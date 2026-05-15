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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
18h

‘So instead, we get billionaire backed politicians and TV doctors sitting in the Oval inventing terms like “unbabied people” while wondering why younger generations feel alienated from the country they’re supposed to build a future in.’

You left out the salient part where trump sleeps through this dystopian conversation behind him while they’re all laughing and desperately trying to ignore him.

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2 replies by Evan Fields and others
Connie's avatar
Connie
19h

The only time I saw my Dad get choked up and his eyes well up was when we stood on the USS Arizona memorial. I'm thoroughly disgusted, appalled, sickened by Patel and the others doing what they did.

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3 replies by Evan Fields and others
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