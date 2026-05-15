Greetings from The Underground,

Man, what a week.

Have you guys seen the clips of Happy Meal Hitler getting dog-walked around China by Xi? It’s SO BAD. There was one video where Xi was basically leading him around like a toddler on a leash while hundreds of small children waved pom-poms and celebrated around them as the pedophile-in-chief stood there smiling. It honestly might have been one of the greatest troll moves I’ve ever seen from a world leader.

But the government embarrassment didn’t stop with Dear Leader.

After the screaming matches in Congress earlier this week, news broke that FBI Director Kash Patel took a group of VIPs snorkeling at the Pearl Harbor Memorial — a war grave where American service members are still entombed underwater.

It’s just… fucking exhausting.

The ignorance. The disrespect toward the country. The grifting, the excess, the constant spectacle of people treating the federal government like their personal playground while everyday Americans struggle to afford groceries, healthcare, and rent. At a certain point it becomes impossible not to be pissed off about what’s happening.

Do I think these people eventually face serious consequences for what they’ve done during this term? Yeah, I do. They almost have to at this point. The corruption has become so blatant and conspiratorial, so openly self-serving, that it’s hard to imagine this entire era getting swept under the rug once power shifts again.

But as ridiculous as this week was, that wasn’t the only thing happening in the world.

We’ve got a packed newsletter this week, and there’s a lot more to get into.

So, let’s get started.

Chud The… I can’t believe I’m fucking writing this… Chud The Builder Arrested in Tennessee After Shooting Black Man

Apparently we’re back to fucking Jim Crow, because we get lower and lower every single day…

There is a “trend” right now among a certain breed of insecure, rage addicted young white men online where they are filming themselves harassing Black people with racial slurs in hopes of provoking a reaction.

One of the biggest examples of it has turned this whole thing into an “influencer” career.

He goes by “Chud the Builder,” real name Dalton Eatherly, and for months he’s been walking around Nashville and other parts of Tennessee filming himself hurling racial slurs at unsuspecting Black people in public. The entire gimmick is about humiliation, provocation, and begging for escalation. He antagonizes people with slurs and then mocks them for getting angry and refers to it as “chimping out.”

In multiple videos circulating online, he openly talked about wanting someone to react violently so he could shoot them under the guise of “self-defense.” Videos show him saying things like “I’ll blow his head off” and “I’ll kill you” while openly carrying firearms during these confrontations.

This week, the escalation finally happened.

Eatherly was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm-related offenses after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, TN left both him and another (Black) man wounded. Authorities say the shooting happened after a confrontation between Eatherly and another man outside the courthouse.

None of this is a surprise.

This is a sickness underneath a lot of modern culture right now. It’s not politics or free speech debates — just hollow, attention starved people trying to manufacture conflict for clicks and somebody finally ends up dead. And something should have been by the local government before it even got to this point.

With whispers about Trump making 250 pardons to “celebrate” 250 years of our country, be on the lookout for this asshole to be on the list.

“I Don’t Think About Americans’ Financial Situation”

Earlier this week, standing outside the White House before leaving for China, Trump was asked whether the financial struggles Americans are dealing with right now were motivating him to reach a deal to end the war with Iran.

His answer? “Not even a little bit.”

Then the asshole doubled down: “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he told reporters. “I don’t think about anybody.”

Gas prices are through the roof. A bag of groceries is $80+. People can’t afford childcare and rent. Healthcare or going to the doctor is an afterthought. People are literally dying by the hand of his policies… and he doesn’t fucking care.

They live in private clubs, fly on government jets, hand out contracts to loyalists, and treat public office like it’s a personal rewards program.

So when we’re being governed by a group of pedophilic elites completely detached from the lived reality of Americans and then they say the quiet part out loud?

We’re rightfully mad.

The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix

I finally sat down and watched The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix after seeing all the clips take over Threads. And honestly? It was exactly what a roast was supposed to be: mean, chaotic, uncomfortable, hilarious, and completely unhinged.

For people who have never watched one before, a roast is basically a ceremonial public execution of someone’s character and dignity by their friends, peers, and enemies under the veneer of comedy. The entire point is to say the most ruthless thing imaginable while everyone pretends not to need therapy after.

