Author’s Note: This week’s Underground Newsletter is out on Thursday this week, because honestly, I need a break. I think we all do. I appreciate you all being here and supporting me, so let’s get into it.

Greetings from the Underground,

The State of the Union was less an address to the American people and more a fascist pep rally for a man who has confused the presidency with a victory lap. Dipshit Don embarrassed himself not just with lies, but with a historically rambling speech that clocked in at just under two hours. It was full of bullshit, grievance, and utterly detached from the reality that the American people are living in.

As if to underline the point, Trump dragged the U.S. men’s hockey team into the gallery fresh off their gold medal win and criticism of their celebration with FBI director Kash Patel following the victory. Their call with the president infuriated people online after a joke was made at the expense of the women’s team and the players laughed along.

Meanwhile, snowball fights broke out in New York City, prompting the NYPD to publicly scold Mayor Mamdani for not filing charges against people whose greatest crime was trying to enjoy winter for five minutes. This is apparently where law enforcement energy is being directed now.

Off the coast of Cuba, things were far less trivial. An American boat crossed into Cuban territorial waters, leaving four people dead and others injured after a deadly confrontation. Details are still unfolding, but the incident raises serious questions about American escalation, recklessness, and how casually international flashpoints are being brushed aside.

And in Mexico, cartel violence tore through Puerto Vallarta after one of their own was killed — reportedly based on intelligence shared by the United States government. Roadblocks, fires, and chaos while ordinary people were trapped inside a flex by organized crime in plain sight.

This is the state of things: spectacle in Washington, distraction at home, blood in the water abroad, and a president caught up in a pedophile trafficking ring doing everything he can do distract from accountability.

Gross Hypocrisy on the World Stage

It’s almost laughable how massive of hypocrites they are.

During the SOTU, Trump stood up there bragging about how a working class woman in the audience and her husband were “so much richer now” because they got “$5,000 more in their pocket this year,” thanks to his claim of “no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security.” But the reality is much messier — there are income limits, phase-outs, and temporary deductions, and not everyone who got $5,000 in their pocket will keep it beyond the next tax year. The “no tax” line he repeated was a bullshit political sales pitch dressed up as an economic win.

So much richer.

This coming from a man who reportedly made $4 billion in the first year of his second term while placing a 10-point vig on people who pay rent, mortgages, student loans, and food bills. It’s not just tone deaf, it’s fucking insulting. $5,000 is the equivalent of next to nothing when your president is throwing gilded parties at his members only club and grifting on the government’s dime.

And then there’s Kash Patel, the guy who went on tv to complain about ending “private jet junkets” when Christopher Wray was the FBI director and demanding that planes be grounded or slapping fees on every takeoff.

This week? He celebrated by pounding beer in the locker room with the U.S. men’s hockey team in Milan — on a government funded trip that included FBI aircraft — all while spraying champagne with players after they won gold. Videos of him in full party mode went viral and made the American people furious when the players laughed along with a joke at the women’s team’s expense by the president.

That’s the Trump regime’s hypocrisy in summation — loudly preaching fiscal purity and moral responsibility for others while pocketing billions and turning public institutions into personal vibes props.

FBI Interview Memos Missing

Just when you think the Trump regime’s corruption has hit peak rot, the DOJ manages to dig a deeper hole.

This week, a new NPR investigation found that key FBI interview memos about Jeffrey Epstein’s case, including material tied to a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her as a minor, are missing from the files. According to evidence logs and serial numbers in the government’s own index, the FBI interviewed this woman multiple times in 2019, yet only one summary (which contains no mention of Trump) has been released to the public. Three other interview reports and handwritten notes that did contain allegations are nowhere to be found.

More than 50 pages of material that should have been published under the Epstein Files Transparency Act are absent from DOJ’s database. Those files, according to internal FBI presentations and emails, referenced Trump by name and the accuser’s claims that Epstein introduced her to him when she was 13, where the encounter allegedly turned violent and abusive.

House Oversight Democrats, led by Rep. Robert Garcia, say the DOJ’s handling “appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes,” and have opened a parallel investigation into why these documents weren’t released. The Justice Department claims anything withheld was either privileged, a duplicate, or part of ongoing investigations, insisting no records were kept for political reasons.

