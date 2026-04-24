Greetings from the Underground,

We’ve got quite a few new subscribers this week, so I just wanted to take a second to welcome you all and thank you for being here. We’ve got a great little community going and I’m sure you’ll find some really kind people in the comments.

With that being said… how is everybody doing? I hope you’re hanging in there as much as can be. No major news of nukes diverted so far this week or entrance to the brink of the rapture. So, we live to fight another day.

Some slight adjustments with the newsletter, with Lincoln Square I did a newsletter called Fourth & Democracy where I included stories on sports and culture that interceded with politics and I’m going to try and break the monotony of Happy Meal Hitler’s regime and their antics with some of those stories.

Let’s get started.

U.S. Soldier Involved in Maduro Raid Charged w/ Betting On It

The initial reaction is that this is pure hypocrisy. This regime has made it their sole mission to enrich themselves in this second term and there have been obvious signs of insider access being used to do the exact same thing a soldier was just charged with.

Federal authorities arrested Gannon Ken Van Dyke and charged the special forces soldier with unlawful use of confidential information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.

Van Dyke is accused of betting a total of $33,034 dollars on Polymarket on the timing of the Maduro raid. He allegedly made more than $400,000 as a result of the successful bets placed. Federal authorities say that Van Dyke was a participant in the planning and execution of the operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Trump was asked about it in the Oval Office and told a reporter, “I don’t know about it. I’ll look into it.”

NBC News reported that Trump said it was “like Pete Rose betting on his own team. The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino. I’m not happy with any of that stuff.”

What are we even supposed to say? The hypocrisy is infuriating. The dumbest people think we are idiots and don’t know what they’re doing. A corrupt department of justice is charging soldiers for the very things happening inside their own cabinet.

And we’re supposed to just sit here helpless, and say: “Gosh darn, that sucks.”

Vrabel Fumbles on his Family

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has been involved in a public scandal where he was recently photographed with former NFL insider from The Athletic, Dianna Russini. The two are both married to other people.

It all started when the Russini and Vrabel were photographed at an Arizona resort last month comforting each other and hugging with their respective spouses nowhere in sight. Vrabel initially denied that the pair were anything other than friends and that they were just “hanging out.”

Well, that was bullshit.

Now pictures have been released that showed the two as far back as six years ago in bars together kissing each other and even hitting a casino together in 2024. Vrabel said Thursday that when he lied to the press initially it was to “protect his family.” Since the story hit the press, Russini has since deleted her social media and resigned from her position at The Athletic.

The New England Patriots and the NFL have stuck by Vrabel and have released statements that he would “seek counseling” but did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.

It’s the latest story in an NFL culture where we have seen time and time again, men get second chances at the expense of abuse and embarrassment of women. Ray Rice punching his wife in the face on an elevator. Greg Hardy getting a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys despite being convicted of assaulting his girlfriend. Chad Wheeler, a former Seahawks player sentenced to 81 months in prison for an assault where he strangled his girlfriend unconscious and broke her arm. Reuben Foster was arrested multiple times for domestic violence while a player for the 49ers and Washington Generals.

The list goes on and on…

Mike Vrabel didn’t assault anyone, but he publicly embarrassed his wife and his family as a public figure and didn’t face any consequences. It’s not surprising coming from an organization that has been caught cheating multiple times and whose owner was caught soliciting sexual acts from a massage parlor.

Something needs to change in the NFL where they show that they value women.

Today would be a good day for him to die.

This isn’t a section… just something that I now post every day on Threads as kind of a wish for us all to start the day and I just wanted to share it with you all.

Because honestly, wouldn’t it?

Syrian Billionaires Use Trump’s Name

Diplomacy and deal making have become the same thing in American politics in 2026.. the lines aren’t even blurred anymore, they’re being redrawn while we’re helpless to do anything about it.

The NYT reported that Syrian billionaires, the Khayyat brothers, attempted to leverage Trump’s personal brand ton influence U.S. foreign policy in their favor. Their pitch reportedly included presenting a stone engraved with the Trump family emblem to officials on Capitol Hill along with a pitch on the idea of building a “Trump National Golf Course” in Syria.

The goal was to use proximity and access to Trump’s lust for an ego stroke to push the repeal of U.S. sanctions in Syria and clearing the way for redevelopment projects tied to personal interests.

This comes after a broader shift in U.S. - Syria posture during Trump’s second term where outreach to new leadership in Damascus has been a signal to other foreign actors that the traditional barriers for friend and foe might be negotiable if you know how to flatter Trump.

