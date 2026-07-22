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Concerned Citizen
21h

Excellent communicator and information! Thank you for your thoughtfullness in your new perspective!👏👏👍

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Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
20h

That sounds like a pretty awesome problem to have. 🙂 Happy for you, buddy. Your system deserves some peace.

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