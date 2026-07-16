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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
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Thank you for the article, Evan . The ultimate betrayal came from Israel when they wouldn’t not allow Congressmen Rhokanna who went to Israel and wanted to pay a personal visit to Palestine. AIPAC should not have interfered in this matter. They should bring legislation to stop this from happening. I believe it will happen. No I doubt if I am going to watch the President speech. Why give him the free air I breathe. He will blame, China to President Biden.

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