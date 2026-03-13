Greetings from The Underground,

I hope you’re all enjoying the new chapters of The American Successor that went out this morning. I know it’s been a while, but as most of you know, my life has been a bit chaotic over the past couple months. Thankfully, we are getting back on track.

My wife and I have been spending a lot of time together, we filed a motion to dismiss the divorce proceedings, and I’m back at home. There’s still work to do, but we’re on the same page and moving in the right direction. I won’t lie to you, I’m pretty fucking happy about how things have turned out over the past couple weeks.

I appreciate you all bearing with me during that stretch. I know life hasn’t been easy for a lot of you either, especially with a madman seemingly shitting himself and starting wars every few hours. It’s not exactly an easy place to be mentally, but we are pushing through it. The survival instinct the American people are showing right now is nothing short of inspiring, and I’m grateful you’re still here with me.

With that said, let’s get to it.

The Stowaways Are Getting Even More Weird

Last week The Underground Newsletter shared some fun stories from across the globe to distract from the shitstorm of a war with Iran beginning. One of those stories was about a woman named Svetlana Dali who was on probation for illegally boarding an international flight without a ticket when she was caught again… and it seems the stowaways don’t stop at humans because now we’ve got a fox that traveled from the UK to New York.

A red fox recently slipped by customs officials and boarded a ship bound for the U.S. in Britain before eventually being found at the Port of New York.

The fox reportedly boarded the vessel in Southampton, England and is believed to be around two years old. The friendly fellow from abroad was given a clean bill of health and officials are working on coming up with a long term home for him.

The Bronx Zoo said in a statement that they “regularly work with officials to help rescue wildlife that is illegally trafficked through nearby ports and airports.”

Kai Trump & the Secret Service Go To Erewhon

While Iran and the Middle East burn and gas prices spike back home, America’s political elite are documenting a very different reality.

This week kicked off in pure dystopian style when Kai Trump, the president’s granddaughter, posted content showing her trip to Erewhon, the absurdly expensive luxury grocery store in Los Angeles where Don Jr.’s daughter had to try the ‘Hailey Bieber smoothie’ priced at a staggering $21.

In the clips, she moves through the store like any other influencer: camera up, aesthetic lighting, lifestyle content for people who couldn’t afford to step foot in the store.

The major difference was the security detail. As the granddaughter of a sitting president, Kai Trump travels with Secret Service protection, meaning the entire outing unfolds under the watch and wallet of American taxpayers.

A teenage lifestyle influencer escorted by federal security walking through the most expensive grocery store in the country to buy a $21 smoothie while the administration she’s connected to is steering the country deeper into another endless war in the Middle East — is a special type of fucked up.

In one America, families are watching gas prices jump over a dollar in a week and wondering how they’re supposed to make the next grocery store run while another has political dynasties filming at Erewhon for social media with agents scanning the aisles for any threats.

Kai Trump didn’t ask to be born in that family, but she still takes full advantage of its benefits — which becomes even more infuriating when hardworking Americans are footing the bill for excess her loved ones can afford privately.

Erika Kirk’s Role at the Air Force Academy

President Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, the congressionally mandated oversight panel that reviews academy operations and provides recommendations on issues like morale, curriculum, discipline, and institutional culture. The appointment places her in the same advisory role previously held by her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Despite the noise online suggesting the move gives her direct influence over cadets or academy training, that’s not how the position really works.

The Board of Visitors functions primarily as an external oversight and advisory board. Members review reports, visit the academy periodically, and make recommendations to the Secretary of Defense and president about how the academy is being run. They don’t have access to units, write training schedules, or shape daily life for cadets.

But the politics around the appointment tell a larger story about how the service academies are increasingly becoming a frontline in America’s culture wars.

One person familiar with the internal dynamics at the academy told News from Underground that the role is less about direct operational influence and more about shaping the conversation around leadership priorities.

“She won’t have regular access to cadets,” the source said. “It’s more this weird de facto ‘advisory’ or ‘input’ group to advise the superintendent.”

The source also described a broader perception inside parts of the Air Force that the academy has drifted too far into political territory.

“There is the feeling, even amongst some Air Force leaders, that AFA is too woke.”

Whether that perception is accurate or not, it explains why appointments like this one are attracting attention far beyond Colorado Springs.

The Board of Visitors rarely makes headlines, but in an era where military culture, education, and leadership pipelines are being politicized, even advisory seats are becoming symbolic battlegrounds.

