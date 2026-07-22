Greetings from The Underground,

There’s a strange thing that happens after you’ve spent enough years living in survival mode.

Even when life finally gets better, your nervous system doesn’t immediately believe it.

You spend years preparing yourself for disappointment. Years wondering whether someone is angry with you. Years apologizing for things that probably never required an apology. Years learning to read tiny changes in someone’s tone of voice because those little changes used to matter.

Eventually, that stops feeling like anxiety. It just starts feeling normal.

For a long time, I thought healing would be some dramatic shift. I imagined there would be a day when I woke up and all the old habits would simply disappear. I wouldn’t overthink every conversation. I wouldn’t second guess myself. I wouldn’t ask, “everything okay?” or “Are you mad at me?” every time someone seemed a little quieter than usual.

I thought peace would arrive all at once.

Instead, it has arrived in much quieter ways. And sometimes, I don’t know what to do with that.

The last several months have been some of the happiest times of my life. That sentence still feels weird to write. Not because it isn’t true… but because for a very long time, I stopped expecting life to get better.

When you’ve lived through enough instability, your brain becomes incredibly good at protecting you. It learns to scan every room for danger. It notices every shift in someone’s mood. It prepares itself for disappointment before disappointment has even arrived.

The problem is that your brain doesn’t automatically stop doing those things just because your circumstances have changed. It keeps looking. It keeps checking. It keeps asking questions that no longer have the same answers they once did.

Yesterday was a good example.

I had therapy in the morning. Like therapy often does, it left me exhausted — mentally and physically. I went back to bed, laid down for what I thought would be a few minutes, and ended up falling asleep.

When I woke up, there wasn’t enough time before I had to head back to my parents’ house and Marissa was disappointed. She wanted to spend more time together before I left — and honestly she had every right to feel that way.

I hated that I slept through part of the day. I hated that I missed time with someone I genuinely wanted to be with. And I wished I had done things differently. But what surprised me wasn’t the disagreement itself. It was what happened in my own head. Almost immediately, my brain started reaching for familiar questions.

Did I mess everything up?

Is she mad at me?

Should I keep apologizing?

Did I ruin the day?

Looking at those thoughts now, I can see something I couldn’t have recognized a few years ago… They weren’t really questions. They were survival instincts.

They were habits built during years when disagreements didn’t always stay disagreements. Years when peace would disappear without warning. Years when my nervous system learned that the safest thing to do was apologize first, ask questions later, and constantly check on whether everything was still okay.

Those habits don’t vanish overnight. In fact, they can follow you into the healthiest parts of your life… and that’s one of the hardest things about healing. You don’t just have to recover from the pain. You have to recover from the ways you learned to protect yourself from it.

That realization has forced me to confront something I hadn’t really considered before. I spent years believing that healing meant erasing the past, as though enough therapy, enough time, or enough distance would eventually wipe away every instinct I developed while trying to survive. I assumed that morning would come when I would wake up and no longer feel the need to check whether everything was okay. I would stop apologizing for taking up space. I imagined there would be some invisible finish line where my brain understood that the danger was over.

That isn’t how it has worked.

The past doesn’t disappear because your life improves. It leaves behind habits that once served a purpose, even if they no longer belong in the life you’re living. The same instincts that helped me navigate years of uncertainty have followed me into a relationship that has given me more peace than I ever thought I would experience. They don’t appear because Marissa is upset. They appear because my mind spent so long believing that the safest way to preserve love was to make sure it hadn’t already started disappearing.

I’ve realized that there is an enormous difference between remembering what happened to you and continuing to live as though it is still happening.

For a long time, I didn’t know that difference existed. Every disagreement felt enormous because there was a time when they were. Every quiet moment felt suspicious because silence was followed by conflict. If someone seemed distracted or tired, the instinct wasn’t to assume they had a long day. It was to wonder whether I had done something to cause it.

Looking back, I know why my brain learned those patterns. It wasn’t trying to make me miserable; it was trying to protect me. The problem is that our minds don’t always recognize when the environment that created those coping mechanisms no longer exists. They continue using the same map long after the landscape has changed.

That has been one of the most humbling parts of this chapter of my life. I have had to accept that healing isn’t just about forgiving the people who hurt you or processing memories and habits that follow. It’s about gently questioning the parts of yourself that still assume every disappointment is the beginning of another disaster. It’s about recognizing that your first emotional reaction isn’t always an accurate description of reality.

Yesterday reminded me of that.

Marissa wasn’t ending anything because I fell asleep after therapy. She wasn’t withdrawing her love because she wished we had spent more time together before I left. She was disappointed, and she had every right to be. Those two things can exist at the same time. She could wish the day had gone differently while still loving me just as much as she did the day before.

That might sound obvious to someone reading this.

It wasn’t obvious to me.

I’m learning that healthy relationships ask something very different of us.

They ask us to stay in the present. They ask us to listen to what the other person is actually saying instead of what our fears are translating it into. They ask us to accept that disappointment isn’t rejection, that frustration isn’t abandonment, and that two people can have an imperfect afternoon without questioning everything they’ve built together. Those ideas sound simple until you realize your nervous system has spent years practicing the opposite.

I don’t think I’ll stop asking, “everything okay?” overnight. I don’t think I’ll suddenly stop apologizing for things that don’t require an apology. Those habits were built over years, and it would be unrealistic to expect them to disappear in a few months. But I’ve started noticing them while they’re happening instead of accepting them as the truth, and I think that’s what real progress looks like.

Healing isn’t measured by the absence of old thoughts. It’s measured by what you choose to do after they appear.

Maybe that’s the lesson I needed all along. Not that love never means making mistakes. Not that happiness means you’ll never have another disagreement or that therapy eventually transforms you into someone who never feels anxious again.

Maybe it’s much quieter than that.

Maybe healing is recognizing that the voice preparing you for another catastrophe no longer gets to make every decision on your behalf. Maybe it’s allowing yourself to believe that a good relationship is strong enough to survive an ordinary misunderstanding or disappointment. Maybe it’s accepting that someone can tell you they wished you had made a different choice without that becoming a referendum on your worth or the future of your relationship.

For the first time in a long time, I don’t feel like I’m trying to survive life.

I’m trying to learn how to live it.

And as unfamiliar as that still feels some days, I can’t think of a better problem to have.

Until next time,

Evan.