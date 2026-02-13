Greetings from the Underground,

A small rebrand up top. Instead of counting individual issues, we’re rolling forward simply as The Underground Newsletter every Friday.

First things first: I’m proud of you for surviving another round of manufactured chaos. Staying engaged right now isn’t easy. It takes effort to keep showing up, paying attention, and refusing to check out. You’re doing it anyway and that’s a big deal.

This week, the SAVE Act passed the House. The Judiciary Committee devolved into a full-blown shit show once Pam Bondi took the witness chair. And ICE is quietly expanding into new cities, under the guise of a slowdown.

We’re knee deep in the shit of this administration, and there’s a lot to get to.

The EPA Just Pulled the Fire Alarm — and Cut the Wires

Quietly but deliberately, Trump’s EPA just gutted the legal backbone of federal climate regulation.

By revoking the 2009 endangerment finding, the scientific determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health, the EPA didn’t just roll back a rule — it erased the justification for almost every climate protection that exists under the Clean Air Act.

This is the move that makes everything else possible: weaker emissions standards, fewer limits on pollution, and a federal government that can shrug at climate harm and say its hands are tied. That’s not just deregulation, it’s intentional paralysis.

The administration is calling it a historic victory against “overreach.” What it actually is, is a deliberate choice to further abandon public health, environmental science, and any pretense that the government has a responsibility to protect people from what's coming next.

It will be fought in courts. States will sue. But in the meantime, damage is already being done.

ICE Isn’t Leaving — Just Moving the Operation

Tom Homan, famous for $50,000 bribes, says ICE is “leaving” Minneapolis now that its latest surge has “achieved its objectives.” That framing is misleading.

This isn’t a retreat so much as a redeployment.

Agents aren’t going home. They’re being reassigned to other cities, other neighborhoods, other communities deemed easier to intimidate and extract from. Minneapolis was a test case, a pressure point — but it was met with a harsh resistance and the machinery is moving on.

At the same time, ICE is quietly expanding its physical footprint nationwide, purchasing massive warehouse-style facilities such as the one in Surprise, Arizona, to convert into detention and processing centers. These aren’t temporary spaces. They’re meant for volume, storage, and we can call them what they are — concentration camps.

When law enforcement and the federal government says they’re “slowing down,” understand what’s actually happening: the operation is being dispersed, normalized, and built to scale.

The terror isn’t ending, just changing addresses.

The SAVE Act Passed the House

Republicans just pushed the SAVE Act through the House. It’s now headed to the Senate, where leadership says a vote is coming but the timing remains unclear — though it remains a guaranteed threat going into the midterms.

Despite the name, the bill isn’t about election integrity. It would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and tighten ID requirements nationwide — even for people who have been voting for years.

In practice, it means barriers for the people Republicans don’t want voting.

Women who have changed their names. Trans and non-binary voters whose documents don’t neatly line up. Young people, low-income voters, disabled voters, rural voters — anyone without easy access to passports or original birth certificates.

If this becomes law before the midterms, it would throw voter registration into chaos and shrink the electorate by design, right when turnout matters most.

There is no voter fraud that this problem solves.

There is a power problem it’s trying to create.

Call your Senators now and demand they vote no on the SAVE Act.

A Hearing For an Audience of One

Pam Bondi’s Judiciary Committee appearance devolved exactly as expected: serious questions met with deflections, whataboutism, shouting matches, and a burn book. When pressed on Epstein ties and accountability, Bondi didn’t clarify — she attacked, pivoted, and ran out the clock.

Republicans used the hearing to change the subject entirely, steering the conversation toward immigration and culture-war grievances instead of transparency. Democrats asked direct questions. Bondi refused to answer them. And Gym Jordan let it happen.

If the goal was at all oversight, it failed.

If it was to demonstrate how power continues to avoid consequences in plain sight, it succeeded.

A Nutcase Running for Governor

One of the most fascinating interviews from around Substack I saw this week was one that Tara Palmeri did with Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback — who is polling behind Byron Donalds for the Republican nomination.

