Greetings from the underground,

Congratulations to you all for surviving another week of the Trump regime, and I mean that genuinely. We have been in a cycle of abuse for over 10 years now, and it takes a lot to endure that while fighting for something better on the other side… you should all be proud of how much you’ve endured and kept standing.

I just wanted to take a second to apologize to you all as well. I’ve been sharing more personal pieces lately instead of more politics, policy, and newsworthy things. I’m still trying to find the balance of why people show up here in the first place — half of it feels like I connect with people on a deep level, the other half feels like I’m supposed to be doing research. If you’re looking for one or the other, I promise you’ll get a healthy dose of both if you stick around. I just lost a few subscribers and I wanted to point out that there’s a lot that goes on here, not just politics.

It was a heavy week, so let’s get started.

J.R. Smith Graduates from College

You may or may not remember J.R. Smith from his NBA days, but he was one of the most volatile players in the game, in the best and worst ways. At his core, he was a pure shooter who could flip a game in minutes if he got hot. When it was working, he was nearly unstoppable. That same confidence made him wildly inconsistent and prone to bad shot selection and high-risk decisions. The kind that led to both highlight reels and moments like 2018 NBA Finals Game 1, where a great performance was overshadowed by a late game mistake.

What makes his story interesting is what came after. Most players with his resume and money fade into retirement, start a podcast, or stay around the game. Smith took a different path. He went back to school at North Carolina A&T State University, joined the golf team, and committed to finishing his education — something that quickly became one of the bright spots in a second act of sports.

Now that work has paid off. Smith is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in applied cultural thought, a liberal studies focus that explores history, identity, and society. It’s a fitting step for someone trying to redefine themselves beyond basketball — more reflective, more intentional, and aligned with his new direction.

Whatever he decides to do next, it’s a version of J.R. Smith that took the opportunity to grow and looks a lot different from the NBA player we remember.

SNOW IN COLORADO!!!

I wrote last week about the historic drought conditions most of the West is staring down heading into the summer. Colorado, especially along the Front Range, has been dealing with a brutally dry winter of less snowpack, minimal precipitation, and a growing wildfire risk.

But yesterday, it finally hit.

A late-season storm rolled through and dumped snow across the state — several inches in Denver, even more in the foothills and mountains, with some areas getting hit with double-digit totals. It’s the kind of heavy, wet May snow that shuts things down for a day but fulfills the moisture we’ve been missing for months.

It doesn’t fix the drought, one storm never does. But after writing about how bad things were going, getting some snow falling in May felt like a much needed break in the trend.

Data Centers Continue to Go Up

A massive data center project backed by Kevin O’Leary (the asshole from Shark Tank) just got approved in Box Elder County, Utah. It’s not any typical development either, the monstrosity is supposed to span 40,000 acres and generate its own power at a scale that rivals entire states.

At the town hall meeting leading up to the vote, hundreds of residents showed up angry to boo officials, hold signs, and try to stop it. The meeting got so heated that commissioners ended up leaving the room and casting their votes remotely while the crowd continued to shout at that. Despite all of that, it was approved unanimously.

People continue to worry about water usage, environmental strain, and what a project that size means for a region already dealing with drought conditions and a shrinking Great Salt Lake. And the assholes did it anyway — another great example of who matters when palms are greased.

On one hand, we’re watching the West hope for snow and pray for relief. On the other, we’re approving projects that push those systems to the brink.

Hantavirus Hits a Cruise Ship

A suspected outbreak of hantavirus hit a cruise in the Atlantic and three people are dead, multiple others seriously ill, and passengers are stuck in isolation as health officials try to contain it.

The virus, which typically spreads through contact with infected rodent droppings, causes severe respiratory illness and has no specific cure once it progresses. What makes the situation even more concerning is that this particular strain may have involved limited human-to-human transmission in close quarters, which is rare but not unheard of.

The disease made headlines not long ago when Betsy Arakawa, the wife of Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome at their home in New Mexico days before Hackman died himself. It starts with symptoms that look like the flu — fatigue, fever, muscle aches — and then it turns into something much worse as fluid builds up in the lungs and people struggle to breathe.

That’s what makes this dangerous — you’ve got a confined environment, people traveling from different parts of the world, limited medical infrastructure on the ship, and a virus that doesn’t give you much time once it hits you hard. It doesn’t take much for something like that to go from a handful of cases to a full blown crisis, especially when people don’t realize what they’re dealing with until it’s already too late.

