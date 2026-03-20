Greetings from the Underground,

This week, I made a conscious decision to not let the news and the war dictate my daily routine. That’s easier said than done when you’re writing about it all day, but I stayed off mainstream media and mostly off social media, and it helped.

On Tuesday, I went downtown to Poor Richard’s Bookstore for an event with Carol Leonnig about her new book with Aaron C. Davis, Injustice. I was probably the youngest person there, which was a little discouraging when it comes to younger people being engaged, but we’ll get to that later. The event itself was great. Carol shared some real insight for someone like me new to journalism, and she was incredibly gracious with her time (and got a good laugh when I passed along a message from Rick). Overall, a great night.

Wednesday was date night. The Mrs. and I are doing really well — not in a honeymoon phase kind of way, but in a steady, purposeful, and intentional way. We went up to Denver for a show at The Fillmore and saw Mariah The Scientist. She was incredible. Mrs. Underground told me about her background — how she was planning to become a doctor before music took off — and you can feel that in how she carries herself. She took care of the crowd, connected with fans, and put on an amazing performance. Safe to say I’m a fan now, and her album is playing downstairs as I write this.

I’ve started laying the groundwork for something bigger — digging into how young men are being pulled into the right-wing ecosystem, and the roles institutions like service academies, churches, militia groups, and churches may be playing in that pipeline. I reached out to people about connecting with experts and others who have seen this shift up close, because if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be done the right way — with real reporting, insightful conversations, and words that can force accountability. That kind of work takes time, access, and resources.

Which brings me to the final thing I need to address before we get started — paid subscribers. If this kind of work is going to happen, real investigations and reporting, I need your support to keep doing it. I’m not able to build this into what it needs to be with 150 paid subscribers and commit the time it deserves unless we get more financial backing from the community.

So, starting this week, The Underground Newsletter will be moving intentionally toward paid support. I appreciate your understanding and hope you can find the value of one outing for coffee or a snack per month in order to support my work for $5/month.