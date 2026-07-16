Greetings from The Underground,

There are moments in our nation’s history when the greatest threat it faces doesn’t come from a foreign government, an economic recession, or even a war abroad. Sometimes the greatest danger is far more silent. It arrives gradually, asking citizens to lower their expectations one compromise at a time until behavior that once would have been considered unthinkable becomes routine. The line between public service and private enrichment becomes increasingly blurred. Loyalty to the Constitution is replaced by loyalty to an individual. The office of the presidency, created to serve the American people, slowly begins to serve the interests of the person who occupies it.

This is exactly why the events of this week are important.

The questions asked during Senate confirmation hearings aren’t obscure legal exercises or political theater. They go directly to the heart of whether the people entrusted with some of the most powerful positions in the federal government understand who they ultimately work for. The Attorney General doesn’t represent a president as a personal client. The Director of National Intelligence doesn’t exist to protect a president from uncomfortable truths. Every senior official in the executive branch takes an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States because the Constitution… not a president… is supposed to be the highest authority in American government.

Instead, Americans are witnessing something far more troubling.

During his confirmation hearing to become the Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton repeatedly declined to answer one of the simplest questions imaginable: who won the 2020 presidential election? Rather than plainly acknowledging that Joe Biden won the election, Clayton repeatedly fell back on the formulation that Biden had been “certified” as president, carefully avoiding a direct acknowledgment of an established historical fact. That distinction isn’t a meaningful constitutional argument… it’s a political one. The election was certified because Joe Biden won it, yet even that simple statement appeared to carry too great a political or personal cost for a nominee seeking one of the nation’s most sensitive intelligence positions.

The hearing involving Todd Blanche raised an equally significant concern. Blanche previously served as Trump’s personal attorney before becoming acting Attorney General and now seeking confirmation to permanently lead the Department of Justice. Senators questioned whether someone who had spent years defending one individual could convincingly demonstrate the independence required of the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Blanche insisted that he was not a “yes man” and that he would never violate the law for the president, but the fact that these questions had to be asked at all speaks to a deeper problem. Americans should never have to wonder whether the Attorney General views the president as a client or the Constitution as a client. The answer should be obvious before the hearing ever begins.

This is what makes the moment so unsettling. The issue isn’t simply whether one nominee answered a question awkwardly or another struggled to reassure skeptical senators, the issue is that an increasing number of public officials appear to calculate whether acknowledging a fact or demonstrating institutional dependence might jeopardize their standing with one man. When telling the truth becomes politically dangerous inside the executive branch, loyalty instead becomes measured by devotion to personal allegiance and not to the Constitution. History has repeatedly shown that governments begin to fail not only because leaders abuse power, but because the people surrounding them decide that protecting one individual is more important than protecting the institutions they were sworn to serve.

That is the ultimate betrayal. It’s not a betrayal of one political party or another, nor is it defined to a single confirmation hearing or one administration. It’s a betrayal of the principle that every public official in the United States exists to serve the people first. Once that principle is abandoned, the presidency risks becoming something about the Founders never intended…. it’s trained expertise and something harrowing to see.

The framers of the Constitution understood something that remains just as true today as it was in 1787, power has a way of tempting people to use public office for private gain. That is exactly why they built a system of checks and balances, requires financial disclosures, prohibited foreign emoluments, and any public officials to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest. Americans should have never have to wonder to wonder whether decisions are being made because they're are good for the country or good for the people making them.

The expectation has been tested in extraordinary ways during Trump’s second term.

Recent financial disclosures have shown that Trump has earned more than $1.4 billion dollars from crypto currency in 2025 alone, making digital assets the single largest source of his reported income after returning to the White House. Altogether, the disclosures indicate that his businesses generated at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in office. Those figures are remarkable because they exist alongside an administration that has aggressively embraced cryptocurrency policy while the Trump family maintains enormous financial interests in the same industry. Even if every disclosure complies with existing law, Americans are left asking where does public policy end and private profit begin?

Concerns extend well beyond cryptocurrency. In recent months, reporting has shown that investment firms connected to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have built significant stakes in defense technology companies that have received billions of dollars in Pentagon contracts and future commitments during their father’s second term. Representatives for the companies and the administration have maintained that the contracts were awarded on merit through established procurement processes, and there is no public evidence that contracts were improperly directed because of the family’s involvement. This doesn’t eliminate the underlying concern. Americans should never have to question whether the financial interests of a president’s immediate family have become intertwined with the government’s spending priorities, especially in an industry that depends so heavily on taxpayer dollars.

This is the standard that has been lost in our politics. The question is no longer “Can we prove a crime?” The question has become whether the presidency should ever become a vehicle through which a president and his family can accumulate extraordinary wealth while exercising enormous influence over the policies that shape these markets. Public confidence in government depends on citizens believing that decisions are being made for the common good. Once people begin to suspect that access to political power and access to financial opportunity are becoming inseparable, that confidence disappears.

