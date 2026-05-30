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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
3h

Yes the bullshit just continues every day, of course they are trying to wear us down so we turn off, same in my country but not on the scale of Trump of course. I do hope Americans get out in huge numbers come voting time & maybe form walls of people and turn their backs on ICE, or whatever Trumps Goons maybe, I am sure he will be getting ready to send out. Maybe one person goes in and votes from the line and another joins it - I don't know, I am worried people will be scared off. Safety in numbers I say. Cple minor victories in having his name removed from Kennedy Centre, and his slush fund being held up. That will send the Orange Diapered one into a tantrum.

Anyway good you are getting out and feeling happier for it. I doing the same, off to movies twice next week, including the one you mentioned, The Sheep Detectives. Pure escapism for a couple of hours.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
7h

He wanted his name to be the “equal” to or above JFK in respect and reputation.

It was never just about him. It was never going to happen.

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