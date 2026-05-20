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Vic Williams's avatar
Vic Williams
34m

Great post, man. After a couple decades sucking the Amazon "Prime" teat, we finally pulled the plug and told HGH-riddled Bezos to fuck off.

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Jan Perkins's avatar
Jan Perkins
1h

Well Evan,

You made me smile today....when I "really, really...needed it"-

Thank You, Thank You!

Please don't give up- we all need each other. I am sure that all of us would miss you, be concerned for you- I can say absolutely we would.

Family Subscribers in Oregon

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