Remember that moment during COVID when it felt like everything had finally gone too far?

We were told that supply chains had been stretched too far and snapped. Shelves were emptied, prices spiked in ways that people couldn’t deny, and things like groceries, rent, and gas all surged at once. For a short period of time, Americans actually pushed back. There was a shared understanding that this wasn’t sustainable.

But things didn’t get fixed, they got normalized.

By 2022, inflation had peaked at around 9.1% year-over-year, the highest in four decades. The official story became that inflation was coming down, which was technically true, but misleading. Prices didn’t fall, they just weren’t rising as fast.

That’s the trick.

A dozen eggs that doubled in price didn’t go back down, rent that jumped 20% didn’t reset for the people paying it… the baseline moved up and just stayed there.

Meanwhile, wages remained stagnant.

Between 2020 and 2023, real wages — what people actually take home after inflation — declined for long stretches, especially for working class Americans. Even in places where nominal wages rose, they were chasing prices that had already gone up.

People didn’t get ahead, they just stopped falling as fast and we adjusted.

First it was vacations, then it was eating out, then it was “maybe not steak this week.”

And slowly but surely, without anyone noticing, the American standard of living shrank.

Then came the promise.

Donald Trump positioned himself as the fix. He told people he’d bring prices down, restore strength, and force the system to work for his base again.

And they believed him.

But instead of relief, he gave them tariffs.

He sold them as a way to punish foreign competitors but in reality, they function as a tax on imports and those costs were passed directly to consumers. Multiple reports found that American households paid hundreds to over a thousand dollars more per year as a result.

Prices didn’t fall, they rose again, and wages didn’t keep up.

By this point and despite SCOTUS ruling against Trump’s tariffs, something had shifted in the public psyche. People weren’t asking when prices would come back down anymore, they had quietly accepted that they wouldn’t.

The ratchet had tightened once again.

Now it’s happening again with the war in Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Instability in the Strait immediately pressures global energy markets. Oil prices rise, gas follows, and transportation costs increase. And because nearly everything in the modern economy depends on transportation, the effects ripple outward.

But there’s another layer most people don’t see right away, but trust us… you will — fertilizer.

Fertilizer production is heavily tied to natural gas and global trade routes. Disruptions from war, sanctions, or shipping constraints result in rising costs and when fertilizer gets more expensive, so does farming.

And when farming gets more expensive…

Food gets more expensive.

After the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted fertilizer exports, global prices spiked over 80% in some categories and led to rising food prices worldwide. The U.S. wasn’t immune then, so what makes Trump think he’s special when he just started a war in a place that has 30% of the word’s fertilizer production?

When that happens, you don’t just get higher gas prices, you get higher grocery bills for the American people months later.

And again… wages don’t keep up.

This is the pattern:

Shock (COVID, tariffs, war)

Prices spike

No full reversal for consumers

Wages lag

New normal

Rinse and repeat.

Each cycle doesn’t just hurt in the moment, it permanently lowers what people can afford. At first, they stop taking vacations, then they stop going out, then they downgrade their groceries… and eventually, it’s not even about lifestyle anymore, it’s about basic consumption.

When lettuce starts feeling expensive, when full meals become something you think twice about?

That’s not inflation anymore, it’s erosion of the American way of life.

What makes this so dangerous isn’t the economics of it (although that’s bad, too), it’s the psychology of what happens to people. We adapt. We don’t revolt every time prices rise, we absorb it. We tell ourselves it’s temporary, or a global issue, or unavoidable…

Until one day, we are living fundamentally smaller lives than we were five years ago — and we’re calling it normal.

Something I think about a lot when it comes to all of this is how outraged people were over fast food workers asking for $15 an hour just a decade ago, and how ridiculous that outrage looks now.

Back then, people acted like it was some outrageous demand. Like wanting a livable wage was asking for too much. But those people were asking for the ability to live with a baseline level of dignity.

Now, with the economic reality working class Americans are facing, $15 doesn’t even register. If we’re being honest about what it actually takes to live — not just survive — it’s closer to $30 or $35 an hour.

My wife just started a job as a CNA making $22 an hour, and she’s incredibly lucky. She had the opportunity to get certified, to step into a role that pays above minimum wage, and to contribute in a real and meaningful way. That helps us. It strengthens our relationship and marriage. It gives her pride, purpose, and a sense that she’s moving forward.

Those are all good things.

But even then… it’s still tight.

And that’s the part people don’t want to sit with.

I was talking to my mom about it, and she told me that before she retired, she was making $24 an hour. And I had to explain that those numbers don’t mean the same thing anymore, that the economic ground underneath my generation had shifted.

$24 an hour used to represent stability, now it barely gives someone breathing room.

That’s what this entire cycle has done.

It didn’t just raise prices, it redefined what it takes to be okay in the United States of America. And it did it without wages keeping up, without institutions and systems adjusting, and without most people even realizing it was happening in real time.

So now we’re left in this place where people are working harder, earning more on paper, but still falling behind.

And somehow, we’re supposed to accept that as the new normal.

Until next time,

Evan.