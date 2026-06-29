Greetings from The Underground,

Childhood is supposed to come with a simple promise.

Adults will protect you.

That promise extends beyond your parents. It includes teachers, doctors, nurses, counselors, therapists, police officers, judges, and the countless public servants whose job it is to step in when a child is truly in danger. There was an entire system built in order to protect children, but is often used as a weapon instead.

Child Protective Services exists because abuse and neglect are very real, but when the system is used correctly, it saves lives. Children have died because adults looked the other way, but conversely, children have also been saved. There is no civilized society that can simply hope parents will always do the right thing. Sometimes the government has to intervene and you pray the system helps instead of hurts.

Every system that is built to protect people carries an uncomfortable truth that the very same system can become a weapon against them.

This week, it seems like these types of CPS stories have fell on my timeline.

Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, were subjected to malicious unfounded allegations reported by someone anonymous who intended to do harm based on political homophobic prejudice. Their 4 yr-old twins were subjected to unnecessary trauma and Pete and Chasten once again became front page of the newspaper for all the wrong reasons. Someone had anonymously accused Pete of being a danger to his own children. Not only was this accusation unfounded, but it created an unnecessary CPS file that would have never existed.

I also watched a Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya, which follows a Florida family whose daughter’s hospitalization turned into a prolonged custody battle after allegations of medical child abuse.

There’s also one that’s not a story on its own, it’s the countless parents, attorneys, social workers, and family law experts who have warned that false CPS reports can be weaponized during custody disputes, political harassment, and personal vendettas. Even though false claims have been made and proven false time and time again, it’s CPS’s sole purpose to pursue each accusation and that’s exactly what they do, investigate.

CPS is entrusted with one of the most extraordinary responsibilities our government has. It has the authority to investigate families, enter homes, interview children, examine medical records, and when necessary, remove a child from the people raising them. That authority has saved countless lives, however that same authority has also torn families apart.

The greater the authority, the greater the responsibility to wield it carefully…

When the system gets it right, it protects children from unimaginable harm. But when it gets it wrong, or when someone intentionally manipulates it, innocent families such as the Buttigieg’s, can experience life changing trauma, fear, and inability to trust the public.

The question has never been if or how children should be protected. The question is what happens when the system we created to protect children becomes a weapon against the people who love them.

Pete shared via Substack his experience that he was instructed not to be alone with his children while CPS completed forensic interviews. His twins spent the night with their grandparents and for twenty-four hours, he and Chasten had no idea how the investigation would end.

He described those hours as among the darkest of his life.

Imagine being told that for the next twenty-four hours, you can’t be alone with your own children… and not because you’ve done anything wrong, but because someone made a phone call with the intent to traumatize you.

What struck me the most wasn’t his anger; it was where he directed it.

Pete didn’t blame the CPS worker or the state trooper. In fact, he acknowledged that they were simply doing the jobs the public had entrusted them to do. If someone reports that a child may be in danger, they don’t have the luxury of assuming it’s probably a lie. Every report could be the one that saves a child’s life.

That’s exactly why Child Protective Services exists.

His anger was directed at the person who understood that reality well enough to exploit it. Pete compared what happened to his family to swatting. I think that’s the perfect comparison. Traditional swatting weaponizes emergency responders by making a false report that ends with armed police rushing to someone’s home.

A false CPS report weaponizes something even more personal. It weaponizes the bond between a parent and their child. The allegation doesn’t have to be true, it only has to be believable long enough for the machinery of government to begin moving. Once it does, the accusation itself can become part of the punishment.

Pete Buttigieg’s family isn’t unique because they were investigated, they’re unique because they chose to tell the public what that investigation felt like.

Every year, thousands of families experience some version of the same knock at the door. Some investigations uncover horrific abuse and save children’s lives, others end with no evidence of abuse or neglect. Understanding why requires understanding how CPS actually works.

