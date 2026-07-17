Greetings from The Underground,

It was a relatively quiet week here in The Underground, and I hope this newsletter finds you doing well.

First things first — I know I owe you some new chapters of The American Successor. They’ll be coming to you either this weekend or early next week, and I promise that I’m working on them. The biggest reason I’ve been a little quieter than usual is that I’ve been spending as much time with Marissa as I can before she starts her new job. It’s a huge opportunity for her, but it also means she’ll be traveling quite a bit. Naturally I wanted to soak up as much time together as possible before life gets a lot busier. Look at me over here being a supportive, emotionally available boyfriend.

Unfortunately, while my personal life has been peaceful, the political world has refused to take the week off. Washington delivered another contentious round of confirmation hearings as Democratic senators grilled some of the regime’s latest nominees. I have to admit, it’s been refreshing to see some genuine fight from people like Jon Ossof. If he decides to run for president in 2028, I think Democrats would be getting a bright, young, and serious contender. As if that weren’t enough Trump capped off the week with a primetime address to the nation that somehow managed to sound even more detached from reality than we’ve come to expect — a remarkable achievement considering where he already set the bar.

Also, a quick reminder. I know these newsletters tend to be a little long so I just wanted to remind you that in the Substack app, you can always hit the listen button in the top right corner.

The Nodfather Addresses the Nation

When a president addresses the nation from the White House in primetime, Americans naturally assume that something important is about to happen — not an airing of grievances.

Maybe it’s a major national security development, or an economic announcement, even a significant policy proposal that deserves the country’s full attention. Considering that American forces continue escalating strikes against Iran, the cost of living remains a huge concern ahead of the midterms, and immigration policy is facing scrutiny from both parties — it seemed reasonable to think we’d be hearing about one of those problems. Instead, Mango Mussolini invited the country to gather around the television so he could remind everyone he’s still furious about losing the 2020 election.

Apparently, six years isn’t enough for grandpa to process these things.

It was advertised as a major address complete with newly released documents and dramatic claims about election interference, but by the end we were left with something that felt less like a bombshell and more like a rambling argument we’ve been listening to since the pandemic. Trump alleged widespread wrongdoing without presenting evidence that votes were actually changed or the outcome would have been different. He spent plenty of time discussing China while saying very little about Russia, despite years of intelligence findings that Russia sought to benefit his campaigns. And the contradiction at the center of the entire performance: “America’s elections are hopelessly compromised,” except the ones he “wins.”

Several major networks decided they weren’t interested in primetime programming to carry it live. That’s about as close as you can get to television executives saying, “We’ve seen this bullshit before.” The presidency is supposed to elevate the conversation, not recycle it, and the American people deserved an address focused on the challenges waiting outside the White House — not the delusional ghosts still haunting Trump from six years ago.

How Many More?

I don’t care what your position on immigration is. I don’t care whether you’re conservative, liberal, independent, or batshit crazy. We should all be able to agree that people shouldn’t have to die in front of their three year old daughter or a workplace enforcement operation ending with someone lying dead in the street.

In the span of a week, two men, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero in Maine — were shot and killed by ICE agents. According to officials, neither man was the original target of the enforcement action. Their deaths are so alarming that the Trump regime has suspended most ICE vehicle stops while the agency reviews its tactics and rushes to equip officers with body cameras. IF your response to multiple fatal shootings is, “Maybe we should slow down and start recording,” then you’ve already admitted something is going terribly wrong.

This is what happens when a regime becomes so obsessed with projecting strength that it forgets the purpose of government is to protect life, not have a public execution squad. Every operation is a show of force. Every press conference is filled with language of enemies and invasions. Every criticism is dismissed as weakness. And eventually that rhetoric leaves tv screens and enters neighborhoods where real people live, work, and raise their families.

The loved ones of these men don’t get to change the channel when the speech is over. They don’t get to argue about it online and move on to the next news cycle. They have empty chairs at the dinner table. If that doesn’t force us to stop and ask whether the regime has any ounce of a moral compass, I honestly don’t know what will.

Playing Top Gun

I’ve always loved the military. I served in it, I respect the men who wear the uniform, and I think the Blue Angels are one of the coolest demonstrations of precision flying anywhere in the world. Last year I took my niece to see them after getting some tickets to the family demonstration show before the real event took place. Which is exactly why what happened this week pissed me off so much.

A Blue Angels jet flew so low over a crowded beach in Pensacola that it blasted sand into families, terrified children, sent chairs, tents, and umbrellas flying while beach goers scrambled to figure out what the hell just happened. The Navy initially announced a safety review because the aircraft had flown lower than its standard profile. Before anyone could even finish asking whether the maneuver was appropriate, Pete Hegseth jumped on social media to declare, “The flyovers will continue until morale improves.” Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao later announced there would be no disciplinary action for the pilot.

