

5% paid conversion 909,000 x .05=45,450 paid subscribers 45,450 x $10 = $454,500/month



And that’s before factoring in annual subscriptions, founding members, advertising and sponsorship deals, corporate donors, etc.

We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars per month on Substack alone.

So the question isn’t whether the model works, it clearly does. It’s what are these outlets doing with that position.

Do they feature smaller publications?

Do they repost or amplify emerging voices trying to break through?

Do they use that platform to build something larger than themselves?

Or do they just occupy the space?

Because if independent media is supposed to be an alternative to legacy media, then it has to act like one. Otherwise, it’s just the same system rebuilt in a different place. And if that’s the case, why would working-class audiences ever feel like it’s for them?

Some of the biggest names on Substack boast little to no paid support of smaller publications

And it’s not just one outlet. If you scroll through the subscription lists, the paid support, the “reads” sections… you start to see it isn’t a network. It’s a collection of isolated platforms operating in the same space and protecting each others’ access.

Some of the biggest names in independent media, people with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, massive reach, and real influence show little to no paid support for smaller publications. Not a pipeline. Not a ladder. Not even consistent amplification of the generation coming up behind them.

Just individual brands hoping to keep up the mortgage payments on their lake house.

There’s no visible infrastructure here. No clear effort to build something that extends beyond their own audience and amplifies voices which will help the greater good. There’s no indication that the people who benefitted most from the shift to independent media are reinvesting in the ecosystem that made it possible.

And that’s a huge fucking problem because this was supposed to be different.

Have we learned nothing from the last decade? Are these people so out of touch that instead of taking the moment to consider how they might be invading a space that others rely on, and consistently use to amplify the struggles of the working class — they immediately jump to the reflex of protecting their own status and quality of life?

Do they not get it?

It’s indicative of the entire struggle of working class Americans right now. Seeing Nicole Wallace start a podcast and have it amplified while there are voices like Kyle Kulinski and Krystal Ball makes me want to throw my laptop through the wall.

There are people, two of the most notable being Rick Wilson and Joy-Ann Reid who put their money where their mouth is and continuously support these smaller voices… but even they could be doing more.

This isn’t an airing of grievances so much as a call to action for these people who have had the privilege of positions that gave them a quality of life our generations could only dream of — to reach that hand down the ladder behind you and lift up voices that matter.

This isn’t just media behavior. It’s a broader pattern of people who gained access in one system and are recreating it instead of redistributing.

We’ve been watching it play out everywhere.

The same generations that benefitted from cheaper housing, stable careers, and institutional pathways into power are now the ones sitting on levers of media, politics, and capital—and instead of opening those doors wider for the next generations to access, they’re controlling who gets through them.

Not just money, but access too.

Access to audiences.

Access to platforms.

Access to credibility.

Access to being seen and taken seriously.

And now, even in spaces that were supposed to break all of that down, we’re watching them rebuild it in real time. The same behavior. The same instincts. The same gatekeeping—just with a different logo and the money going directly to them.

So when working-class people look around and feel like they’ve been locked out of housing, careers, and any form of stability — it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they feel locked out of media and having a voice too.

Because they are.

They don’t see themselves reflected in it. They don’t see any pathways into it. They don’t see anyone reaching back to pull them forward and give them an opportunity to have a voice.

They just see another system that figured out how to monetize their attention without ever giving them a seat at the table. And eventually, people stop trying to get in.

They stop engaging. They stop trusting it. They stop showing up. They stop voting because they see this wing of the media as a representation of the life that Democrats promote.

So yeah… this isn’t just about Substack. It’s not just about who subscribes to who or who promotes what.

It’s about whether this space and this future are actually going to be different. Because if the people at the top aren’t willing to share access, redistribute attention, and actually create a pipeline for the next generation — then it isn’t independent media…

And when people realize a system isn’t built for them, they don’t just tune out—they walk away.