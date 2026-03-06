Greetings from the Underground,

This was an unexpected week on all fronts…

Not just in the news, there was plenty of that, but in life.

If you spend enough time writing about politics, especially these days, you get used to the rhythm of it. Each week feels like another round of institutional damage, geopolitical tensions that could erupt at any minute, and the constant pressure of trying to make sense of the world when it seems so determined to become more chaotic by the day. It begins to feel like the only stories worth telling are the dark ones.

This week reminded me that life doesn’t always follow the doom and gloom script.

Some of the news itself was just fun: a baby monkey in Japan named Punch who has become an unlikely internet celebrity in the best ways, a handful of passengers somehow managing to stowaway on commercial flights in 2026, and a rare moment of hope in the Amazon when a child was born into an Indigenous tribe fighting to survive extinction.

Stories like that don’t negate the heavier or more pressing ones. The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran is still unfolding, and the broader political climate remains as punishing as ever. They do serve as a reminder that the world isn’t made up of only catastrophe… a quick glimpse into something good in a world with so much bad.

On a more personal note, this week carried unexpected turns as well.

Some of you know that the last year of my life has been… complicated. Divorce, the prospect of rebuilding, attempting to find my footing while continuing to write. It hasn’t always been easy to separate the public voice you read here from the private life that exists behind it all.

But this week brought something that I didn’t fully expect: my wife and I talking again. Working through things in a way that feels healthy, honest, and hopeful.

I don’t want to share too much, and I probably never will in great detail… but you’ve been part of the journey with me — through writing, reflection, and the moments when life inevitably bleeds into your work. So it felt right to let you know that things are getting better.

Sometimes time and space is what we need to gain perspective and clarity in order to move forward. And sometimes the most unexpected news isn’t in the headlines at all.

So for this week’s Underground Newsletter, we’re going in a slightly different direction. We’re going to spend a little time on the strange, the hopeful, and occasionally funny moments that slipped through the cracks this week.

The Stowaway Who Can’t Quit

A woman who was already convicted of (and on probation for) sneaking onto an international flight without a ticket has done it again. She boarded another transatlantic flight out of the New York area without a ticket or passport.

According to law enforcement, Svetlana Dali, a Russian citizen with U.S. residency, managed to hop onto a United Airlines flight from Newark to Milan before authorities caught up with her when the plane landed.

Dali was already convicted in 2025 for an identical stunt when she snuck onto a New York to Paris flight by blending in with a group of ticketed passengers and slipping past agents at the gate. Once onboard, prosecutors said she spent most of the flight hiding in the bathroom before being discovered as the plane approached Paris.

Federal authorities are investigating how she was able to bypass airport security and TSA checks — a question that becomes increasingly more awkward each time this happens. As funny as stowaways sneaking on to planes are, the reality can be unsettling because modern airports are supposed to be some of the most tightly controlled transportation hubs on earth.

But let’s be honest, we all dream of being able to jump on a flight and go anywhere… especially these days.

Punch, the Internet’s New Favorite Animal

The internet had a much lighter distraction this week, a baby monkey named Punch.

Punch is a young Japanese macaque living at a zoo near Tokyo, and he became famous online for carrying around a stuffed orangutan plush toy that was bigger than he was. Videos and photos of the little guy dragging the toy everywhere spread across social media like wildfire, turning him into a viral celebrity almost immediately.

The story behind Punch though, was a little more emotional than the initial memes suggested. Zookeepers say Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, likely due to exhaustion. Staff stepped in to care for him and gave him the stuffed animal as a way to help him learn an important survival skill for macaques, clinging.

At first, the plush was a kind of emotional support animal. When other monkeys pushed him away, Punch would run back to the toy and hug it for comfort.

Recently though, zoo staff say Punch has begun spending more time interacting with the other monkeys — climbing on their backs, sitting near the adults, and even getting groomed by the others. The stuffed toy hasn’t disappeared completely though, he still sleeps with it, and the staff has said their goal is for him to eventually integrate fully into the troop.

The viral attention has been so intense that the zoo has had to put a limit on how long visitors can watch the monkeys to keep them from getting stressed. But for now, it’s good to see Punch doing good and I’m glad we got a bit of joy out of it.

A Blessing in a Tribe Fighting to Survive

Deep in the Amazon rainforest, a small Indigenous tribe that is facing extinction welcomed a new child. It was a rare moment of life for a community that has spent years on the brink of disappearing.

The baby was born to the Akuntsu, an indigenous group in the state of Rondônia whose population has been devastated over decades of illegal logging, ranching, and violent land conflicts in the Amazon. Today, only a handful of Akuntsu people remain.