Which we all know is a bunch of bullshit.

On a week when Trump stood in the Capitol boasting about prosperity for everyday Americans, federal law enforcement seems to be shelving entire sets of interviews that contain these allegations. We know it’s a cover up, but these missing pages leave a huge gap in the public’s ability to see what the FBI actually documented about alleged abuse of children involving the president.

Abortion = Death Penalty in Tennessee

Tennessee Republicans are floating a proposal that would treat abortion as criminal homicide — a legal category that in a death-penalty state means a woman who obtains an abortion could face execution. Under an amendment to House Bill 570 and Senate Bill 738, prosecutors would be able to charge women who end pregnancies with fetal homicide, punishable by life in prison, life without parole, or the death penalty.

Tennessee State Rep. Jody Barrett, one of the bill’s sponsors, insists it’s not about targeting women but about giving “equal protection” to the “unborn.” In practice, the legislation removes legal protections for pregnant people and puts their bodies in the crosshairs of homicide laws.

Critics, including Democrats in the state legislature, warned that this is a haunting step toward criminalizing pregnancy itself. Even some GOP backers acknowledged the amendment had little chance of passing this session, but the fact that it was drafted at all underscores how far the anti-abortion nuts are willing to push these punitive measures against women.

Underwater and Getting Worse: Trump’s Polling Numbers

The polling landscape for Trump isn’t just bad — it’s historically weak for a president at this stage of a term. Multiple surveys this week showed his job approval stuck well below water:

A recent Poll of Polls average has Trump with low-40s approval at best and mid-50s disapproval, with some showing 39% approve vs. 60% disapprove among adults. That’s the highest disapproval rating since the fallout surrounding Jan. 6.

Independent voters — the swing group that often decides close elections, are fleeing fast. Data shows only about 25% of independents approve of his performance with 2/3’s disapproving — the worst showing of his presidency (Yougov).

Trump’s overall approval ratings are collapsing with young, latino, and moderate voting blocs — groups that helped him in 2024 — while Republicans internally are showing eroding confidence in his leadership.

For a president boasting about mandates and prosperity on the world stage, things are a complete shit show at home.

What to Watch

What’s on the Shelf

The Courage to Be Disliked — Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga

The Courage to Be Disliked is built around a simple but uncomfortable idea: a lot of our anxiety, self-doubt, and paralysis comes from living for approval and shaping our choices around how we think others will see us instead of what we actually want or need.

Le Dernier Mot

Today, I feel like ripping my hair out.

I don’t have a clear explanation for why, I just know I’m frustrated. Not because things are bad, because they’re just… stuck. Days bleed into each other. Working from home, watching the world burn in real time, doing the same loops over and over with no clear marker for when something shifts.

I know there’s a new beginning in front of me, I just can’t see it yet. I can’t feel it in my body. I can’t give it a shape.

I’m happy, but I’m bored. I have people to talk to, but no one to spend the time with. I’m comfortable being alone — I’ve learned how to do that — but I’m still lonely.

That’s the part that’s eating at me: the monotony. The sameness. The sense that I’m suspended in place while time keeps moving. I know I sound dramatic. I know nothing is “wrong.” But knowing that doesn’t make the feelings of impatience dissipate.

And the worst part is that I’m too anxious to make the first move out of it. So I sit and wait. I tell myself stories about patience and timing, while wishing someone would quietly reach out a hand and remind me that I still exist and matter in the world beyond this dungeon.

I’ve never been good at making the leap on my own. A lot of insecurity and self-doubt tucked neatly behind something that looks like confidence and personality. It’s why I struggle to make friends in person. It’s why the idea of meeting someone new still scares the hell out of me.

But I don’t think that I’m alone in that.

I think a lot of us live in those moments where we’re secretly hoping someone else will take the leap for us. Where we’re waiting for a signal, a hand, a sentence that tells us things are going to be okay. In a lot of ways, that’s how we ended up here.

Maybe someone will tell me. Maybe it’ll happen soon.

Because I’m getting tired of having to be the one who tells myself every single day.

Until next time,

Evan.

