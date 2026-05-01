Greetings from the underground,

Life in America right now feels like being a self-aware child who is being abused.

You understand that what’s happening to you is wrong. You can see it clearly. But there’s nothing you can do to stop it, you’re just forced to endure it anyway.

I was in therapy today — part of why this newsletter is late — and we ended up talking about my childhood. I asked why I’m always so quick to check on people, why I need to ask if they’re okay, if everything is alright, if they still love me.

It’s anxious attachment. Something that develops when you grow up in chaos. When safety isn’t guaranteed, you start looking for it anywhere you can — especially in other people.

Somewhere in that conversation a light bulb turned on.

That’s what this feels like.

Not just for me, but for the American people.

We’re all looking around right now, asking each other if we’re okay. If things are going to get better. If we’re safe. Because deep down, we know something isn’t right, and we’re trying to find reassurance in a system that keeps giving us reasons not to trust it.

But here’s the thing… we’re still standing. And as long as we can see it clearly, as long as we can still say this isn’t right, we’re not as powerless as we feel.

We’re going to be okay.

Joe Rogan Is An Idiot

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, just days after standing behind Trump in the Oval Office for an announcement about legalizing Ibogaine and other psychedelic treatments, Joe Rogan found himself doing something more common as of late…

Questioning the very system he helped build when he got Trump re-elected.

Joined by comedians Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, and Shane Gillis, Rogan openly questioned the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, saying it “doesn’t make sense” that someone could be charged over what he framed as a meme — seashells arranged to spell out “86 47.”

For context, the Justice Department once again indicted Comey and are charging him with two felonies tied to the social media post — arguing that “86 47” could be interpreted as a threat against Trump.

Comey has pleaded not guilty and says he didn’t mean it in any threatening way… but now he’s facing up to ten years in prison and Rogan still hasn’t figured out that this is about free speech.

The very stand up comedian who threw a shit fit over “free speech” with Elon Musk at his side and his band of half-assed comedians — hasn’t said a word about the free speech issue corporations, private citizens, and government officials are being targeted over with malicious prosecutions.

These people are absolute morons and it shows just how far our collective intelligence has fallen that a man like this (Rogan) has as much political and social capital as he does.

We’re trapped in a vicious cycle of stupidity and I hope to god one day it ends.

Erika, Think About Your Children

Erika Kirk continued her press tour this week, this time with another angry video filmed out of her husband’s old studio.

Dressed in a Rhythm Nation style all-black outfit, complete with a baseball hat, she went on a rant about the “trauma” she’s been forced to endure. She blamed social media, critics, and anyone who has dared to laugh at the Druski video or her own theatrics of her newly single media tour.

This was just days after she was rushed out of the White House Correspondents Dinner where she was photographed in tears and “visibly shaken” following reports of a shooting outside of the event.

An event she chose to be at.

Not at home.

Not with her kids.

At a media dinner in Washington.

It’s the latest stop in a tour of hypocrisy where she tells young women to “follow god,” start families, and practice “traditional values.” Kirk is the opposite of what the movement she supports claims to value. She has nannies that take care of her children, she has a career that affords her millions of dollars, and she openly receives comfort from other men shortly after her husband was murdered.

She’s a fucking hypocrite and if she actually believed in the stuff she pushed, she would be at home, taking care of her kids, and living out those “traditional values,” of honoring her dead husband by living off his life insurance policy.

(Sorry, she just really fucking irks me)

Who Do We Believe? — JPMorgan Lawsuit

Buckle up, because this one is bat shit crazy.

This week, one of the most insane stories on Wall Street in a while dropped, and within 48 hours, we don’t know who to believe.

A former JPMorgan employee filed a lawsuit accusing a senior executive of sexual abuse, coercion, and using her position to control and threaten his career. The allegations were graphic and spread quickly. It immediately hit the headlines because this is one of the largest financial institutions in the world and a female executive was accused of sexual crimes.

Then… things started to fall apart.

The lawsuit was suddenly withdrawn. JPMorgan announced they conducted an internal review and said they found no evidence to support the claims. The accuser didn’t cooperate with the investigation. Then his name became public and reporting began to chip away at his credibility.

So… now what?

On one side, you have a serious set of allegations that, if true, would represent a massive abuse of power. On the other, you have a global financial institution investigating itself and telling you that nothing happened.

And you’re supposed to just pick one? Trust the process? Trust the headlines?

This is JPMorgan Chase, one of the most powerful banks in the world. The same institution that had documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein and paid hundreds of millions of dollars to settle claims related to that relationship.

So when they tell you, “nothing to see here,” what are you supposed to do with that?

This isn’t just about one lawsuit, it’s about what it feels like to exist in a system where the truth is constantly shifting depending on who tells it. Where allegations explode into headlines and then disappear just as quickly. Where institutions with a history of questionable judgment are still asking for your trust like nothing happened.

People wonder why no one knows what to believe anymore. We’re all just standing here, watching it play out in real time, and trying to make sense of it all.

They’re Taking All of Our Rights

After a Supreme Court decision earlier this week that further weakened the Voting Rights Act and forced states to rethink election maps — the judiciary is already moving on to the next front.

A federal appeals court has now targeted access to abortion medication.

A panel of New Orleans judges in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to restrict access to mifepristone, one of the most common methods of abortion in the United States. They blocked it from being prescribed and mailed. The court is now requiring that the drug be distributed in person at clinics, a move that significantly limits access in states where clinics are already scarce or nonexistent.

