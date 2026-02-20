Greetings from the Underground,

There was a point early last year when I realized I wasn’t myself.

I was hypervigilant. Living in anticipation. Waiting for the next thing to go wrong. My days were shaped more by reaction than intention. At the time, it felt like survival. I was forming this life for myself — just finished grad school, building a writing career, making new friends — and it still didn’t feel right.

I wasn’t me.

The world wasn’t helping either. The suffering going on all across the world and even here at home.. I absorbed all of it and internalized it. Let it live inside me and come out through words. Every headline weighed more. Every silence felt like a warning.

Now that I’ve had time and space, the fog has cleared. The world around me feels steadier, and so do I. The energy I’m putting out is being met, and it feels good.

I’m not trying to be poetic or dramatic. I just feel whole again. My sense of humor is back. My words feel like mine again. Is there still chaos out there? Of course. But on a personal level, I feel more ready to handle life than I ever have. I’m on my own with good perspective and have dealt with things.

I feel secure. I feel accepted. I feel comfortable with who I am and where I’m going.

And I’m ready to get to work.

Andrew Arrested in UK

British police arrested former prince, Andrew, this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of the fallout from the decades long relationship he had with Jeffrey Epstein. Officers took him into custody Thursday morning and have been searching properties connected to him as the investigation continues.

This isn’t a small headline. A former senior royal, the fucking queen’s son, who for years avoided accountability while being tied to one of the biggest abuse networks in recent memory — is now treated as a suspect and not a socialite.

Authorities have been reviewing materials from the Epstein files and determining whether Andrew misused his official position in ways that helped Epstein and associates. The arrest comes after growing public pressure and an intensifying investigation. Must be nice.

King Charles has said he’s fully supporting the investigation and wants the process to unfold “lawfully and objectively.” That’s notable, even if it’s obvious, it’s still notable when institutions are forced to reckon with their own.

Mountbatten was released from custody and pictured leaving the precinct in a Range Rover. The legal process will play out, but this is a shot across the bow abroad for people involved with Epstein. The first member of the British Royal Family in almost four centuries was arrested by police.

What Does That Mean For Us? Psst… Iran.

Don “The Diaper” Trump has to be shitting himself right now after someone as high in the social and global ladder as Andrew was arrested for Epstein related charges.

The American public has been waiting with bated breath as other countries have begun large scale investigations and arrests tied to the child trafficking network. Obviously, one of the main perpetrators is at the helm of our federal government, so things are a bit different.

So, what does Andrew’s arrest, and the inevitable calls for consequences from the American public for their own trafficking predators, mean for us?

Trump is going to bomb the shit out of Iran.

Carrier groups have already moved into the area. Intelligence chatter has suggested communication between Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump regarding an attack on Iran. And there are ongoing negotiations surrounding Iran’s enrichment of uranium and that being the tipping point of a deal — with Tehran refusing to come off of the belief that they have a right to the enrichment practices.

Is it about the Strait of Hormuz and oil? Is it about regime change? Is it about convenient distraction from the latest heinous allegations in the Epstein files?

Yes.

So Consequences Are Real? Korean President Gets Life Sentence

In a stark reminder that accountability can happen if Merrick Garland isn’t running your justice department — South Korea’s former president, Yoon Suk-yeol, was just sentenced to life in prison by a Seoul court for leading an insurrection and unlawfully declaring martial law in December 2024.

The verdict stems from a chilling episode in which Yoon mobilized military and police forces to surround South Korea’s National Assembly and try to arrest lawmakers in an effort to seize control of the government. An essential coup attempt.

The court found him guilty of insurrection and abuse of power, and despite prosecutors even seeking the death penalty, Yoon was instead given life imprisonment with labor, the maximum custodial sentence under South Korean law.

Even more telling: several of his top aides and ministers have also been convicted and received long prison terms for their own roles in the plot.

Now contrast this with what we have seen at home — from the capitol attack on January 6, 2021, to the library of classified documents found at Mar-a-lago. Millions watched an assault on our legislative branch, encouraged by the president, yet none of the principal architects have faced the kind of definitive, institutional punishment we’ve just seen in Seoul. And even serious charges that have been brought often get plea deals, probation, or clemency and pardons.

In some democracies, a leader who tries to subvert the constitution is held fully and publicly accountable. In ours, the mechanisms of real consequence fail to live up to the power of force and the weight of money.

South Korea’s decision to sentence a former president to life in prison shows that consequences can be real. The question left hanging here is whether the U.S. justice system will ever apply the same rules to its own.

Bobo’s Son is At It Again

This has to be Chapter 73 in the shit show saga of the Boebert family — and it’s every bit as chaotic as the others.

Over the weekend, Tyler Boebert, the 20-year-old son of Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, was cited on a misdemeanor child abuse charge after allegedly allowing his 2-year-old son to wander out of the family home in Windsor, Colorado. Thankfully, a neighbor found the toddler and brought him back safely, but authorities were called and a police report was filed.

And like we said, this isn’t an isolated incident. In July 2025, Tyler faced a very similar criminal negligence child abuse citation when that same toddler got loose under his supervision. At the time, his mother described it as a “miscommunication.”

Before either one of those incidents, Tyler already had a serious criminal history that few national outlets still mention:

In February 2024, he was arrested on 22 charges stemming from a string of vehicle and property thefts. The resulting charges included multiple felony counts like conspiracy and criminal possession of ID documents.

Under a plea deal, he ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft and narrowly avoided deeper felony convictions, as long as he completed probation. (Consequences for thee, but not for MAGA).

The optics are pretty shitty considering how much Boebert talks about “family values” on her campaign trails. It’s one thing to get political about immigration or election conspiracies, but when your own household resembles a revolving door of shit stains, it invites the exact scrutiny she has spent years projecting onto others.

No explanation needed. None of this would be happening if it weren’t for Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Buy her book, it is incredible.

Le Dernier Mot

I just want to take the final word this week to say how much I appreciate you.

Truly.

Showing up for me and supporting this work has meant more than I can put into words. It’s carried me through a difficult year and reminded me why I keep doing this. I don’t take any of it for granted.

I’m an Army veteran relying on my VA benefits to be able to do this work right now, and I’m stepping into a new chapter where I’ll be on my own. I’m committed to keeping this going by showing up, doing the work, and using my voice honestly and forcefully.

That work depends on paid subscriptions. And if I’m being straightforward, the Colorado job market is brutal if I have to step away from this. If you’re able and you haven’t already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Either way, thank you for being here. It matters more than you know.

Until next time,

Evan.