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Daniel P. Douglas's avatar
Daniel P. Douglas
9h

Thanks for the shout out Evan!

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Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
10h

Lovely from start to finish. I’ll be sure to think of you today while smelling some flowers and enjoying the Mount Hood view from the Portland VA (appointments day😕).

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