For communities this small, every birth carries enormous weight. The Akuntsu were once part of a much larger population, but waves of deforestation and land seizures pushed them deeper into isolation. By the time Brazil’s Indigenous protection agency made sustained contact with them in the 1990s, their numbers had already collapsed.

Since then, the tribe has lived under federal protection inside a small reserve surrounded by expanding farmland and ranches. Even with the protections, pressure of deforestation and encroachment has never disappeared.

That’s why this birth matters so much. For a tribe like the Akuntsu, this birth is a reminder that a culture, a language, and a way of life that has survived centuries of upheaval may still have a future.

In a week filled with headlines about conflict and instability, the quiet arrival of one new life in the Amazon is its own kind of hope.

Sometimes survival itself is the story.

A Bit of Hope in March Madness

There’s one more thing about this week that feels worth mentioning:

March Madness is here.

For the next few weeks, something unusual happens in this country. A place that often feels divided in a hundred different ways suddenly becomes absorbed in a yearly unpredictable drama: the college basketball tournaments where anything can happen.

For anyone unfamiliar, the NCAA tournament is simple in structure but powerful in its effect. 68 college teams from across the country enter a single-elimination bracket. Lose once and you’re done. Win, and you move one step closer to the national championship.

Powerhouse programs with decades of history can be knocked out by a small school most people have never heard of. A player who grew up shooting on a driveway somewhere in middle America can suddenly hit a game-winning shot that millions of people will remember forever.

For three weeks, young men and women from every corner of the country compete not just for a trophy, but for a moment of greatness that can define a lifetime. And right now, when the world feels heavy and uncertain, that kind of hope matters.

Because yes, we are watching a war unfold overseas. The news cycle has been relentless. And the problems facing us aren’t going anywhere…

But for a few hours at a time, we can watch buzzer beaters, improbable upsets, and teams that no one expects to make a run suddenly finding themselves one game away from historical greatness.

March Madness reminds us that the future is still unwritten, that greatness can come from anywhere, and that sometimes hope looks like the ball leaving someone’s hands as the clock hits zero and an entire arena is holding its breath.

What to Watch

The Dinosaurs (Netflix)

Netflix just released a new documentary series and if you’ve ever been fascinated by prehistoric life, you should check it out. The series blends modern paleontology with captivating visual recreations to bring creatures back to life in a way that feels immersive.

Bridgerton — Season 3 (Netflix)

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the newest season of Bridgerton has arrived. The series continues the lavish costumes, scandal, and romantic drama set in Regency-era London. This season focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in a colorful and ridiculous (in the best ways) escapist series that’s good for just wanting to relax for a few hours.

What’s on the Shelf

Why Marx Was Right — Terry Eagleton

If the name alone makes you tense up, that’s the point. In Why Marx Was Right, literary critic Terry Eagleton revisits many of the most common criticisms of Karl Marx and walks through them one by one, arguing that much of what people thought they knew about Marxism was either misunderstood or deliberately caricatured.

It’s not a dense economic treatise, it’s written in a clean and often witty style that focuses more on explaining Marx’s core ideas and why they continue to surface whenever people start questioning inequality, capitalism, and the structure of modern economies.

Whether you agree with Eagleton’s conclusions or not, it’s an interesting read at a moment when debates about economic systems seem to be at the center of every conversation.

Le Dernier Mot

Like I said earlier, this week came with a lot of unexpected news.

Sometimes in life, and in relationships, things can become so chaotic and difficult that it’s impossible to see clearly in the moment. When emotions are high and everything feels uncertain, the only real option is often time and space. Not for an escape, but as a way to regain perspective.

Clarity doesn’t come easily and requires a level of honesty with yourself and each other that most people struggle to reach when things are at their most difficult.

Was everything handled perfectly? Of course not.

Were mistakes made? Absolutely.

But what matters more than any one moment is the realization that sometimes stepping back is the only way to truly understand what something means to you.

Life has a way of slowing things down just enough to let you see what’s worth holding on to.

Nothing is ever simple, and the path forward is rarely clear all at once, but sometimes when you take a step back from the noise, you begin to see that some things might still be worth the effort — and for right now, that feels like something worth being hopeful about.

All of this isn’t to promise that everything is suddenly perfect, or to place a wager on what tomorrow will bring… it’s just a reminder.

A reminder that very few things in life are truly beyond repair when people are willing to step back, gain perspective, and try again. We all have lines that can’t be crossed and returned from, but when those lines haven’t been crossed — when things haven’t been irreparably broken — sometimes the most meaningful thing you can do is simply make the effort.

You don’t have to succeed. You don’t have to be perfect.

You just have to try.

Because in the end, you’ll rarely regret going the extra mile for something that brings you more life.

Until next time,

Evan.