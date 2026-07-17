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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
just now

Thank you for the article, Evan. Takes sometime with Marissa. It’s important that you do . The 22 nd I will see the Neurosurgeon about my back surgery. They want to get some crux of the fractures and fix my left leg also.

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