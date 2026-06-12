Greetings from The Underground,

We’re not a serious country and there were plenty of ways that this week proved that.

This week we’ve had bombs falling on Iran and Lebanon while officials continue talking about possible peace deals. Pete Hegseth visited Guantanamo Bay and casually suggested that detainees should have been executed years ago before he looked hungover doing PT with Marines. The New York Knicks are one win away from their first championship in more than 50 years, and some of their fans have responded by beating up Spurs supporters outside the arena.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for a UFC event on the White House lawn inside a metal monstrosity, because we’ve reached the point in American history where the presidency is programmed by wife-beating Dana White.

There’s a lot going on right now. Some of it dangerous, some of it bat shit crazy… and most of it is both.

Let’s get started.

New Cabinet Nominees

One of the most important stories this week isn’t happening on a battlefield, inside a courtroom, or even on cable news.

It’s happening in the Senate.

The Nodfather officially nominated his former personal attorney, Todd Blanche, to serve as Attorney General while also moving to fill the role of Director of National Intelligence with Jay Clayton after Tulsi Gabbard left. On paper, they’re just personnel decisions but in reality they’re a test of whether Republicans in Congress still have any red lines.

Blanche isn’t a random prosecutor from Nebraska, he was Trump’s defense attorney. The guy stood next to him in court and defended him on criminal matters. Now Republicans are being asked to decide whether Blanche should oversee Trump’s Justice Department.

Blanche has the legal credentials for the job but the problem isn’t whether he’s qualified to practice law… it’s whether anyone honestly believes he would tell Trump “no” if the moment ever required it.

Democrats will oppose him regardless, but they don’t have the votes to stop him. The only question is whether Republicans will push back on the president who is increasingly expecting personal loyalty from every position in government.

The Senate has to decide which side of that line it’s going to stand on… which I think we already know.

And with the midterms approaching, voters are seeing how consequential this could be. The outcome won’t just determine who runs DOJ or the intelligence community… it will tell the country whether Congress has any intentions of functioning as a co-equal branch of government or whether they’ll continue being a rubber stamp.

Knicks Fans Steal Moment from Team

“My mayor is Muslim, my bagels Jewish, my Christian is Dior… Knicks in Four!”

That became one of the defining moments of the NBA Finals this week. It perfectly captured what people love about New York. A city full of different cultures, different religions, different backgrounds, and one shared obsession with their hometown Knicks.

Unfortunately, some idiots decided to ruin the moment.

After Game 3 and again following their historic comeback in Game 4, multiple videos surfaced showing Knicks fans harassing, attacking, and in some cases stomping out Spurs fans outside Madison Square Garden. Several victims had their jerseys ripped off while others were chased through the streets for simply supporting the “wrong” team. Police released images of suspects and are investigating several assaults. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, Knicks players, and even New York celebrities have publicly condemned the behavior.

The whole thing is fucking stupid because the Knicks are already the best story in sports right now.

The franchise hasn’t won a title since 1973. Entire generations of New Yorkers have lived and died without seeing the Knicks lift a trophy. This week they completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and now sit one game away from bringing a title back to MSG. The city should be celebrating one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

Instead, the national conversation has shifted toward videos of fans attacking people in Spurs jerseys, throwing objects at a team bus, vandalizing property, and turning what should’ve been a celebration into NYPD investigations. More than 50 people were detained following Wednesday night’s chaos.

Talk shit, chant, boo, tell Spurs fans they’re going home disappointed… that’s sports.

But jumping somebody because they’re wearing a basketball jersey is fucking pathetic.

The Knicks deserve better than that and so does New York.

UFC Freedom 250

My niece just got back from a ten-day field trip to Washington, D.C. with students from her middle school.

She told me all about the museums, monuments, and the Library of Congress, which ended up being her favorite part of the trip. But the thing that stuck with me most was something she said about the White House.

“It felt Trumpified.”

That was the word she used when she told me that the tour featured multiple paintings of Donald Trump, including a massive portrait depicting the 2024 “assassination attempt.” Visitors were kept away from the ballroom construction area and she told me all about the giant UFC setup dominating the White House grounds.

This weekend, the White House South Lawn is scheduled to host UFC Freedom 250, an event curated by the wife-slapping UFC CEO Dana White. It will have championship fights, corporate sponsors, television broadcasts, and thousands of spectators. Construction crews have spent weeks transforming one of the most iconic locations on Earth into something that looks like a pay-per-view event.

