Sections: The Little Things in life / Cuba / Sports updates / Polis censured / Colbert leaving late night / Olympians visit locally / Ballroom or Bunker / Don’t Let Them Steal Your Humanity / Stories from the past / What to Watch / What to Read / Le Dernier Mot

Welcome to another edition of The Underground Newsletter,

The biggest disappointment of the week was seeing Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, commute the sentence of Tina Peters. People online and residents of this great state rightfully lost their shit when he bent the knee to Mango Mussolini’s demands. It was the latest in a pathetic string of capitulations from a coward who won’t do what we voted for.

The pedo-in-chief also created a $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to field the next militia for an insurrection made up of the inbreds jailed for the last one. January 6 defendants and political allies are expecting the slush fund to feed their bank accounts.

Thomas Massie got tossed out on his ass in his Republican primary after Trump and the MAGA political machine spent over $30 million to defeat him. Listen, I appreciate Massie’s insistence on the Epstein files as much as the next person, but let’s not pretend like he’s some progressive policymaker on anything other than that.

Before we get into things I just wanted to remind you…

Today would be a great day for him to die.

The Little Things

Next time you’re out on a walk, a run, or in your backyard, take a second and literally smell the roses… Or any flower, really. Take a second to appreciate nature and the small miracles we still get to witness in this world.

Can you guys tell I’m doing better?

A friend reminded me recently how lucky we are to even be here at all. And yeah, we’re living under the thumb of a batshit crazy government right now, but we still have moments where we can step outside to feel the sun, take a breath, and appreciate being alive.

I figured we’d start on a positive note before getting into anything else. I wanted to remind you all, and probably myself too, that it’s okay to appreciate life right now.

Can We Just Not When It Comes To Cuba?

Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that criminal charges were filed against former Cuban President Raúl Castro as the Epstein administration continues to escalate pressure on the island nation.

Yes, the 1996 shootdown of civilian planes was horrible. The families deserve accountability, but the rhetoric coming out of this regime right now feels a lot less like justice and more like laying the groundwork for another regime change operation that we’ll end up paying for with blood and tax dollars.

Trump has tightened sanctions, put more economic pressure on the island, openly talked about a takeover, and now officials are openly hinting at bringing Castro to the United States “by another way” if necessary.

Venezuela, Iran, and now Cuba… when the fuck does Congress put an end to it?

The Sports World

The NBA playoffs have been crazy. The New York Knicks pulled off a comeback where they erased a 22-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals and followed it up with another win on Thursday to pull out ahead 2-0 in the series. In the West, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs stole game 1 in double overtime before losing the next to tie the series at 1-1.

Shohei Ohtani continues to be a baseball god, on Wednesday he homered on the very first pitch of the game and threw five scoreless innings against the Padres, striking out 9.

The WNBA is still riding a massive wave of momentum and the season has been amazing so far. The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, still look like the teams to beat early in the season while Indiana, Atlanta, and Chicago are all right behind them trying to prove themselves as contenders.

And over in the NFL the Los Angeles Rams are bringing back their QB Matthew Stafford on a 1 year $55 million deal. Aaron Rodgers also decided to come back for one year — his last according to Rodgers — in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he’ll play with his former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Polis Censured by Colorado Dems

I’ve had it with my governor.

In his final term he has been a giant disappointment. The first thing this asshole wanted to do was build a $28 million bridge as a monument to his time in service. Then he let ICE detention facilities into the state. Then he signed up for data centers under the guise of “leading in AI” while we’re staring down a fucking drought.

And then he commuted the sentence of Tina Peters and all hell broke loose.

Colorado Democrats formally censured Polis after activists, local officials, and residents across the state erupted over a blatant capitulation to Trump and the election conspiracy theorists. Peters wasn’t some harmless grandma who wandered into the Capitol on January 6th. She was convicted for helping compromise voting equipment in Mesa County while feeding MAGA’s fantasies about election fraud.

And somehow Jared thought this was someone who deserved mercy.

He’s a dickless coward and a traitor.

Thank You, Stephen

This week marks the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after more than a decade and it feels like America is losing one of the last major voices willing to consistently punch upward on national television.

From the Colbert Report days all the way through The Late Show, he represented something bigger than comedy. He represented the idea that the First Amendment actually matters, and that mocking wannabe strongmen is a part of a healthy democracy, not a threat to it.

There’s no question that American culture is losing one of the sharpest and most human voices in one of the strangest political eras in American history.

From My Neck of the Woods

One of the cool things about Colorado Springs, is that it’s home to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training centers. We have the training center, an ice skating facility, the Olympic history museum… it’s just a pretty cool thing about where I live.

