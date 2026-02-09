Patience is supposed to be a virtue.

No one tells you how lonely it feels when it’s the only thing you’re practicing.

Like there’s some mandatory waiting period before you’re allowed to feel again after being hurt. A societal standard set by the non-traumatized for how acceptable your happiness will be when it finally returns.

When you’re going through something, it’s impossible not to notice how many other people seem happy. It’s everywhere. In passing conversations, in quiet updates, in the way life appears to keep moving for everyone but you.

So you start interrogating yourself.

What did I do wrong?

What didn’t I say?

What should I have said differently?

You replay moments. You second-guess instincts. You wonder if this keeps happening for a reason that lives inside you.

Is it my standards?

Or is it my personality?

Am I attractive enough?

Do I make enough?

Do I take up too much space — or not enough?

At some point the questions stop becoming curious and start being cruel.

Why can’t I seem to attract the kind of attention that everyone else does?

Why does happiness feel so natural for them, and so conditional for me?

And then the question you don’t want to ask, but do anyway:

Is it even worth it anymore?

Am I?

Being on the other side of writing like this probably looks exhausting to someone who has their life together. Watching someone spiral in real time.

Or maybe everyone feels this way and I’m just the one saying it out loud.

I don’t understand how people move through life without caring, without giving a damn, without taking chances, without feeling the weight of things. That kind of detachment feels foreign to me, but I envy it.

If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past decade — especially in my thirties — it’s that time is finite. In your teens and twenties, you romanticize death because you feel invincible. Like there will always be more time. Like the consequences live somewhere else.

In 2026, that promise feels thinner.

The world is reacting to how we’ve treated it. Wealth concentrates upward while healthcare slips out of reach for the masses. The future feels less like a plan and more like a blur.

And that uncertainty makes people desperate.

Desperate for connection.

Desperate for love.

Desperate for something that feels like home.

What I don’t understand is how there isn’t more urgency — how we keep pretending there’s time to waste.

I don’t want to wait to live and the monotony is killing me.

Do I have permission to be selfish?

I’m half-jokingly asking myself.

I’ve spent most of my life concerned with everyone else, almost to a fault. I feel things deeply. Too deeply, sometimes. The instinct is always the same: I wouldn’t want anyone else to feel like this.

That instinct can be a gift. It’s how you learn empathy — the thing half our society seems to be missing.

But it’s also exhausting.

Other people are happy. Their lives are okay. They have stability, independence, forward motion.

And I do too — technically.

I’m not co-dependent. I’m healthy. I can cook. I can clean. I do laundry. I pay my bills. I’ve got benefits and created another career in writing. I can take care of myself.

But I don’t want to do that alone.

That’s fucking boring.

I don’t want to survive my life.

I want to share it.

I want shared experiences. Shared joy. Someone to build days with, not just get through them.

And I don’t have that right now.

It feels impossible to picture.

Maybe dissociation feels like the answer now.

Checking out from the world with a pair of headphones and a treadmill — the way I used to. Letting my body do the work my mind can’t seem to finish.

My body has been bruised and battered. My knees have too many miles on them. But it used to work. The physical exhaustion. The discipline. The way my body shifted from survival to precision. I could see tangible results — proof that effort still had meaning.

Results I’m not getting from my thoughts. Thoughts might pay some bills but I’m getting taxed on the mental end. I don’t know how long I can keep just letting things out with nothing in return.

Talking things through with a therapist helps. It does. But she wants to go places I’m not ready to visit. Reopening doors I’m still standing in front of. Asking my brain to relive things that don’t feel necessary right now, not when I’m just trying to get through the day.

Maybe it’s the cold clarity of Army discipline that I miss. A rigid life built on brutal self-control. Every second accounted for. No space left to wander. No time to think yourself into a corner.

Each movement had a purpose. Each day followed a line that didn’t bend. A structure that left little room for error — and even less room for weakness.

Maybe that’s the answer.

Maybe a cold world demands a colder psyche. Maybe it’s really just me against it — and whatever change I’m capable of making has to come alone.

Alone.

There it is again.

My fear.

The fear.

Trauma can leave you in a strange in-between. Craving proximity to people but unable to form connection. Wanting closeness, but tensing up the moment it’s offered. Reaching for something and flinching when it reaches back.

Like wanting a crowd, but never feeling comfortable at the party. Like you just can’t seem to find your people or they’re just out of grasp. Like you belong everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

Some people aren’t wired for the many, just the right ones.

Being wired for the right ones means longer stretches of silence.

Fewer distractions. Fewer substitutes.

It means patience hurts more because there’s nothing to numb it with.

Waiting isn’t passive. It’s exposure.

And some people feel the absence sharper than most.

You have my permission.

Not to rush.

Not to force happiness.

But to stop pretending that wanting more is a flaw.

You have my permission to reject patience when it asks you to disappear. To stop shrinking your needs to make other people comfortable. To stop treating your desire for connection like something you need to earn through silence or good behavior.

You are allowed to share your life.

You are allowed to want to be chosen.

You are allowed to ask for depth and something that feels like home.

That doesn’t make you weak.

It makes you alive.

Patience can be a virtue — but not when it costs you your voice, your urgency, or your willingness to actually live. Not when it becomes a polite way of abandoning yourself. Not when it asks you to numb things and wait quietly while life keeps happening somewhere else.

That can’t happen.

You can’t confuse endurance with fulfillment or discipline with desire.

Loneliness isn’t maturity just because it looks composed from the outside.

Everyone deserves a life that feels shared.

Everyone deserves to give what they have to offer.

Everyone deserves more than just getting through the days intact.