This isn’t about the safety of women or children, it’s about ideology. In its ruling, the court argued that broader access to the drug undermines Louisiana’s position that life begins at conception and that every unborn fetus is a legal person. That stance directly conflicts with decades of medical precedent. Mifepristone was approved by the FDA in 2000 and has been used safely for more than 20 years, with courts historically deferring to the FDA on questions of drug safety and regulation.

But that deference is breaking down. With Trump’s stranglehold on the federal government, FDA officials are now conducting a review of the drug and acknowledged in court filings that the review is “ongoing” and they cannot say when it will be completed. Despite the uncertainty, the court ruled anyway — rolling back access to medication that has become one of the primary ways that abortion care is delivered, especially in states with existing bans.

The ruling will likely be appealed which sets it up for a direct path to the Supreme Court — and with John Roberts’ track record… women will likely see even more of their rights stripped away.

SNAP Recipients Deserve Dignity

This is one of the most fucked up things about our country that I can think of.

SNAP recipients not being able to buy prepared meals with their benefits.

This week, lawmakers were debating something that should be so basic it doesn’t feel like it requires debate, yet people still voted against it.

Under current federal law, SNAP recipients are prohibited from using their benefits on hot or prepared meals — things like rotisserie chicken, hot deli items, or read-to-eat food. The rule has been in place for years and was built around the assumption that people have access to a kitchen, a stove, and time to prepare meals themselves. Recent proposals in Congress have raised the question of whether to expand or maintain those restrictions and lawmakers have largely held the line to keep limits in place.

It’s not right. The system is built for people who have stability and assumes you have a home. It assumes you have appliances. It assumes you have a refrigerator and a microwave, somewhere to store and prepare the food you’re allowed to buy.

And if you don’t?

If you’re living out of your car, bouncing between places, or sleeping outside as a result of the economic conditions afforded to us by the Trump regime?

Then the food you’re allowed to buy is the food you can’t actually use.

Jimmy the veteran sleeping under a tree doesn’t have a kitchen. He can’t plug a fucking microwave into the tree. He doesn’t have a stove. But he does have SNAP benefits… benefits that tell him he can buy cold ingredients that he has no ability to cook, while hot meals sit right there in front of him that he’s not allowed to purchase.

This isn’t about saving money or efficiency. It’s about fucking human dignity and the quiet ways that gets stripped away from people who already have the least.

What to Watch

Homicide Hunter: American Detective — Investigation Discovery

Mrs. Underground and I have always treated Joe Kenda as sort of an inside joke. We started watching Homicide Hunter about 10 years ago and got a kick out of his dry personality. It was an added bonus that he was an officer here in Colorado Springs and all the cases were centered around the area. We would talk to the tv during episodes, “Oh shit, Joe!… what are you gonna do now?” just before he threw in a corny punchline.

Anyway, he’s back on ID with a new show where he looks over and talks about all sorts of cases from across the country. It’s easy watching and we all love detective/murder stories.

Man on Fire — Netflix

Based on the 1980 novel by A. J. Quinnel and the cousin of Denzel Washington’s movie of the same title is a new tv show on Netflix starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a skilled special forces mercenary who takes the law into his own hands after a mission gone wrong in Rio pits him against enemies on all sides.

Apex — Netflix

I almost forgot to include this. Apex is a new climbing/adventure movie starring Charlize Theron. On a trip by herself after a tragic accident, she travels the outback of Australia by herself. I can’t exactly explain what happens without giving things away, but it is fucking wild and you’ll love it.

What’s On The Shelf

The Sun Also Rises — Ernest Hemingway

Can you tell he’s one of my favorite authors?

This is a book about people drifting through a world that doesn’t feel right anymore… trying to find meaning in something, anything that still feels real.

Set in post-WWI Europe, it follows American and British expats Jake Barnes and Lady Brett Ashley as they move from Paris to Spain, living aimless, hard-drinking lives against a backdrop of bullfighting. Along the way, Hemingway explores love, loss, and the disillusionment of a generation that came out of war and couldn’t find its own footing again.

Famous for spare prose and its portrayal of a generation scarred by conflict and moral decay — it’s one of Hemingway’s best.

This Week In The Underground

Le Dernier Mot

This week was good. I mean the chaos of the world and everything that Trump does is just flat out unnecessary and draining — but I haven’t felt this calm and free to express my own thoughts and opinions in a while.

I don’t like playing the corporate game and having to tiptoe around if your words or opinion might upset someone higher up on the ladder, I think it’s bullshit that people have to “play the game,” to earn any sort of respect…

So this week I was actually excited about writing. I put something out every day after I scoured through the research and built up what I was going to say. I didn’t feel any pressure to make someone else’s ideas fit, or pinned down to transcribing the news.

I just feel comfortable again… and I hope that you guys get to see that through my writing.

I appreciate each and every one of you for being here and being a part of this community.

I hope you all have a great weekend and do whatever it takes to get away from the noise. The other night, I got absolutely stupid high and played Nintendo for about 3 hours in the middle of the night — and there’s nothing wrong with that lol.

I just want you all to afford yourselves some of those moments where you can pretend the world doesn’t exist.

Stay strong and keep fighting.

Until next time,

Evan.

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Special thanks for your kind words and engagement this week to: Steven Womack, joannegucci, John, David A North, Sharon Heidē Ward, GigiLeigh, Linda Roberta Hibbs, Colly66, Eric Lullove, Doc Blase', TWINKLE, Lynn St. Georges, Kathryn, and many more.