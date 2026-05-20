I’m going to talk some shit today, so bear with me, because the wealthy are starting to piss me off more than usual.

The billionaires are starting to realize that the walls are closing in. After OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a security scare of a firebomb at his home, he started floating the idea that working-class Americans shouldn’t have to pay income tax. Now the latest guy in line trying to placate society is Jeff Bezos.

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box today, Bezos argued that the bottom half of Americans shouldn’t pay federal income tax at all. Look, I actually agree with that part but the problem is that these assholes only seem to discover working-class suffering once people begin to openly resent them.

While he was making his case, Bezos looked less like a titan of industry and more like he’s trying to turn into some fucked up mix of Joe Rogan and a South Florida nightclub owner. Something is obviously going on with him and his wife — the guy’s face looks noticeably different, and she looks like a blowup doll filled with wealth and insecurity.

I genuinely cannot imagine being one of the richest men in human history and still coming across like this much of a fucking dork.

And then you have the asshole CEOs flying to China with Donald Trump like it’s some billionaire field trip while regular Americans are being told to “hang in there,” through tariffs, rising prices, layoffs, and an economy that seems to kick you in the chest every time you get back up.

That’s the part that drives me crazy about all of this.

For years, these people preached American greatness, free markets, patriotism, hard work, and capitalism as some sacred moral virtue. Meanwhile, they built empires off of cheap labor overseas, tax loopholes, stock buybacks, union busting, automation, and squeezing every ounce they could out of working people. Now suddenly they want to cosplay as meathead populists because the public mood is getting ugly and people want them to pay.

And the funniest part is that none of them even look like real humans anymore.

Every billionaire today looks like they were designed in a LinkedIn lab filled with human growth hormone. They all walk around in skin tight t-shirts, leather jackets, and designer sunglasses trying to look “alpha” while speaking in podcast buzzwords and shareholder jargon. Half of them look like they’re in the middle of some experimental treatment for dick size insecurity — replacing basic human warmth with veneers, HGH, filler, and AI-generated self-worth.

These guys think personal trainers, doing ketamine, and buying a ranch makes them connected with the working class.

It’s all bullshit branding.

That’s why you suddenly hear billionaires talking about the struggles of ordinary Americans. That’s why these nerds are floating ideas like eliminating income tax for workers — not because they woke up one day with class consciousness or empathy, but because they can feel the temperature changing and they don’t want to end up on the wrong end of a guillotine.

The public is pissed off.

The economy feels hollow.

People are tired.

And these assholes are starting to realize that infinite wealth inequality eventually creates consequences they can’t hide from.

Tick Tock, boys…

Time to pay some bills, I guess.

This is honestly the hardest part of doing this for me, but The Underground is struggling right now. We’ve lost a handful of paid subscribers since the Lincoln Square mess (they chose them over me :( lol), and in an already difficult independent media environment, every subscription matters.

I’m a disabled veteran, and this is my primary work right now while the job market continues to be an absolute shit show. I’m doing everything I can to keep building this platform, keep writing, and putting out work that says something meaningful — but I can’t do it alone.

So… if you’re able to support The Underground, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation below.

Independent voices only survive if people decide they’re worth keeping around, and I genuinely appreciate every single one of you who has chosen to spend your time here with me. This work means more to me than you probably realize.

Until next time,

Evan.

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