I admire Tara not only for her work on the Epstein files and advocacy for the survivors, but also her willingness to get in the mud of stories and interview people who might otherwise be off-putting. She recognizes the value in an interview like this and is willing to take the risk — which is always worth highlighting.

A Small Win for Transparency

Another high-profile name is finally feeling some form of consequence from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein document purge. Goldman Sachs’ lawyer, Kathy Ruemmler, announced her resignation after newly released emails showed a close relationship with Epstein that she previously downplayed. In the messages, she referred to him as “Uncle Jeffrey” and an “older brother,” while accepting gifts — even after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.

Ruemmler, a former White House counsel under Barack Obama and a powerful legal figure on Wall Street, represents the kind of elite protection Epstein’s network relied on. This doesn’t undo decades of cover-ups, nor does it come close to accountability for the men who abused and trafficked minors — but for a brief moment, it shows what transparency can do: force someone powerful out of their comfort zone and into consequences.

There’s still a long way to go before true accountability hits the pillars of power who sheltered, enabled, or benefited from Epstein’s world — but today, at least, the spotlight forced one door open.

Why Threads Feels Different

For all the noise on social media, Threads has quietly become one of the few places online where left-leaning voices can exist without being swallowed by outrage and bad faith pile-ons. It’s not perfect — nothing is — but it’s turned into a space where solidarity, humor, political clarity, and conversation still survive.

There is also a thriving sports community as well. NBA Threads in particular feels like a throwback to Twitter with fans arguing in good faith, breaking down games, posting highlights, mixing political and social commentary without everything turning toxic.

That matters because movements don’t grow through doom and gloom — they grow through connection, community, and places where people actually want to stay.

And if you’re looking for political commentary, real-time reactions, and some light hearted bullshit and sports talk along the way — that’s where I’m spending more time lately.

So come find me on Threads @evanfieldsnfu

What’s on the Shelf

I don’t have a book to recommend this week, instead I’ll leave you with a poem to celebrate Black History Month — from the genius of Langston Hughes

Harlem — better known by its opening line, “What happens to a dream deferred?” is one of the most quietly devastating poems in American history. In just a few short lines, Hughes captures the slow violence of denied opportunity: dreams postponed, dignity withheld, pressure building beneath the surface. It’s a Harlem Renaissance classic and one of my favorites.

What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore— And then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over— like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?

Le Dernier Mot

I’m feeling better this week.

I’m up. I’m moving around. I’m starting to build something that looks like a routine again — even handling basic grooming like a functioning adult (a haircut last week, shaving consistently, which feels like progress).

I still have anxiety about the future — where to live, how to meet people not online, what there is to look forward to. Right now it all feels jumbled and unresolved, but I’m trusting that time will sort that out. It usually does.

What I do know is this: I’m going to be okay. I’ll have the chance to start over somewhere new if I choose to. I’ll be able to live on my own, support myself, and build a life that actually fits. Hopefully, somewhere down the line, I’ll find someone to share that life with and build something fulfilling.

The idea of dating apps, however, makes me want to jump out of a plane without a parachute. I know that’s a problem for future me, but still. Absolutely not ready to reckon with any of that yet.

So, purely for future reference: if you happen to know anyone (without children) who might be interested in a 6’4, slightly damaged but deeply loyal Army veteran and writer, who is willing to be trained, pays his own bills and cooks, cleans, and does laundry — keep me in mind.

All jokes aside, I really am doing better. And this community is a huge part of that. Restarting The Midweek Burn this week and seeing more than 350 of you show up live meant more to me than I can explain. It made me feel grounded, supported, and incredibly lucky to get to do this.

We’ve got weekly guests lined up, with the exception of a short trip I’m taking in a couple weeks. I need to get out of town and clear my head — a reset of sorts. I’ll be heading to Phoenix to catch an Angels spring training game at the same stadium I pitched at about 20 years ago, which feels like a good way to sit with some positive memories. I might even try to make it to the Lakers vs. Suns game that night if the budget allows. Mostly, I’m just looking forward to a little peace and a change of scenery.

More than anything, I’m deeply grateful for you being here and for the support you continue to show. It means more than you know.

Keep up the fight. Keep using your voice.

Until next time,

Evan.