Most Americans have a general idea of what CPS does. Far fewer understand how a case actually begins. Contrary to popular belief, CPS doesn’t simply investigate families at random. In nearly every case, someone reports a concern first.

Sometimes it’s a teacher who notices unexplained bruises or a child whose behavior suddenly changes. Sometimes it’s a pediatrician who hears an explanation for an injury that doesn’t match what they’re seeing. Sometimes it’s a therapist listening to a child describe frightening experiences at home, daycare employee who notices signs of neglect, a police officer responding to a domestic violence call, a neighbor hears screaming through the apartment wall, or a family member witnesses something they believe places a child in danger.

Most of these people have something in common. Some have the obligation to mandatory report and some can look the other.

Depending on their profession and the laws of their state, they are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect when they have reasonable cause to believe a child may be in danger. That responsibility exists for a reason.

History is filled with heartbreaking stories of adults who suspected something was wrong but convinced themselves it was none of their business. Children have been beaten, starved, sexually abused, and even killed because warning signs were ignored by the very people who were in the best position to notice them.

We should want teachers to report suspicious injuries. We should want doctors to ask difficult questions. We should want counselors and social workers to speak up when they believe a child is in danger.

That’s how children are protected.

But it’s also important to understand what mandatory reporters are, and what they are not. They’re not judges. They’re not juries. They’re not investigators. Their responsibility isn’t to determine whether abuse actually occurred, their responsibility is to recognize warning signs and alert the people whose job it is to investigate further.

That’s where CPS enters the picture.

Once a report is received, investigators have to make an initial determination about whether the allegations meet the legal threshold for an investigation. If they do, they begin gathering information. Depending on the circumstances, that may include interviewing parents, children, teachers, physicians, or neighbors. They may review medical records, visit the home, coordinate with law enforcement, or speak with other professionals involved in the child’s life.

The goal isn’t to prove a parent guilty, the goal is to determine whether a child is safe. That’s an extraordinarily difficult responsibility.

Investigate too aggressively, and innocent families can experience fear, disruption, and trauma over allegations that ultimately prove unfounded. Investigate too cautiously, and a child who desperately needs help may be left in a dangerous situation.

There’s no formula that guarantees the right outcome every time. Every decision carries consequences. Every decision has the potential to change a child’s life forever. That’s exactly why the conversation surrounding CPS is so much more complicated than most political or policy debates make it seem.

The overwhelming majority of the people working in child welfare wake up every morning believing they’re protecting children. Most mandatory reporters don’t file reports because they are malicious. They do it because they’d rather be wrong than ignore a child who genuinely needs help.

That’s exactly what makes knowingly false reports so dangerous. The system is designed to respond with urgency because children’s lives sometimes depend on it. Someone acting in bad faith understands that. They know the allegation doesn’t have to be true, they only have to convince the system that it might be. That’s the exact bullseye target aimed at the Buttigieg family.

On the surface, the Kowalksi and Buttigieg situations couldn’t appear more different. One began with an anonymous allegation, the other began with physicians who genuinely questioned whether a ten-year-old girl was the victim of medical child abuse.

Take Care of Maya became more than a documentary about one family.

It became a national conversation about the extraordinary power that doctors, hospitals, child welfare agencies, and the courts possess once they become convinced a child may be in danger.

It forced millions of Americans to wrestle with a question most people never think about until it arrives on their doorstep.

What happens when the people you entrusted with protecting children fundamentally disagree about what protection looks like?

The documentary follows Maya Kowalski, a young Florida girl who developed a rare and debilitating pain disorder known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). After months of searching for answers, Maya’s family found a physician who diagnosed and treated her with ketamine, an unconventional approach that her parents believed dramatically improved her symptoms.

Everything changed when Maya was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016 following a relapse.

Hospital staff questioned both the diagnosis and the extraordinarily high doses of ketamine Maya had been receiving. As concerns grew, medical professionals began to suspect that Maya’s mother, Beata—a registered nurse who had fiercely advocated for her daughter’s treatment—might be causing or exaggerating Maya’s illness, a form of medical child abuse referred to as Münchausen syndrome by proxy. As mandated reporters, the hospital contacted Florida’s child welfare authorities.

