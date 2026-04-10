Greetings from the Underground,

This week felt like a month. Or a year. Maybe a decade?

I mean what the actual fuck? We went from a madman pedophile who somehow got elected to lead us again threatening to end entire civilizations, to his wife pleading with the public that she wasn’t friends with the child traffickers who introduced her to her husband, AND NOW we’re supposed to just go into the weekend and relax?

Good god, man. It’s like being thrown for a spin cycle, doing a dizzy bat competition, and then being asked to chug a cockroach smoothie — sometimes I find myself wishing for an astroid to strike us. Like, it’s not a “I want to die,” sort of thing so much as “Jesus man, is it going to be like this forever? And if so, just do it.”

But we endure. We keep fighting. And we drive on to another week in the hopes that it will be less miserable than the last…

Or that he’ll die — that would help too.