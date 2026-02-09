News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
10h

I’ll say it to you and anyone who is feeling this these days, for whatever reason, give yourself some grace to go through this in your own way.

Just 💜👊🏼 from Washington State🌲

Reply
Share
Sher''s avatar
Sher'
11h

You are not the only one who is feeling this poignant lived experience. Thank you so much for putting it all so clearly and eloquently. I have walked the path you describe more than once in many ways..I'm quite a bit older than you but everything you have shared is totally valid and relatable at any age.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture