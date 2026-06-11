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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
12h

Thank you for the honest article, Evan. Your correct America is broken and definitely broke by a person who physically ill.

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PhoenixBreaking's avatar
PhoenixBreaking
12h

So incredibly well written. 🤲

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