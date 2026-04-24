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Sony Rose's avatar
Sony Rose
1h

Glad you’re taking a break, Evan. When you come back we’re all here to say “welcome home”.

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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
2h

Have a great break, spend time with the animals and if at all possible try not to look at the news. I took a break away from it for a few days and found it helped, it was doing my head in. I look forward to your return. Great newsletter, photos and cartoon by the way.

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