This isn’t leadership. It’s a dick measuring contest masquerading as leadership.

The military is built on discipline, professionalism, and risk management. Pilots don’t spend years learning how to safely fly high-performance aircraft just so politicians can encourage them to push the limits for applause on social media. The Blue Angels inspire people because of their extraordinary precision, not because they’re trying to see how close they can get to civilians on a crowded beach.

Pete Hegseth seems determined to treat the Department of Defense like it’s an action movie instead of the most powerful military organization on Earth. Our service members deserve leaders who respect the responsibility that comes with commend, not ones who confuse recklessness with patriotism. There’s a world of difference between projecting strength and showing off… and this regime doesn’t come close to knowing the difference.

Threats of Assassination

Buried beneath all the noise this week was a story that should have dominated every headline in America: officials are investigating credible threats tied to the Iranian regime against Trump’s life. That’s not social media outrage or partisan spin, it’s the reality of where this conflict has taken us.

A foreign government has continued to signal its desire for revenge over the War in Iran, the death of the Ayatollah, and the 2020 killing of Qassem Solemani. We’re now looking at the possibility of a sitting president becoming the target of an assassination plot and we’re almost numb to it. That should terrify every American regardless of how you feel about this regime.

It’s a sobering reminder of just how dangerous the situation with Iran has become. While Washington continues to push military escalation, the conflict is no longer confined to missiles, airstrikes, and diplomatic statements. When the people of Iran are marching in the streets with banners reading “We Will Kill You, Trump” and others show the Trump family in front of coffins… we’ve entered a place where miscalculation could have consequences far beyond the battlefield.

That’s exactly why this regime has an obligation to approach war with discipline, clarity, and a realistic understanding of what comes next. The stakes have become far too high for us to accept an assassination plot rather than him just dropping dead — because almost all of us are ready to see him go.

What to Watch

Bones (Peacock, Prime Video, Hulu)

Marissa and I started watching Bones yesterday, and yes I know I’m about 20 years late but it was one of her favorite shows.

If you’ve never seen it, the series follows brilliant forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanz) as they solve murders using science, psychology, and just enough humor to keep things from becoming too dark. It gives a good balance between crime procedural, character driven drama, and genuinely funny moments, which is probably why it managed to run for twelve seasons.

For those of you who watched it when it originally aired, this might be the perfect excuse for a nostalgic rewatch. There’s something comforting about returning to those network tv shows that weren’t trying to reinvent storytelling every episode. They just had great characters, solid writing, and enough chemistry to keep you coming back every week.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix)

If you’re in the mood for a documentary that will keep you from ever taking a cruise again, this is well worth your time.

The documentary revisits the 2012 sinking of the Costa Concordia, the luxury cruise ship that struck rocks off the coast of Italy after its captain took the vessel off of its planned course for an unauthorized “salute” to the island. What followed was one of the most infamous maritime disasters in modern history, claiming 32 lives and exposing a staggering series of failures in leadership, communication, and crisis management.

What to Read

Fighter Pilot by Robin Olds

After everything that happened this week involving the Blue Angels and the ongoing conversation about military leadership, I found myself thinking about one of the greatest fighter pilots America ever produced: Gen. Robin Olds.

His memoir, Fighter Pilot, is far more than a collection of wartime stories. Olds flew in World War II and Vietnam, becoming one of the Air Force’s most decorated pilots by building a reputation for leading from the front rather than behind a desk. What makes the book so great is his honesty about command, responsibility, and the burden that comes with asking other people to risk their lives. He had little patience for ego or political theater, believing that professionalism, discipline, and taking care of your people mattered more than appearances.

Whether you’re interested in aviation, military history, or leadership, Fighter Pilot is an outstanding read. It’s also a timely reminder that the military is at its best when it’s focused on excellence, humility, and the mission — not headlines or spectacle.

Le Dernier Mot

It’s so easy to let the news convince us that the world is nothing more than its worst moments.

If you spend enough time scrolling, you’ll eventually believe that everyone is angry, everyone hates each other, and every day is somehow worse than the one before it. That’s the business model. Fear keeps us watching while outrage keeps us clicking. Algorithms don’t reward peace of mind, they reward whatever makes us stop, stare, and argue.

This week, while politicians yelled at each other on tv and headlines competed to see which could make us more anxious, I got to spend time with someone I love before she starts an exciting new chapter in her career. We laughed, watched tv, made plans, and enjoyed ordinary moments that never make the evening news.

That’s real life too.

It’s easy to think history is only written by presidents, generals, billionaires, and people with microphones. The truth is that history is also written in quiet conversations over dinner, in parents reading bedtime stories, in friends checking on each other, in neighbors lending a hand, and in the decision to be a little kinder than the world expects you to be.

Don’t let the chaos convince you that decency has disappeared. It hasn’t. It just doesn’t get nearly as much attention.

Until next time,

Evan.