The latest target? Kevin Hart.

He’s become comedy royalty at this point. Billionaire level famous, constantly working, hustling, and branding himself into every possible lane. Roasts are usually reserved for people who have reached that level of cultural saturation where everyone collectively decides, “let’s get their ass.”

And they torched him.

Shane Gillis hosted, which was a pretty good choice to give “I genuinely might say something career ending tonight” energy.

Chelsea Handler came out swinging, especially at Tony Hinchcliffe — the asshole who made the Puerto Rico joke at a Trump campaign rally. The tension between the two was palpable the entire night and she repeatedly took shots at his MAGA adjacent image. At one point she asked him, “Tony, if you’re here, who’s warming Joe Rogan’s balls in their mouth?” along with asking him and fellow comedians, “Now that your favorite leader is bringing back the draft, I assume you all will be signing up to join the war in Iran? Or do you tough-talking pussies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?” Referencing the Riyadh Comedy Festival hosted in Saudi Arabia that many American comics took paychecks to perform at.

Pete Davidson also had one of the biggest viral moments of the night when he compared Hinchcliffe to Charlie Kirk, “In that they both have definitely been caught on camera letting a guy unload in their throat.” He even told Hinchcliffe that nothing he can say about him will hurt him because he’s “had beef with bigger gay Nazis” referring to his feud with Kanye West.

But honestly? Sheryl Underwood stole the whole damn show.

She walked out like the veteran assassin and just obliterated everybody in the room. She didn’t even need shock value, she just tore the place up. I really can’t even explain it.

No matter how chaotic it got… underneath all the jabs, affair jokes, height jokes, and psychotic insults, there was still the underlying feeling that this was a room full of comics actually preserving the First Amendment and trying to outdo each other on a stage of some of the biggest comedians alive.

There were special guest appearances from Tom Brady, The Rock, Katt Williams, Usher, Serena and Venus Williams, Draymond Green, Lizzo, Jeff Ross, and more.

Kevin Hart finished off the night doing exactly what you’re supposed to as the person getting roasted: getting the last laugh.

No matter how brutal the jokes got, the entire night ultimately existed because Kevin Hart became important enough to be honored with the circus — it was well deserved and worth the watch.

Xi Warns Trump on Taiwan

One of the biggest stories from Trump’s trip to China was the moment Xi Jinping essentially looked him in the face and warned that the U.S. and China could end up in direct conflict if Washington continues challenging Beijing over Taiwan. Chinese state media quoted Xi telling Trump that Taiwan is the “most important issue” in U.S.—China relations and warned that mishandling it could lead to “clashes and even conflicts.”

And honestly… the whole trip has been brutal for Trump.

Xi treated it like a carefully staged display of power with curated flexes on the American government. Massive ceremonies. Military pageantry. Endless symbolism reminding the world who China believes is the rising superpower and who they increasingly see as a declining empire struggling to keep its shit together. Analysts inside and outside China openly described the United States during the visit as a weakened or “failing” power being drained by war, debt, and political instability.

Meanwhile, Trump stood there kissing Xi’s ass and calling him a “great leader,” while the Chinese government dog walked him like the idiot he is.

It was one of those moments where you could almost feel the global power balance shifting in real time.

Jake Lang Continues To Be An Asshole

Jake Lang is another asshole who apparently makes money harassing every day Americans with culture war bullshit.

The January 6th rioter turned far-right “influencer” turned failed Senate candidate, was back in the news this week after another extremist rally where he was burning books and screaming inflammatory rhetoric into a microphone.

At this point, the entire thing just feels like America blowing through the stop signs of its own historical warning signs.

Lang has spent the last year escalating deeper and deeper into white nationalism and religious bigotry/extremism. This is the same guy who held Quran burnings in Dearborn, MI, led anti-Islam rallies, and publicly pushed the great replacement conspiracy theory about white Americans being “replaced.”

Now he’s back in front of crowds talking about mass deportations, “taking the country back,” and burning books like a villain in a Jim Crow movie while people online cheer him on like he’s some kind of fucking hero.

And the worst part?

