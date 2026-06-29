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Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
1d

“Childhood is supposed to come with a simple promise.” My middle daughter (same age as you) works for CPS. Doing the work of the angels. 👼 “If someone knowingly files a false report to Child Protective Services out of revenge, political retaliation, or to gain an advantage during a custody dispute, should there be stronger consequences?” Yes. Severe consequences for liars are needed.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
14h

Thank you for the article, Evan. I hope they find the person who did this to Pete and his husband.Its very unconscionable. I hope they get a life sentence in prison for this swatting event.

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