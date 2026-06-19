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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
20hEdited

Yes when the Obama's were there you almost felt as though America had finally got it shit together and getting over its history of racism - but no the likes of Musk were having none of that (or the racist Magots from the South). The political donor system in American politics (and in my country) needs a huge overhaul if democracy to survive. I miss the Obama's as well, and Michelle just such an elegant, dignified and warm person. Now have a President that can't even string a sentence together, and a cold fish as first lady.

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Lindy's avatar
Lindy
19h

Thank you for this excellent article! John F Kennedy and of course, Jackie, were exemplary to me until...President Obama and his amazing family. For the first time I was proud to be an American. My birthday is January 20th so every four years it can be challenging. On my birthday in 2025, I was so depressed all I wanted to do was cry. I decided to "celebrate" my birthday by going to Boulder, Colorado and found a great college restaurant. It was lively and fun with drawings on the walls. As I was eating, I looked down at the table I was sitting at. The whole table was covered with pictures of Obama and patrons in this bar and restaurant. I asked my waiter and he said when Obama visited Boulder he sat at the exact table I was sitting at. Needless to say, I was able to smile on my birthday. Yes, Obama isn't perfect but I have always been proud that he was Our President!

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