Things like this and that Chud the Builder guy… they’re not happening in secret corners of the internet anymore. These people are live-streaming it. Monetizing it. And they wear it like a badge of honor because outrage and radicalism have become profitable in modern American politics.

Book burnings. Religious harassment. Open racism. Calls for political violence.

These are the things that generations of Americans were taught represented authoritarianism and fascism which are now being repackaged as “patriotism” by the people who think it only happens in other countries.

“Un-Babied” And The Child Tax Credit

Maybe the most dystopian moment of the week came out of the Oval Office when Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. started talking about declining birth rates, teenage boys’ sperm counts, and referring to Americans without children as “unbabied people.”

Yeah…

Like we’re in the fucking Handmaids Tale where human beings are categorized based on reproductive output instead of whether they can afford rent or survive a medical emergency.

The entire mood was cold and detached like the elites have made common with this administration — wealthy people and celebrity appointees talking about falling birth rates like it’s some mysterious cultural defect instead of the direct result of our economic realities.

People aren’t avoiding having children because they hate families. They’re avoiding it because daycare costs more than rent. Because housing is unaffordable. Because wages can’t even dream of catching up to inflation. Because healthcare is tied to employment. Because millions of Americans can’t afford to take care of themselves, let alone another human being.

And the irony is that if Republicans really wanted Americans to have more kids, there are already policies proven to help with exactly that.

Expand the child tax credit. Guarantee paid parental leave. Lower childcare costs. Make healthcare affordable or universal. Build more housing. Improve wages. Reduce student debt burdens for young families.

But they don’t want to do those things because that would require investing in ordinary people instead of treating them like economic inputs whose only value is producing for shareholders.

So instead, we get billionaire backed politicians and TV doctors sitting in the Oval inventing terms like “unbabied people” while wondering why younger generations feel alienated from the country they’re supposed to build a future in.

SpaceX IPO

A quiet but massive this story this week was the announcement that SpaceX is preparing for a long-rumored IPO process that could push Elon Musk’s wealth into an absurd territory.

The company is reportedly being valued at over $400 billion ahead of any public offering, which would make it one of the largest and most valuable companies on Earth almost overnight. Because Musk still owns a massive stake in the company, the IPO would likely add tens of billions more to his net worth on paper.

The bigger story is why SpaceX needs to go public.

Rocket launches and satellite infrastructure are insanely expensive and Musk’s empire increasingly depends on constant outside investment, government contracts, and inflated valuations to keep the machine running. Starlink expansion, Mars ambitions, military partnerships, AI, launch systems — all of it burns through unimaginable amounts of capital.

Going public gives SpaceX access to an even bigger money pipeline through institutional investors and public markets while allowing early insiders and investors to cash out parts of their stakes.

It’s kind of the modern billionaire model in America — build something innovative, wrap it in mythology, tie it to government funding and speculative future promise, then use public markets to turn influence and hype into generational wealth on a scale ordinary people can’t comprehend.

And then, don’t pay taxes…

China Beating Us Badly In Education

Recent reporting on declining educational outcomes in the United States shows a country struggling with falling math and reading proficiency, worsening student performance, chronic absenteeism, and classrooms increasingly dependent on technology without clear results.

Across the country, educators are warning that students are graduating with weaker reasoning skills, lower literacy rates, and shorter attention spans than previous generations.

Meanwhile, China is doing the exact opposite.

According to reporting from Fortune, schools in Beijing are now introducing mandatory AI education for children as young as six years old. Students are being taught chatbot literacy, AI ethics, coding fundamentals, and machine learning concepts as part of a long-term national strategy to dominate the next phase of technological development.

The AI race isn’t just about companies anymore… it’s about education systems. It’s about which country is building the next generation of engineers, programmers, researchers, and creators while the other argues about culture war bullshit and whether teachers are allowed to assign books with gay characters.

Could Spencer Pratt Really Win?

I can’t believe I’m typing this in the year 2026, but… maybe?

Listen, I hate this asshole. I grew up in the prime of Laguna Beach and The Hills when reality television was getting big. I remember Spencer Pratt when he first started dating Lauren Conrad’s best friend Heidi Montag. The guy started a rumor that flooded TMZ and Hollywood rags that Conrad had a sex tape going around and the story spread like wildfire. He knew what that would do in the era of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian tapes hitting the scene like crack in the 80s.

