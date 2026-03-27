Greetings from the Underground,

And get us off this fucking ride because what is going on? We have robot “teachers” accompanying the First Lady at the White House like some dystopian early 2000s Tom Cruise film. Kegseth is holding prayer meetings at the Pentagon with top ranking officials in the middle of what he’s calling a “holy war.” And despite the pending litigation, this Polymarket and Kalshi stuff scares the shit out of me…

Not much has changed from the reality of $10 cereal, astronomical gas prices that top $6 or $7/gallon in some parts of the country, and a contradictory president that can’t seem to get himself out of his war of distraction with the “win” he keeps talking about. There were a few bright spots this week, chief among them was Druski dropping his latest skit video where he cosplayed as Erika Kirk. The MAGA crowd is already crying “white face” about his hair and makeup genius, and it’s hilarious.

Baseball season kicked off this week, so there’s healthy distraction from the reality of Trump’s goon squad now being deployed to airports. March Madness is in full swing, that’s good, too…

What am I doing here? Trying to convince myself that things are okay through sporting events? lol — let’s get started.