It’s not just about a proposed golf course, it’s the through-line of Trump’s grift this entire second term. The governing environment where foreign business elites see American policy not as a system of laws, but a network of relationships to be worked and palms to be greased.

Sanctions used to be blunt instruments of geopolitical pressure and now we’ve seen them become obstacles that can be sidestepped with the right branding, the right pitch, or the right desperation from Trump — like when he lifted oil sanctions on Russia.

It’s a foreign policy marketplace for a corrupt mob state. Because when billionaires from around the world think the fastest way to change U.S. policy is by invoking a president’s real estate portfolio, it tells you something fundamental has shifted.

The Cuts Continue — This Time at Meta

It seems like every week in the “tech industry” companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta, and others are cutting tens of thousands of working class jobs. At a time when people are struggling, not only for purpose, but for opportunity — the richest men in the world are cutting their work force for AI.

Meta is cutting roughly 8,000 jobs, about 10% of its workforce as the company continues to pour money into artificial intelligence infrastructure and aggressively recruits high end “AI talent.” First reported by Bloomberg, the move is being framed by the company as an efficiency plan to clear space for what they see as the next phase of the company.

But Meta isn’t just laying people off, it’s also planning to leave around 6,000 roles unfilled and warning investors that 2026 expenses could grow to between $162 billion and $169 billion — driven by AI infrastructure and the kind of compensation packages “required” to land top-tier engineers.

At the same time, Microsoft is taking a different approach to the same problem.

The company is preparing voluntary buyouts for around 8,700 employees in the United States — about 7% of its workforce. According to reporting from CNBC, instead of abrupt layoffs, Microsoft is offering an off-ramp to workers to leave “on their own terms,” as the company invests billions in data centers, cloud computing, and AI systems like Copilot.

Different tactics. Same direction.

For the American people, this means the economy is being reshaped in a way the working class has no control over. The jobs being cut aren’t entry level jobs, a lot of them are solid middle-class roles that offer stability and benefits, even a path forward. Now, they’re being replaced by a much smaller number of highly specialized positions that require technical training most people never have access to.

At the same time, the companies making these cuts are spending more than ever on infrastructure, data centers, and those “elite” engineers who can build systems designed to do the work of everyone else. So you end up with a workforce that’s thinned out, more competitive, and more difficult to break into — especially if you’re not inside that top tier.

And for everyone else? They’re left wondering where you go when the jobs you worked toward start disappearing.

Iran is Sick of Trump’s Shit

Iran isn’t running to negotiate with Trump, because they don’t have to.

After weeks of bombing, threats, deadlines, and walk backs… the regime has actually gotten more stable and more hardline, not any less. They’ve watched Trump escalate, then hesitate, then escalate again, and they’ve adjusted every time.

So much for that regime change.

And now they’re dragging it out on purpose. Oil prices are climbing toward $100 a barrel again, the Strait is closed in every meaningful way despite anything Trump says. Gas is sitting around $4/gallon and officials are saying it won’t drop under $3 until some time in 2027.

Iran’s strategy now? Wait it out and let the pressure build inside the United States because they don’t need to win militarily right now, they just need Americans to get tired of paying for the war — and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Polls show that the majority of Americans disapprove of how the war is being handled, and costs are continuing to rise with no endgame.

At the same time, the messaging from the Trump regime is “we’re in control!”

But reality looks a whole lot different because the war has blown past the original timeline, the economic fallout is getting worse, and Iran isn’t backing down — some might say they’re even kicking the shit out of us.

That has left Trump treading water for anything popular enough to carry him to the midterms. This week he both declassified cannabis and had Joe Rogan to the White House to make an announcement.

Toe Rogan visits Dear Leader

Speaking of Trump’s shit (previous section), did you guys see Rogan’s face standing behind Trump when he went to the White House to make his announcement about psychedelics?

He was holding on for dear life as Grandpa seemingly shit his pants and Rogan and the guy next to him reacted accordingly.

Back to business… Joe Rogan has spent years trying to be the guy who “just asks questions” and is a self-described “idiot.” Lately, he’s tried to play both sides of the fence after he helped get Trump elected and has been openly (and quite stupidly) asking if the war in Iran could be a cover-up or distraction of the Epstein files because Trump is involved.

Now, he’s standing behind him in the Oval Office as a participant.

Rogan appeared alongside figures like Morgan Luttrell and Marcus Luttrell (the subject of the movie Lone Survivor), publicly backing an initiative for ibogaine, the drug used to treat addiction and trauma.

While Rogan is out here floating conspiracy theories about Epstein and questioning the war, the regime is doing everything it can to keep him in the room. Not at arms length — in the fucking Oval Office, tied to policy, texting the president directly, watching ideas turn into executive orders.