The tragedy is that none of this happens in a vacuum. Every hour Congress spends debating conflicts of interest is an hour not spent addressing the cost of healthcare, the affordability of housing, the crisis facing rural hospitals, veterans waiting for care, or families struggling to keep up with rising prices. Every headline about another business venture connected to the White House is a reminder that the attention of the federal government is finite. The American people didn’t elect a president to build a financial empire. They elect a president to build a stronger country. Those are not the same mission and when one begins to eclipse the other, it is regular Americans who pay the price.

The most painful part of all of this is that corruption is never free. It carries an opportunity cost that is impossible to calculate because every hour spent defending ethical controversies is one not spent resolving problems that sent millions of Americans to the ballot box in the first place. Every committee hearing consumed by questions about personal loyalty, financial conflicts, or business interests is a hearing that isn’t focused on issues facing the American people.

Those costs become even more evident when government exercises its greatest power over ordinary people.

This week, Americans watched reports surrounding the shooting of a 26 year old father during ICE operations in Maine. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and the facts should ultimately determine where responsibility lies. That principle is important because accountability isn’t supposed to be optional in the United States. The power to detain, arrest, or use deadly force carries with it an equally important responsibility to be transparent with the public, investigate incidents thoroughly, and ensure that justice applies to government officials just as it does to everyone else.

Whether the issue involves immigration enforcement, policing, military action, or federal investigations, Americans expect a government that values human life as much as it values political victories. When tragedies become just another headline before the next news cycle moves on, something begins to erode. Citizens stop believing that their government sees them as people deserving of dignity and instead begin to feel like collateral damage in someone else’s political agenda.

At the very moment these debates dominate Washington, millions of Americans are still confronting problems that have nothing to do with partisan politics. Parents continue to wonder how they will afford childcare. Seniors ration prescription medications because fixed incomes do not stretch as far as they used to. Veterans wait for appointments. Young families postpone buying homes because prices are out of reach. These are the daily realities of people the government exists to serve.

This is why the conversation matters because Americans don’t expect perfection from their leaders but they deserve leaders whose attention remains fixed on improving their lives rather than protecting political power or expanding private fortunes.

Donald Trump returned to office after promising millions of Americans that his administration would be different. Many voters believed he would focus on lowering costs, securing the border, avoiding foreign conflicts, and putting American interests ahead of the priorities of the political establishment. Those promises formed the basis of the mandate he claimed to receive from the electorate.

Questions surrounding financial conflicts, the extraordinary business success of the president and his family while in office, confirmation hearings have raised concerns about institutional independence, and renewed debates over America’s role in international conflicts have all contributed to a growing perception that the priories of those in power don’t concern the people who elected them. Citizens have every right to debate individual policies, but they also have a right to ask whether the federal government is focused on serving public interests above every other consideration.

Healthy democracies require that question to remain uncomfortable. The moment citizens stop asking is the moment public officials stop feeling obligated to answer it.

The ultimate betrayal isn’t that politicians disappoint us. Americans have survived disappointing leaders before and they will survive them again. The betrayal occurs when public office ceases to be understood as a public trust and instead becomes another avenue through which power, wealth, and personal loyalty reinforce one another.

The founders understood that no constitutional system could survive on laws alone. Every institution they created depended on something more fragile: the willingness of public officials to place the country above themselves. No statute can force integrity. No regulation can manufacture character. Ultimately, the survival of the nation depends on whether the people entrusted with extraordinary authority remember that the authority never belonged to them in the first place.

That is why the questions raised this week matter. They’re not isolated controversies. They’re a symptom of a broader erosion in the relationship between government and the governed. When citizens begin to suspect that the presidency can be used to enrich a family, the public officials are rewarded for personal loyalty instead of constitutional fidelity, or that the machinery of government exists primarily to preserve political power, confidence in institutions disappears.

The loss of confidence affects every American regardless of political affiliation.

Conservatives deserve a government that respects the Constitution.

Liberals deserve a government that respects the Constitution.

Independents deserve a government that respects the Constitution.

Veterans, teachers, factory workers, police officers, immigrants, business owners, parents, and students all deserve leaders who understand that holding public office is a responsibility rather than an opportunity.

The presidency was never designed to be a business venture. The Department of Justice was never intended to function as anyone’s personal legal team. America’s intelligence agencies were never created to protect a political movement. Every one of those institutions exists for a single reason — to serve the American people.

The Constitution belongs to all of us.

The moment we allow ourselves to forget that is the moment we accept the very betrayal the Constitution was written to prevent.

Until next time,

Evan.