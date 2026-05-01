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Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
2h

One quick comment, Evan - never apologize for trashing Erika Kirk. ✌🏻

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
5h

Seen on my drive home today:

America needed Charlie Kirk.

I laughed so loud she heard me through my half open window and gave me a look 😒

I did not care. It was a gut reaction and it felt so fucking good to guffaw out LOUD 😆

And, we love Joe Kenda too😏

Good to see you back my friend 🔥👊🏼💜

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