What followed would permanently alter the Kowalski family’s life.

Maya was placed in state custody while allegations were investigated. Beata’s contact with her daughter became severely restricted. Eighty-seven days into that separation, Beata died by suicide. The family’s story later became the subject of a nationally watched lawsuit against the hospital and eventually the Netflix documentary that introduced millions of viewers to the case.

Even today, reasonable people continue to disagree about the case. Some believe it represents one of the clearest examples of institutional overreach in modern child welfare, others argue that physicians fulfilled the legal and ethical obligations expected of mandatory reporters after developing genuine concerns about Maya’s safety. The legal proceedings have continued to evolve, and many of the questions raised by the documentary remain fiercely debated.

That doesn’t make the central question disappear. If anything, it makes it even more difficult.

Doctors make judgements. Teachers recognize warning signs. Social workers assess risk. Judges weigh evidence. Investigators ask questions. Parents advocate for their children.

Every one of those decisions is made with incomplete information. Most of the time, those decisions save lives. Sometimes they’re manipulated by people acting in bad faith. Sometimes they collide with one another despite everyone’s best intentions. When they do, families can spend months, or even years, trying to rebuild what was lost.

The natural reaction to stories like these is to demand certainty.

We want a system that catches every abusive parent. We want a system that never traumatizes an innocent family. We want doctors to recognize abuse before it’s too late. We want investigators to know when a report is malicious. We want judges to make the right decision every time.

Unfortunately, that’s not the world any of us live in.

Child protection doesn’t operate with the benefit of hindsight. It operates in real time.

Investigators make decisions with incomplete information. Physicians rely on their training and experience. Teachers report what they observe. Social workers assess risk. Judges weigh conflicting testimony. Parents fight for what they believe is best for their children.

Sometimes those decisions save lives. Sometimes they collide with one another despite everyone’s best intentions. Sometimes they’re manipulated by people acting in bad faith.

That’s why I don’t think the answer is weakening Child Protective Services. I also don’t think the answer is pretending the system is incapable of making mistakes or being manipulated. Both ideas miss the point. The power to intervene between a parent and a child may be one of the greatest authorities we can give any institution in a free society. Power like that should exist. But it should also be transparent, accountable, and constantly examined.

That raises questions worth asking.

If someone knowingly files a false report to Child Protective Services out of revenge, political retaliation, or to gain an advantage during a custody dispute, should there be stronger consequences?

If an investigation determines allegations were completely unfounded, should families have a clearer path to restoring their reputations?

Should states collect better data distinguishing knowingly false reports from reports that simply couldn’t be substantiated?

How should hospitals, child welfare agencies, law enforcement, and the courts coordinate when they fundamentally disagree about what’s in a child’s best interest?

In states like Florida, where much of the child welfare system is administered through contracted community-based organizations rather than entirely by the state, how do we ensure that extraordinary authority is matched by extraordinary oversight and accountability?

These aren’t partisan questions and they’re not anti-CPS questions. They’re questions every parent, teacher, physician, social worker, judge, and citizen should be willing to ask.

Protecting children isn’t just about having the power to intervene, it’s about making sure that power is exercised carefully, fairly, and with the humility to recognize that every decision affects a real family.

Childhood is still supposed to come with a simple promise. The adults are going to protect you. What’s changed is our understanding of how complicated that responsibility really is.

Protecting children requires courage, teachers who are willing to speak up, physicians willing to ask difficult questions, social workers willing to investigate, judges willing to make impossible decisions, and parents willing to fight for their children.

None of those responsibilities are easy and none of them should be.

Children deserve a system that acts with urgency when they’re in danger. Families deserve a system that exercises extraordinary power with extraordinary care.

Let’s all do better and protect the children we love.

Until next time,

Evan.

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