And that access is going to cut both ways.

Rogan is going to keep telling his audience he’s independent, that he’s skeptical, and he’s not part of “the machine.” Meanwhile, Trump gets exactly what he needs, a direct line to millions of young men who might show up to the midterms and don’t trust traditional media enough to not pay attention to Rogan.

So even when Rogan criticizes him, even when he sounds uncomfortable with Trump… he’s not walking away. Because they both benefit from pretending this isn’t what it is.

Rogan isn’t outside the system anymore, he’s close enough to influence it and make policy decisions. And when a comedian and a guy who used to make people drink horse cum on television has texting access to the president of the United States and the power to influence executive orders —

We’re just throwing shit at the wall.

What to Watch

Million Dollar Secret (April 29th) — Netflix

Millon Dollar Secret is a fun gameshow kind of in the mold of Traitors, if you’ve watched that on the Peacock app. There’s a new season dropping on April 29th where one person is secretly holding $1 million while everyone else tries to sniff them out. Fourteen contestants move into a luxury estate and immediately start playing a game built on paranoia, manipulation, and social reads. The money can shift hands if the group guesses right, which keeps things moving in the show.

Beef (Season 2) — Netflix

This has been an outstanding series. The first series starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun and their tumultuous back and forth over an episode of road rage. It was intense and just an amazing watch.

Well, BEEF has returned for a second season and it’s gotten even darker. It shifted from the road rage to a slow-burn psychological mess inside a California country club. Entire couples, power structures, and class dynamics all collapsing into one storyline. One incident turns into blackmail, manipulation, and eventually violence.

What’s On The Shelf

A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway.

Yes, he is controversial and troubled. Yes, there is not-okay language in the books. But they are simply some of the greatest in history.

One of his most popular and Hemingway at his most brutal. A Farewell to Arms follows an American ambulance driver in World War I who falls in love while everything around him falls apart. Just trying to hold onto something real — love, purpose, meaning — while the world keeps proving it doesn’t care.

There’s no clean victory. No heroic payoff. Just a slow realization that sometimes you can do everything right, feel everything deeply, and still end up empty-handed.

Le Dernier Mot

This week broke me more than I really want to talk about.

3 days of nothing to eat and blank stares at the wall…

Getting cut loose from Lincoln Square wasn’t just about access or payment — it was people I trusted, people who told me I mattered, people who made me feel like I was finally getting a real shot — flipping a switch and acting like I was nothing. Like I was expendable. Like I was other.

And it was a lot more difficult than I expected.

Because if you’ve followed me for some time, you know this isn’t just writing for me. It’s how I process everything — the Army, relationships, trauma, anxiety, depression, all of it. This is where I make sense of the world.

So when something like that happens, it’s a knife in the back personally.

It hits a part of me that’s always been looking for stability and safety but have never quite felt it. It hits the part of me that questions whether any of this is even real. It hits the part of me that’s just fucking tired.

And I’ve been trying to push through it this week. To keep writing. Keep posting. Keep showing up.

But something is wrong.

I’m not sleeping. I have constant pitch black dark thoughts. I haven’t been eating. I’ve been sitting here staring at a screen or a wall more than I care to admit, just trying to quiet things down in my head. And it’s been nonstop.

“But Evan, if you just get outside and go for a walk. You should talk to your therapist. Maybe you should check yourself in somewhere…”

There is no one that thinks these things more than me — but it’s just a part of the process. Embracing the suck. Talking it out. And hoping that one day, the work becomes enough.

I don’t belong in a psych-ward. I’m not going to hurt myself. But that doesn’t make the internal dialogue of doom and gloom any easier. It doesn’t make the physical responses any less exhausting.

I’m not going to vent your ear off… all of this is to say that no matter what happens, no matter how dark it gets — I’m still going to show up for you all. I just might need a break once in a while. This community means a lot to me — probably more than you realize. But I don’t want to half-ass it for you either, running on fumes just to say I didn’t stop.

I’ll be back soon. Steady, clear, and ready to keep fighting back.

Just a couple days…

Until next time,

Evan.

P.S. Free Palestine & Slava Ukraini

Special thanks for your continued support this week, Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, Eric Lullove, Kathryn, Linda Roberta Hibbs, GigiLeigh, A.Ash, Sharon Heidē Ward, David Hurwitz, Susan Martell, Lindy, Connie, Colly66, Maxine Hunter, Jeffrey A. Ward, Doc Blase', Patricia Blank Nieta Greene and many more.