I was looking at the articles I wrote this week:

The piece trying to put into words how everyone was feeling right now. How hard it is to already be happy on a daily basis as a grown adult, but to deal with a fascistic regime on top of that? It gets to you.

And then the one I wrote for Paid Subscribers on the Involuntary Violence that we are witnessing on a daily basis. Shootings, kidnappings, and extra-judicial killings fed right into our pockets and social media feeds as soon as it happens.

After looking at them together, a pattern emerges: people are worn down, and it’s increasingly difficult to feel optimistic about the future. That exhaustion is understandable after a decade of sustained pressure. What the opposition, the regime, fails to grasp is that exhaustion doesn’t always lead to collapse. Sometimes it produces clarity.

A population that realizes it still has another gear becomes dangerous. Not reckless, but disciplined. People begin to understand that they can push further than they believed, stand stronger than they were told, and confront forces once assumed to be insurmountable.

When Exhaustion Turns Into Resistance

What’s happening on the ground in Minneapolis right now doesn’t fit the story we’re usually told about burnout. This isn’t a population collapsing into apathy or retreating into silence. It’s a people who have been pushed to the edge once again and decided they’re done absorbing harm.

Instead of disengaging, the people of Minnesota are organizing with their neighbors. Communities are watching for ICE activity, warning others online, showing up in numbers, and refusing to let people be taken without witness. Legal observers, mutual aid groups, field medics, and community defense efforts forming because people realized they have another gear — they’re forming because people are exhausted and clear-eyed about what’s at stake.

This isn’t spectacle or chaos. It’s discipline under pressure.

People who have been ground down don’t always disappear. They lock in. Sometimes they realize the pressure trains them. Molds them. And when that realization spreads, when the exhaustion turns into resolve, power starts to miscalculate the room.

It’s why military basic training is so effective — especially in combat arms in the Army and Marine Corps. The chaos is intentional. The exhaustion deliberate. Constant pressure, sleep deprivation, stress, forced decision making under noise and uncertainty — all of this designed to push people past what they think their limits are. And when that moment comes, something clicks. You don’t collapse. You find another gear. The body and mind stop negotiating and shift into resolve, driven by survival and self-preservation.

That’s what’s happening with the American people right now. They’ve been run through sustained stress tests — economic, political, psychological. They’ve been forced to operate while exhausted, to make real decisions under pressure, and to navigate uncertainty without guarantees.

And in that process, many have realized something important: what once felt insurmountable no longer does. Not because the danger disappeared, but because they’ve learned they can endure more than they were told — and act anyway.

Discipline Is The Threat

If the regime expected Minneapolis to burn hot and flame out, it fundamentally misread its people — and misread what sustained pressure actually does to people who are no longer living in denial. What’s forming right now isn’t chaos or spectacle. It’s infrastructure.

Neighbors are turning everyday life into coordination. Parents and volunteers posted up in the cold with whistles and radios near schools. Community members tracking ICE activity and warning each other in real time. People escorting families, showing up exercising their right to bear arms in an open carry state, and refusing to let anyone be taken quietly.

Not to show off on social media. Not for optics. But because once you’ve been pushed far enough, silence stops feeling like any form of safety.

This is discipline under pressure.

And it’s happening as the federal government escalates in ways that should alarm anyone paying attention. Trump now has the 11th Airborne Division — the “Arctic Angels” — on standby. A U.S. Army division trained in cold-weather and urban operations (the same kind I used to train in), positioned as a domestic backstop in case the administration decides to invoke the Insurrection Act.

That’s not a coincidence. And make no mistake — this is a lethally trained force. This is the regime signaling that it’s willing to bring military force into American cities to regain control of the narrative and the streets.

That escalation tells you everything you need to know about what they’re afraid of.

Power knows how to deal with anger. It knows how to frame rage as chaos, dismiss protests as disorder, and wait out moments of emotional volatility until the public moves on. What it struggles with is steadiness. What it doesn’t know how to neutralize is a public that stays put, organizes in a disciplined manner, documents everything, and refuses to disappear.

That’s why this matters.

Community defense isn’t forming because people are energized. It’s forming because people are exhausted and clear-eyed about what is going on. Mutual aid, legal observers, neighborhood alerts, and disciplined demonstrations aren’t knee-jerk reactions. They’re adaptations. They’re what happens when people stop believing anyone is coming to save them and start closing ranks instead.

The threat of military force, the stacking of federal troops, and the talk of centuries old emergency powers — all meant to raise the cost of resistance. But that cost only works as a deterrent when people believe compliance will buy them safety. Once that illusion breaks, pressure doesn’t end resistance.

It sharpens it.

Because discipline is what makes repression expensive. Discipline is what keeps witnesses present when the state wants darkness. Discipline is what turns fear into coordination. Discipline is what stops exhaustion from turning into silence.

And if this spreads to other cities and they recognize the pattern to build their own versions of what Minneapolis is doing — the regime won't just be facing anger. It will be facing communities that no longer break on schedule.

The Only Way Out Is Through

Minnesota isn’t an outlier. It’s a preview of the escalation.

Not because every city will look the same, but because the conditions that produced this moment aren’t unique. The exhaustion, disillusionment, economic pressure, political violence, and institutional failure aren’t localized problems — they’re national ones. Minneapolis is just the first major breaking point.

This is what the regime keeps getting wrong.

They believe exhaustion will make people smaller. Quieter. Easier to manage. They believe fear will scatter communities and force people into isolation. And for a while, that strategy worked. People waited. People hoped their elected officials would finally do something. People assumed it would be isolated to certain groups.

But pressure hasn’t broken the American people. It has compressed them. It has stripped away illusions. It has clarified priorities. It has forced hard choices.

And that’s where we are right now.

This isn’t about heroism or social justice. It’s about reality. About the moment people stop asking whether something should be happening and start responding to the fact that it is. When that shift happens, resistance starts to look methodical. It looks like people acting in the present. Documenting. Protecting each other. Refusing to disappear. Refusing to allow their communities to be ill-prepared.

Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Greg Bovino can escalate force. They can stack troops. They can invoke emergency powers and flood the streets with uniforms. What they can’t do is unteach people what they’ve already learned: that waiting to be spared doesn’t work, and that collective discipline is more durable than fear.

There is no shortcut out of this moment. No clean reset. No single election or ruling that releases all of the pressure.

The only way out is through — through organization, through endurance, through refusing to let exhaustion be mistaken for surrender.

That’s their miscalculation.

They’re betting on the American people breaking.

What they’re getting instead are people who have discovered they can keep going — and do it together.

Until next time,

Evan.