This week, Team USA’s Olympic figure skaters stopped by the ENT Center for the Arts for an event called “A Toast to Milan,” where fans got to meet and hear from some of the biggest skating stars from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Alysa Liu was there alongside local gold medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, talking with fans about their experiences in Milan and what it meant to represent Team USA on the world stage.

It was a small moment of local and national pride coming together.

Ballroom or Bunker?

Republicans are suddenly struggling to pass Trump’s proposed $1 billion security package for the White House and his stupid fucking ballroom after GOP senators started balking at the price tag and lack of details.

Sen. John Kennedy admitted they were “back to square one” because the votes are not there while Sen. Thom Tillis called the entire thing a “bad idea.” At this point, prominent GOP senators not willing to bend the knee for Trump to build his bunker says a lot about the strength of his grip on the party.

And honestly, imagine telling Americans that are struggling to pay for gas and groceries that the White House needs another billion dollars so that Trump can fortify his new playground for when the gates eventually come crashing down.

Even some Republicans are beginning to get exhausted by the constant grift.

Stories From The Past

I’m just switching things up a little bit this week to add a little something different and I thought maybe I’d tell a story from my past.

When I was 15, I got to play on a national team in the Goodwill Games where we traveled to Australia with a couple teams that competed in the tournament. We played in Adelaide, Perth, and spent a few days in Sydney too.

Imagine a group of 15 and 16 year olds being free to explore one of the major cities of the world by themselves. It was… like a teenage hangover movie.

There was about five of us that went out that day and ended up in downtown Sydney that night. One of our coaches was Delmon Young, the notorious Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, who had just been drafter number 1 overall that year and received a hefty signing bonus. Needless to say, he paid.

We hit a string of bars that we should have never been in — I have no idea how those people just willingly let a bunch of kids into these clubs. One of them was apparently a sex show room where a very talented woman performed tricks in front of a live audience. A friend and I were looking for the bathroom and ended up finding that the place doubled as a brothel.

That got the boys thinking and a bunch of dares and peer pressure turned into one member of the group… well two including a former MLB player… going upstairs into a business that employed ladies of the night. The rest of us waited outside before our third baseman and coach walked out with shit eating grins on their faces.

The next day we heard about how the other players went to see the Sydney Opera House and walk around down by the water before having a nice lunch and heading back to the hotel.

The important thing is that we all survived and Brandon got to sing about moving into the bush and playing the didgeridoo in the taxi on the way back to the hotel.

Don’t Let Them Steal Your Humanity

I think one of the biggest goals of modern politics and media is to keep people exhausted, angry, and isolated. To keep them doomscrolling through the collapse until they forget what it feels like to enjoy being alive.

That’s why I started the newsletter by talking about flowers and being outside before bringing up corrupt politicians, billionaire freaks, or regime change operations — because the truth is that appreciating life is still important.

Laughing with your friends still matters. So do things like going to concerts or watching your favorite sports team. Taking your dog for a walk. Art and comedy matter. And human connection matters, too.

We all deserve the best out of this life and sometimes that’s those small moments inside of the chaos…

Because joy is a form of protest as well.

What To Watch

The Crash (documentary) — Netflix

It follows the Ohio case where a young woman was convicted of murder after driving into a wall at 100 miles per hour and killing two people in the car with her. The documentary digs into drug use, trauma, accountability, and how much responsibility someone carries for their reckless behavior.

Wanda Sykes, Legacy — Netflix

If you need something to balance out your nervous system for some laughs, Wanda Sykes has a new stand-up special on Netflix. She’s still one of the funniest and sharpest political comedians working today.

What To Read

A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole

A satirical novel set in New Orleans that follows the happenings of the obese, slothful, and arrogant protagonist, Ignatius J. Reilly as he’s forced to get a job and navigate the city. It’s a cult classic and I think you’ll like it.

This Week in The Underground

Le Dernier Mot

Sometimes people mistake emotional intelligence for simply being “nice,” but it’s a lot more than that. It’s patience. It’s awareness. It’s understanding that not every reaction is about you and not every difficult moment needs to become a war. It can be exhausting trying to communicate with people who lack it when you can see the patterns yourself. They get defensive, shut down, lash out, or treat vulnerability as weakness. After a while you almost start expecting communication to be difficult.

But every so often you meet a person where the conversation just flows. Someone who listens instead of waiting to talk. Someone who notices things and can joke around then seamlessly shift into real conversation without letting fear or ego get in the way. Emotionally intelligent people can say difficult things to each other without it turning into destruction. There’s a sense of safety in that and in a world where so many people seem determined to misunderstand each other, those kind of connections feel both rare and special.

Until next time,

Evan.

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