But, what started off looking like a grift campaign somehow turned into a legitimate political story in Los Angeles. The former reality television villain has been gaining traction online after viral debate clips, aggressive social media campaigns, and populist attacks on current Mayor Karen Bass.

And people are paying attention.

Los Angeles is frustrated. Crime is bad, homelessness, affordability, the Palisades fires, bureaucracy, corruption fatigue — people are angry and looking for someone to blame, and someone else who sounds like they feel their pain. Pratt has basically positioned himself, much like Trump, as an outsider willing to say the system is broken while career politicians defend the status quo.

Do I personally think Spencer Pratt should be the mayor of Los Angeles? Fuck no.

But we live in a political era where celebrity and vitality matter more than traditional resumes. Trump broke that barrier a decade ago and since then politics has increasingly become entertainment mixed with grievance mixed with algorithmic warfare.

This doesn’t automatically mean he can win in a city that is overwhelmingly Democratic, but the fact that so many people are even seriously asking the question tells you something about where American politics is right now…

There is no longer a line between celebrity culture and governance.

The Legacy of Jason Collins

This week the basketball world lost Jason Collins, and regardless of what team you rooted for or what era you grew up with, his impact on the sport left an imprint that will last forever.

Collins spent 13 seasons in the NBA playing for teams like the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards. He was never a superstar scorer or flashy he highlight machine. He was the kind of player who was physical, dependable, intelligent, and willing to do the dirty work that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

But his legacy became something far bigger than basketball.

In 2013, he became the first openly gay active male player in one of America’s four major professional sports leagues, a moment that genuinely changed the culture of professional athletics. At a time when most male athletes still felt enormous pressure to hide who they were, Collins stepped forward and kicked open a door that had stayed shut for generations.

His courage matters because visibility changes things. It tells young people watching that they aren’t alone, that there’s still space for them in locker rooms, in sports, and in communities that historically haven’t always been welcoming.

Jason Collins always stands out to me not as an NBA player, although he was an extremely consistent and talented one, but as an example of what masculinity meant to me.

I remember when he came out, it wasn’t even about him being gay, it was just the unbelievable amount of strength and courage it took for him, at that time, to do that in the arena he existed in. We knew the “jokes” would come, and they did… but I’ll always remember how strong that man looked to me when he made that step to live his true life.

He will truly be missed.

This Week in The Underground

What to Watch

Pop Culture Jeopardy — Netflix

Because you know what? Why not. We all need a little easy viewing sometimes and Pop Culture Jeopardy with host Colin Jost (SNL) might just be the break from the chaos we need.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen — Netflix

A psychological horror series about an engaged couple who goes to the guy’s house for their wedding and it all unravels beneath the surface. The title alone kind of tells you what you’re signing up for — and it’s worth it.

What’s On The Shelf

East of Eden by John Steinbeck

If you haven’t read it… it’s a deeply human American novel about identity, family trauma, masculinity, guilt, inheritance, and the struggle to become better than what the world handed you. Steinbeck somehow makes every character feel broken and hopeful at the same time — which sounds a little familiar for me lol.

Le Dernier Mot

I’ve spent a lot of time lately thinking about how strange it feels when you’re caught between versions of yourself.

Not really who you used to be, but not fully who you’re becoming either. Just… somewhere in the middle of it all.

I think that’s what your 30s are. You realize how much of your life was spent trying to survive, trying to prove something, trying to become who you thought you were supposed to be… and then one day you wake up and realize you’re exhausted from carrying versions of yourself that don’t fit anymore.

Maybe it’s growth. Maybe it’s grief. Maybe those are the same thing sometimes.

What I do know is that I’m trying a lot harder these days to stop viewing my life through the lens of what I haven’t accomplished yet and to stop treating myself like a constant work in progress instead of a human being who has already survived a lot.

The world feels heavy right now and people are tired. They’re angry. Disconnected. But I also think there’s something powerful about continuing to move forward anyway. Continuing to create things. Continuing to care. Continuing to hope there’s still a version of life that feels meaningful and honest… something worth building toward.

Maybe that’s enough for right now.

Until next time,

Evan.

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