Drones Stolen From Fort Campbell — False Flag Incoming?

Reports came out this week that there was a possibility of Iran attacking California or other west coast cities in the United States with drone warfare in response to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Just days later, we got news out of Fort Campbell that four military grade drones were stolen from the post, valued at over $400,000. This got us thinking about distrust of our own government and possible false flag attacks.

The Army confirmed this week that four military quadcopter drones were taken from a building on Fort Campbell, the home of the 101st Airborne Division, sometime between November 21 and November 24 of last year. The theft triggered an investigation by Army Criminal Investigation Division that is still ongoing.

These aren’t hobby drones you can buy off Amazon. They were Skidoo X10D systems, defense grade surveillance drones used for reconnaissance and battlefield awareness. Equipment that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per unit depending on the configuration.

Investigators now say they’ve identified two suspects and gathered evidence about possible locations of the missing drones. The Army has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Officials insist there is “no threat to the public,” noting the drones were equipped with only small cameras, but the rhetoric and reporting surrounding the war, possible drone attacks, and the president’s talk of “Iranian sleeper cells” on American soil make this something to pay attention to.

Iran has made threats against the federal government and the president’s life before and the possibility of retaliation is something national security officials take seriously. But the American people should remain aware of not only potential threats but also of how threats are perceived, communicated, and sometimes used to shape public narratives — especially at a time when trust in the White House’s messaging is at an all time low.

What to Watch

Age of Attraction (Netflix)

We are back in our trash reality tv era now that I’m back home and this was the first thing the Mrs. and I watched. Age of Attraction is a new dating show on Netflix where birthdates are thrown out among the 40 contestants and this dating experiment becomes a playing field for love of all ages. It’s a cool concept and has actually produced some unexpected couples.

The Bride! — A Theater Near You

We’ve also been going on dates! And in a trip to the movies we went and saw The Bride! and absolutely loved it. The film is a take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein from the point of view of the bride. In the film, Mary Shelley possesses the bride in the form of a woman named Ida (Jessie Buckley) who is brought back from the dead to be paired with Frank himself (Christian Bale). It’s a brilliantly done story and has some Bonnie and Clyde vibes to it as well.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Jessie Buckley will secure multiple award nominations for her portrayal of The Bride — she was that good.

What’s on the Shelf

Coded Justice by Stacey Abrams

One of my subscribers and favorite people in the world, Lynn St. Georges, sent me this novel by Stacey Abrams a little while ago when she saw that I needed a distraction. I haven’t gotten to it yet, but I’m going to start it this weekend. I had no idea that Stacey Abrams was writing fiction at this point, but Lynn has informed me that it’s really good.

In this novel, Abrams takes us inside the life of SCOTUS clerk Avery Keene as she investigates a tech company’s AI system for healthcare while uncovering dangerous anomalies and conspiracies.

I’m excited to get started on this and think you all might enjoy it as well!

Le Dernier Mot

Before we wrap up this week, I want to take a moment to recognize all of you who continue to read, share, and support this small publication we’ve built together.

News from Underground has never been a corporate media operation. There’s no big newsroom or editorial board, no billionaires (or even millionaires) funding the work behind the scenes. It’s just me — writing, researching, reporting, trying to gather sources, and making sense of the world in real time. The only reason this project exists and the reason it keeps growing, is because readers like you show up and support.

Over the past year, many of you have shared pieces with friends, sent encouraging messages, or stepped up to become paid subscribers. That support doesn’t just mean a lot to me personally — it’s what makes it possible for me to keep doing this work.

If you find value in what you’re reading here — whether it’s the reporting, the analysis, or just the sense that someone else out there is trying to cut through the bullshit, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

I don’t have sponsorships or advertisers like a lot of the larger accounts and I know that the purple “bestseller” checkmark because of my attachment to Lincoln Square makes it look like I’m doing a lot better than I am — but growth is not just an option anymore, but a necessity.

Paid subscriptions are what allow independent writers to stay independent. They keep the lights on, they give the work time to solidify, and they help ensure that platforms like this remain a place where honest voices exist.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, please know how much I appreciate you — seriously. You’re the reason this keeps moving forward.

Until next time,

Evan.

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A special thank you to some of our most loyal and active subscribers: GigiLeigh, Eric Lullove, Sharon Heidē Ward, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Lynn St. Georges, tweet angel, OnyxRose, Linda Roberta Hibbs, Maxine Hunter, A.Ash, David Hope.