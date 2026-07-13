Greetings from The Underground,

I wanted to introduce you all to someone.

For those of you who have been here from the beginning, you’ve watched far more than just the growth of this Substack. You’ve watched my life unfold in real time.

You’ve seen me wrestle with PTSD from my time in the Army. You’ve seen the anxiety, the depression, the uncertainty, and the moments where I genuinely wasn’t sure what my future looked like. You watched me fight my way through grad school, navigate the end of a relationship, and slowly learn that healing isn’t something that happens overnight.

Through all of it, you stayed with me.

You encouraged me when I couldn’t do it myself. You believed in my writing before I did. More importantly, you believed in me before I ever believed in myself.

I’ll never be able to thank you enough for that.

There were moments when I honestly thought that version of me — the broken, anxious, exhausted version — was all anyone would ever see. I couldn’t imagine someone looking at all of that and deciding that I was still worth loving.

I know there are a lot of people who feel that way.

Trauma has a way of convincing you that you’re too complicated. That you’re too much. That someday people will discover all the things you’re insecure about and quietly walk away.

Thankfully… trauma is usually wrong.

Over the past several months you’ve probably noticed me mentioning someone here and there. Small stories and references that probably sounded like they were oddly specific. The beautiful young woman who once relied on oxygen and worried about whether people would see her differently. The person I’d spend hours talking to. The one who kept making me laugh…

That person is Marissa Alexander.

She’s my girlfriend, my partner, and without a doubt my best friend.

Ironically, we started talking on Valentine’s Day.

Neither one of us was looking for some fairy tale. Life had already taught both of us that relationships can be complicated. We both carried baggage and we both had scars from it. We both knew what it felt like to wonder whether someone would ever truly accept every part of who we are.

And then something happened that neither of us expected… We just never stopped.

One conversation became another. Then another. Hours turned into entire nights and one night we stayed on the phone for 9 hours without running out of things to say.

We talked about everything… Families, fears, relationships, politics, dreams, mental health. The embarrassing stories you only tell someone when you completely trust them. There wasn’t some first date bullshit where we pretended to have everything figured out.. I was so nervous in the moment that I felt like I would sweat out of my shirt.

We just showed up as ourselves. The whole thing might sound ordinary but we both showed up and found someone who is genuinely kind and rare. I found someone who is emotionally intelligent enough to sit with another person’s pain without trying to fix everything all at once.

Marissa has this incredible ability to make people feel safe. She listens before she speaks and notices the little things. She celebrates other people’s success like they’re her own. She has the quiet compassion that doesn’t ask for recognition…. it only exists because that’s who she is.

She’s funny, ridiculously thoughtful, and somehow manages to make a trip to buy plants feel like an adventure. More importantly, she makes me want to become an even better man. Not because she asks or expects me to… Because she deserves the best version of me.

I think that’s one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the past year, that love isn’t finding someone who completes you… It’s finding someone who inspires you to keep growing because they believe you’re capable of it.

For a long time I wrote about surviving and lately I’ve found myself writing about living. That’s because my life feels genuinely different. I’m happier and more myself than I’ve been in years.

I laugh more.

I leave the house more.

I look forward to tomorrow instead of worrying about it.

For those of you who have noticed a change in my writing…

Now you know why.

You’ll probably be seeing Marissa mentioned from time to time around here. She’ll undoubtedly become part of some stories, some livestreams, and probably the occasional joke at my expense. She is the bravest and strongest person I know or have ever met… It is actually incredible the things that she has been through, survived, and overcome.

She didn’t just become part of my life, she has become part of this community’s story too. Because the truth is, none of this happens without you all.

You gave me the space to heal. You gave me the confidence to keep writing. You stuck around long enough to watch my life change and now I get to share one of the happiest parts of it with you.

So Marissa…

Welcome to The Underground… and everyone reading this, thank you for helping me become the kind of person that was finally ready to meet her and be the man that I am right now… The one that is enough, the one that shows up, and the one that can appreciate someone so special that it affects every aspect of my life in a positive way.

Here’s to whatever comes next.

Until next time,

Evan.