A federal lawsuit is currently trying to stop it, arguing that the administration improperly approved a private sporting event on public grounds and failed to follow the required procedures. So far, the courts have declined to stop the event and the fights are still scheduled to happen.

Whether you think it’s awesome or ridiculous depends on your politics but listening to a 14-year-old describe the White House as “Trumpified” made me realize that Donald Trump doesn’t just occupy institutions, he completely rebrands them in his image.

Right now, the White House looks less like the people’s house and more like a reflection of one man’s ego.

Tennessee Says AI Companies Must Pay Their Own Bills

In a rare moment of common sense, Tennessee passed a law this month protecting residents from having to subsidize the massive electricity demands of AI data centers.

The law prevents utility companies and local governments from passing the cost of data center power usage and grid expansion onto ordinary taxpayers. In layman’s terms, if a billion-dollar tech company wants to build a giant AI server farm, Tennessee taxpayers and utility customers won’t be stuck footing the bill.

The issue came into public view around Memphis, where Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has constructed two giant facilities, including Colossus, the world’s largest supercomputer. Residents and community advocates have warned that the growing demand from these companies drive up electricity costs for everyone else while placing additional strain on the power grid.

Tennessee’s new law says that once a project exceeds 50 megawatts of demand, the company — not the public — must pay for the infrastructure needed to support it. And this shouldn’t be a controversial policy… If an AI company believes its technology is going to “change the world” and “generate billions in profits,” then these nerds should probably be able to pay their electricity bill.

The public shouldn’t be subsidizing billionaire’s profits while investors celebrate another record-breaking quarter.

For once, lawmakers looked at a problem before it became a crisis and acted accordingly.

This Week in The Underground

What To Watch

Michael Jackson: The Verdict (Netflix)

Nearly two decades after Michael Jackson was acquitted in one of the most watched celebrity trials in history (one that took place 20 minutes from where I was raised close to Neverland Ranch), Netflix is revisiting the case in this three part documentary series. With courtroom footage, testimony from jurors, journalists, attorneys, and others in the courtroom, the documentary examines the allegations, media circus, and the legal battle that shaped Jackson’s legacy. Whether you think he was guilty or innocent, it’s a fascinating look at one of the most controversial trials of the modern era.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War (Prime Video)

John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in this feature-length continuation of the popular spy thriller series. An international covert operation unravels and Ryan is pulled back into the world of espionage to confront a black-ops network, old enemies, and a conspiracy that threatens global stability. It was one of my favorite tv shows and the movie is sure to be filled with CIA intrigue, shootouts, and enough geopolitical chaos to make the evening news seem relaxed.

What To Read

The Octopus by Frank Norris

Published in 1901, The Octopus is a fictionalized account of the real struggle between California farmers and the Southern Pacific Railroad monopoly. Norris portrays the railroad as a vast, impersonal force that dominates markets, influences politics, and dictates the fate of ordinary people with limited ability to fight back.

Le Dernier Mot

Life has been really good lately.

It’s not perfect. There are still paperwork hoops to jump through with the divorce and plenty of responsibilities waiting for me every day. But there’s far less stress, uncertainty, and emotional weight than there was a year ago.

I’ve been spending more time with people who matter to me, getting out of the house, and actually experiencing life rather than watching it happen on a screen. I’ve seen new places, had hours-long conversations, laughed more than I have in years, and found myself genuinely excited about the future again.

For a long time I was stuck in survival mode.

Many of you have followed my journey through mental health struggles, anxiety, graduate school, marriage problems, and everything else that seemed to pile onto my shoulders simultaneously. There were moments where I felt defeated and couldn’t keep going.

Now, for the first time in years, I’m genuinely happy and hopeful.

I think the lesson I’m learning is that life doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. Sometimes happiness is found in good conversation, meaningful relationships, emotional intelligence, shared experiences, and a collection of small moments that remind you why life is worth living in the first place.

Thank you all for continuing to be here.

If you’re able to, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to News from Underground. This really is a one-person operation run by a disabled veteran trying to make sense of politics, society, culture, and the chaos we’re all navigating together.

Paid subscriptions keep the lights on, allow me to spend more time researching stories, and help move this publication one step closer to becoming a full-time career because I will not work for this regime in the federal government.

Thank you for reading, thank you for supporting independent writing, and thank you for being part of this community.

Until next time,

Evan.