Gas Prices Are Out of Control

This week, markets started swinging in the opposite direction because reports were circulating that the White House and Iran may be moving toward some kind of framework agreement and partial reopening of shipping lanes. Oil prices dropped sharply on Tuesday on hopes that traffic would normalize and supply pressures might ease.

But crude oil is still sitting above $100 a barrel in trading windows and analysts are warning that fuel prices could remain elevated for months even if tensions cool down. Most are predicting that gas prices will remain high through the midterms because restarting global shipping and production infrastructure takes time even after ceasefires and agreements are announced.

Gas prices aren’t just about your local station or oil companies gouging customers… gas being at nearly $5/gal in most parts of the country is directly tied to choke points like the Strait of Hormuz and Trump’s dumbass decision to go to war with Iran.

So, it looks like there won’t be any relief any time soon and we’ll have to wait to see what kind of bullshit trump spins up to justify those fuel prices for the midterms.

Coyote Swims to Alcatraz

Earlier this year, a coyote stunned biologists by showing up on Alcatraz Island — the former prison off the coast of San Francisco with cold, fast moving water that once made it impossible for prisoners to escape.

At first, experts assumed the animal had made the shorter swim from San Francisco, just over a mile away, which would have been impressive on its own. But it turns out he came from Angel Island instead, nearly two miles across open waters and currents that would have stopped humans.

Biologists believe the coyote was likely searching for territory or a mate, driven by the same instincts that push animals to take risks humans wouldn’t even consider. What makes it so cool is that coyotes are rarely seen swimming at all, and after this, he was spotted on the island looking healthy.

Officials considered capturing and relocating him to protect seabird habitats, but he disappeared before they could. No new sightings, no tracks, nothing. Just a reminder that even in areas we think we understand, nature is still out there doing things that don’t care about our assumptions (Associated Press, 2026).

They’re Destroying College Sports

Recently it was announced that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness) will be expanded from 64 teams to 72.

It’s the latest move in the late stage capitalism shit show that college sports has become. Lawsuits over whether former professionals can play in college. NIL deals that have players switching schools every year. And a pay-to-be good system that has left high schoolers at the bottom of the pile of recruits.

The expansion of the tournament isn’t because it’s broken or fans were asking for more teams. It’s because the NCAA is trying to squeeze even more money out of their cash cow. The NCAA Tournament already pulls in about one billion dollars per year, and instead of protecting one of the only things in sports that actually works, they’re stuffing it with more teams and mediocre matchups.

And it’s not viewers of players that benefit, it’s not the small schools looking to make cinderella stories out of a chance at their dream… It’s pushing power conference teams that have gone under .500 in their own leagues to grab a piece of the money.

That’s the entire direction of college sports right now.

NIL turning recruiting into a bidding war. The transfer portal turning rosters into free agency every offseason. Lawsuits over eligibility because no one can define what “student-athlete” means anymore. And underneath all of it, you’ve got a system where the schools, conferences, and tv networks are making billions while pretending this is still about education and tradition.

But at this point, it’s professional sports with college logos slapped on top of it.

And the people being squeezed the most by the system are the ones who used to define it — high school players who now have to compete with grown men, already developed transfers, and fans watching something that used to feel organic being turned into a manufactured half-assed product.

It’s just another step in turning something that was uniquely American into the same corporate pay-to-play bullshit we see everywhere else.

What to Watch

The Devil Wears Prada 2 — A movie theater near you

The first was one of my guilty pleasures… I loooove that movie.

Nearly two decades after the original cultural phenomenon, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here and getting great reviews. The sequel follows Miranda Priestly navigating the collapse of traditional magazine media in a digital-first world.

Should I Marry a Murderer — Netflix

The series follows a real romance that deals with deception, manipulation, and a violent crime hidden beneath the surface. A young woman tells the story of her relationship with the man she thought she knew, and what became of her in the process.

What’s on the Shelf

Stoner by John Williams

A deeply introspective book about disappointment, endurance, failed relationships, loneliness, and trying to find meaning in an ordinary life that didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to.

Following literature professor William Stoner through decades of personal and emotional struggle, the book explores how failure is often subtle rather than explosive. Built through compromise, silence, and unrealized dreams.

It’s one of the most emotionally honest books I’ve ever read.

This Week in the Underground

Le Dernier Mot

I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed -Michael Jordan

Sometimes failure is all about your mindset. It’s about realizing that you put in the work, the blood, the sweat, the tears — only to come up short. And sometimes that’s okay because it teaches how to move forward and succeed.

Until next time,

Evan.