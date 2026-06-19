Greetings from The Underground,

Performances by Eddie Vedder, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, and countless others. Former presidents from both parties. Foreign leaders. Governors, mayors, activists, and ordinary Americans from every walk of life. They all gathered in Chicago today to celebrate the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

And there is a reason for that.

Very few people in modern American history command the level of respect that Barack Obama does. Nearly a decade after leaving office, he remains one of the few figures capable of bringing together political leaders, cultural icons, and everyday citizens around a common sense of purpose.

Of course, anyone who has watched the Obamas for the last twenty years knows that Barack may not even be the most impressive person in his own household. Michelle Obama is an unparalleled force unto herself, a woman whose intelligence, authenticity, and moral clarity have inspired millions around the world. Together, they have become something larger than politics. They have become symbols of what America can look like when leadership is rooted in service, decency, and hope.

Watching the ceremony today felt like stepping into a version of America that many of us have been missing.

It’s not because everything was perfect during the Obama years. It wasn’t. Every presidency comes with mistakes, frustrations, and unfinished work. But there was something undeniable and uplifting about hearing him speak again. His words still carry the rare ability to make people believe that democracy is worth fighting for, that citizenship matters, and that our best days are not behind us.

For a few hours, any darkness faded into the background.

The cynicism. The outrage. The endless culture wars and daily scandals that dominate our politics.

What remained was a reminder of who we are capable of being.

And judging by the thousands who showed up in Chicago today, the hundreds of thousands who reserved tickets to see the Presidential Center in person…

That’s a feeling a lot of us have been longing for.

How He Shaped Us

I came of age during the Obama era. He was the first presidential candidate I voted for in 2008 as a 20-year old. For our generation, it’s difficult to separate the man from the feeling he created.

That 2008 campaign wasn’t built on fear, anger, or grievance… It was built around the simple idea that now feels almost radical — Hope.

It wasn’t blind optimism or pretending that America didn’t have problems. It was hope that our problems could be solved. Hope that democracy was worth participating in. Hope that ordinary people still had the power to shape the future of the nation.

It sounds like far gone history, but in 2008 it was electrifying.

Millions of Americans who had never been politically engaged suddenly felt like they were part of something larger than themselves, something they couldn’t have imagined. Young people registered to vote in record numbers. People stood in line for hours to attend rallies. Volunteers knocked on doors, made phone calls, and believed they could make a visceral difference.

Barack Obama didn’t invent hope, he just reminded us that it still existed.

Part of it was his almost superhuman ability as a communicator. If you think that Zohran Mamdani is good, an early Obama was lightning in a bottle.

Whether it was his speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, his remarks after national tragedies, or the addresses from the Oval Office, Obama possessed a rare gift — he could make people feel simultaneously challenged and inspired. He could acknowledge hardships without surrendering to despair. He could criticize America while still believing deeply in its potential.

His speeches didn’t ask Americans to fear one another. They asked us to be better for one another.

But Obama’s impact extended beyond policy and rhetoric.

For eight years, Americans watched a family occupy the White House with a level dignity, grace, and normalcy that resonated far beyond politics. We watched a husband who genuinely adored his wife. We watched parents who were raising daughters under the most intense spotlight imaginable while trying to give them as normal a childhood as possible. We watched a First Family that seemed comfortable laughing at themselves, showing affection toward one another, and embracing the responsibilities that came with representing the nation.

Politics aside, there was something reassuring about that.

The Obamas represented a version of public service that felt honorable. They carried themselves with humility, treated others with respect, and understood that leadership is as much about character as it is about power.

That example shaped an entire generation.

It taught many of us that strength and empathy are not opposites. That intelligence is something to admire rather than distrust. That patriotism doesn’t require blind loyalty, but a willingness to continually work toward a better country.

Most importantly, it showed us that leadership can inspire.

And once you’ve experienced that feeling, it’s difficult to forget.

Ordinary Inspiration

I realize more and more that inspiration isn’t limited to presidents, celebrities, athletes, or historical figures.

Most of us will never meet Barack Obama.

We’ll never sit across from him at a dinner table or call him when we’re having a bad day. We’ll never see him navigate the small challenges of everyday life.

But we all know people who inspire us in those ways.

Maybe it’s a parent who worked two jobs to keep the lights on. A teacher who believed in us before we believed in ourselves. A friend who continues to show kindness in a world that often rewards cruelty. A spouse, partner, sibling, or coworker who quietly demonstrates integrity when nobody is watching.

The people who inspire us aren’t always the ones standing behind podiums.

They’re often the people sitting across from us.

The ones who makes us want to be more patient, more compassionate, more disciplined, more courageous, or simply better than we were yesterday.

That’s part of what made Obama so effective as leader. He didn’t just ask Americans to support him. He asked Americans to believe in themselves and in each other. He challenged people to participate, to serve, to vote, to volunteer, and to take ownership of their communities.

The best leaders do that.

They don’t simply attract admiration. They inspire action.

And if we’re lucky, we encounter people throughout our lives who have that same effect on us. People whose character, kindness, intelligence, or resilience makes us raise our own standards.

The people who leave the deepest marks on our lives are often the ones who make us believe we can be better.

Not through fear.

Not through authority.

But through example.

As the ceremony came to a close in Chicago, I found myself thinking less about the building and more about the man it was built to honor.

Not because Barack Obama was a perfect president. No president is or will be.

Not because I agreed with every decision he made. Nobody does.

But because he reminded millions of Americans that leadership can be something more than anger, outrage, and division.

He reminded us that intelligence is something to admire. That kindness is not weakness. That dignity matters. That hope is not naive. That public service is honorable. That democracy only works when ordinary people choose to participate in it.

For many Americans, Obama represented the best version of who we believe we can be.

And maybe that’s why so many people still feel drawn to him… Not because they’re longing for the past, but because they’re longing for the feeling he gave us. The feeling that tomorrow can better than today. The feeling that our differences are not insurmountable. The feeling that character still matters. The feeling that leadership can inspire instead of exhaust.

Whether we find that inspiration in a president, a teacher, a parent, a friend, or someone sitting across the dinner table from us, it serves the same purpose. It reminds us that progress is possible. It challenges us to raise our standards. It calls us to become better versions of ourselves.

That’s the real legacy of Barack Obama.

Not a building.

Not a speech.

Not even a presidency.

It’s the belief he instilled in so many people that America is an unfinished project worth believing in, and that each of us has a role to play in building what comes next.

Until next time,

Evan.