Greetings from the Underground,

No newsletter this week because…

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

My 38th trip around the sun begins today and I’m headed to the home-opener for the Rockies at Coors Field.

Sitting out in the sun and enjoying a game while stuffing my face with every ballpark food possible sounded like a great way to spend my birthday, so Mrs. Underground got me tickets and we’re going to spend the day in Denver.

I know that there is a lot going on with the Pam Bondi firing, Trump’s disastrous speech trying to sell us some imaginary off-ramp from the war in Iran, and Pete Hegseth basically running the Pentagon like a fucking circus… but I think you guys will survive without me for one Friday.

I promise you that I will do a Live this weekend to catch up with all of you and will get it scheduled so that you are aware of the day and time ahead of when it happens, but I’m a little under the weather with a cold or something and I’m going to wait and see whether I’m feeling good enough on Saturday or need to wait for Sunday… but you’ll hear from me soon.

I’ve been trying to spend more time with family lately and honestly take a breather from the chaos of what the Trump regime puts on us every day. I think I was starting to get burnt out, as I sensed a lot of you have lately, and sometimes we just need a reset. I try to remind myself not to feel guilty if I don’t put out an article or some form of content daily, but sometimes that’s not realistic and I hope you guys understand.

I appreciate you all so much for being here and I look forward to getting back to work this weekend and having a full slate for you next week. I’m just going to enjoy this birthday and pretend the world isn’t burning for one day in the mean time.

I love you all and if you want to get me a birthday present — you could kindly become a paid subscriber at the low price of $5/month or $50 for a yearly subscription lol.

Until next time,

Evan.