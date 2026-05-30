Welcome to another edition of The Underground Newsletter and thanks for being here.

This week is one where I recognized the monotony of the bullshit that has become our political reality in this country. Pete Hegseth showed up on a ship dock to do performative physical training with sailors and Marines. Pam Bondi conveniently announced a cancer diagnosis ahead of her testimony to Congress about the Epstein files, where she didn’t give up anything. And JD Vance chest-bumped graduates at the Air Force Academy here in Colorado Springs.

The bullshit continues.

But ask yourself: what the hell can we actually do to fix it right now? Speak out? Yes. Call out the bullshit online? Yes. But other than that, we’re kind of in purgatory until November.

So why let them win on a daily basis?

Why not build the state of mind that allows us to enjoy life before we get to the bullshit? Why give these people the power to consume every waking moment of our lives?

I think it’s important for us to recognize the joy in life as a shield to the bullshit, not a denial of it. Paying attention matters, so does speaking out. But we also deserve lives that are fulfilling and joyful despite the chaos we experience at the hands of our government.

We’ll get into all of it this week, but I felt like we needed to establish a mindset for ourselves before moving forward.

Funny How There’s Always Money for This

This week, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump regime from moving forward with a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which is exactly the kind of phrase that sounds like it was created by a group of goons who think every form of consequence is persecution.

We’re constantly told this country can’t afford universal healthcare. We can’t afford affordable housing. We can’t afford paid family leave. We can’t afford childcare. We can’t afford to make people’s lives less miserable in any meaningful way. But somehow, when the president needs a giant grievance fund for his movement, the federal government starts checking under couch cushions and finds $1.776 billion lying around.

Funny how that works.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema blocked the administration from transferring money into the fund, considering claims, or disbursing payments until at least June 12, saying the court needed to preserve the status quo before any money was “irreversibly dispersed.”

This isn’t just corruption, it’s corruption that takes the language of accountability and turns it into a reimbursement program for political grievance. It tells working people to tighten their belts while the most powerful people in the country build a bailout fund for themselves and their fascist movement.

The court paused it for now, but the fact that it got this far tells you everything.

The Dog Ate My Epstein Files

Pam Bondi finally testified before Congress this week about the government’s handling of the Epstein files — and somehow the public ended up with exactly what it has received for months: more questions, more excuses, and no fucking answers.

Bondi acknowledged that there were “redaction errors” in the document releases but defended the overall process as transparent and accountable. She also repeatedly declined to answer questions regarding Happy Meal Hitler’s involvement or whether he influenced any decisions about what was released and what wasn’t.

The story is no longer just Jeffrey Epstein. The story is that every time the public is promised transparency, it arrives looking like a blacked out PDF and a closed door hearing.

Lawmakers have spent months criticizing the handling of the files. Victims have accused the government of exposing sensitive information while still failing to fully explain who knew what, who participated, and why so many records have gone unreleased. Some members of Congress claim millions of pages are still being withheld despite repeated promises that the process is nearly complete.

And it’s fucking frustrating.

Most Americans aren’t demanding some cataclysmic moment, they’re asking a pretty simple question: if transparency was the goal, why are you protecting pedophiles?

For years, politicians, media figures, and government officials promised accountability when it comes to this. Yet here we are, decades after Epstein built one of the most notorious networks in modern history, still arguing over documents, redactions, and who gets to see what while survivors get zero justice.

But the answer is always the same: “Trust us.”

And a lot of Americans have run out of trust.

Everything Trump Branded

A federal judge ruled this week that the Diaper Don’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center, saying the board exceeded its authority when it tried to rename the institution without approval from Congress. The judge also blocked plans to close the performing arts center for major renovations.

The real story is that everything in modern American politics eventually becomes about one man’s need to see his name on everything.

The Kennedy Center was established as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy. Congress gave it that name decades ago. According to Judge Christopher Cooper, Congress also made it clear that only they have the authority to change it. In his ruling, Cooper wrote that the board “overstepped its statutory bounds” by unilaterally renaming the institution.

Think about how fucking crazy that is…

The country is facing housing shortages for regular Americans, healthcare costs that bankrupt families, and a generation of young people wondering if they’ll ever be able to retire. Yet somehow, we spent months arguing over whether one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions should be renamed after a tyrannical leader.

Why? Because in Trumpism, symbolism is policy. Owning the libs is policy. Putting your name on buildings is policy. And winning a culture war headline is policy.

The Kennedy Center was never really about the arts or preservation for this regime, it was about fascistic branding for one coward at the top. And for a movement built around one personality, every institution becomes a mirror. If the reflection isn’t flattering enough, the temptation is always the same:

Put Trump’s name on it.

They Won’t Steal Our Peace

Not to say that the stories above don’t matter, because they do. Government spending is a big deal, so is accountability and transparency. The people in power should absolutely be questioned when they abuse that power.

But if we’re being honest, there will be another story tomorrow, and then another one.

Another scandal. Another outrage. Another headline designed to make you angry enough to click, argue, share, and repeat the cycle all over again.

The machine never stops, and that’s why we have to be careful. Because there’s a difference between being informed and being consumed. Somewhere along the way, a lot of us were convinced that if we weren’t angry all the time, we weren’t paying attention. That if we took the day off we were somehow failing in our civic duty.

But that’s bullshit.

You can care deeply about your country and its well-being while still enjoying your life.

In fact, I’d argue that you have a responsibility to enjoy your life… because if these people can steal your joy, your optimism, your relationships, your hobbies, and your peace of mind, then they’ve taken something far more valuable than your vote. They’ve taken your ability to fully live.

The world has always had problems. Every generation has faced moments where it felt like everything was coming apart… Yet people still fell in love. They still raised families. They still went to experience art, watched movies, laughed with their friends, and found reasons to keep moving forward.

That’s resilience.

So speak out when you need to, hold people accountable, and do your part.

But don’t forget to live, because the bullshit will still be here tomorrow.

What To Watch

The Sheep Detectives — Your local theater

Hugh Jackman’s new movie where he stars as a shepherd named George who tends to his flock of sheep. George is found dead and the sheep task themselves with solving the mystery. It’s rated PG, and it’s just a fun movie.

The Gorge — Apple+

This came out a while ago, but I watched it this week on Apple+ and it was pretty good. Myles Teller and Anya Taylor Joy star as guards of separate towers overlooking a gorge filled with beasts that occupy the land below.

What to Read

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl

The book chronicles Frankl’s experiences as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps during WWII, and describing his psychotherapeutic method which involved identifying a purpose to each person’s life through the completion of tasks, caring for another person, or finding meaning by facing suffering with dignity.

Le Dernier Mot

I said a lot this week about experiencing happiness for ourselves and not letting the bullshit takeover our daily lives.

I’d be a hypocrite if I told you that and wasn’t practicing myself.

Lately, I’ve been getting out of the house more, talking to people more, and just… experiencing more life. And it’s been really fucking good. For the first time in years, I feel genuinely happy, and I’m looking forward to things.

This week I went to the movies and out to eat. I laughed with a friend. I strolled through the pet store looking at fish. I met a German shepherd with an enthusiasm for life. One of my friends bought the nicest car he’s ever owned and I got to share in his excitement. And for the first time in a long time, I felt at ease.

We can’t fix the biggest issues each day. We can’t undo corruption, injustice, or dysfunction overnight.

But each day gives us an opportunity to experience something small that reminds us why any of this is worth fighting for in the first place…

A laugh with a friend. A good meal. A new experience. A quiet moment of peace.

Hold on to those things when you find them, because the bullshit will always be waiting for us tomorrow.

Until next time,

Evan.