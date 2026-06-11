Greetings from The Underground,

Working class Americans are in a bad place financially.

Groceries, gas, housing, insurance, and just about every other necessity have become increasingly expensive under the Trump regime’s tariffs, trade wars, and economic chaos. Paychecks aren’t stretching like they used to and millions of Americans are relying on credit cards to keep their heads above water.

Miss one payment and your credit score drops. Use too much of your available credit trying to cover groceries, rent, gas, or insurance, and your credit score drops.

God forbid you fall behind because of a medical bill, student debt, divorce, job loss, or an unexpected emergency… suddenly your entire life becomes more expensive. Your interest rates go up. Renting becomes harder. Buying a car gets harder. Sometimes even getting utilities connected becomes more difficult. And we haven’t even gotten into the social stigma where people treat credit scores like a public dick measuring contest and a reflection of your worth as a human being.

Ordinary Americans are expected to pay every bill on time, every month, without fail, or face punishment. Meanwhile, the federal government operates with tens of trillions of dollars in debt, corporations use bankruptcy as a business strategy, billionaires leverage debt to build wealth, and the Trump regime continues to grift in broad daylight.

For most, debt is treated like a moral failure.

For the powerful, it’s just another tool.

Americans Aren’t Reckless, They’re Cornered

One of the biggest lies in American politics is that household debt is the result of bad decisions.

The stereotype is familiar. Elected officials would have you believe that Americans are drowning in debt because they’re buying too many luxuries, living beyond their means, and refusing to budget themselves properly or “pull themselves up by the bootstraps.”

The numbers are telling a different story.

American household debt reached a record $18.8 trillion in early 2026 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Credit card balances remain above $1.2 trillion while millions of Americans fall behind on payments and delinquencies are back to pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, consumers face rising costs on the things they need to survive. Food prices are out of control, energy costs too. Gas prices have jumped dramatically after Iran kicked our dicks in with the Strait of Hormuz. Rent, insurance, utilities, and healthcare continue to consume huge portions of household budgets. Consumer surveys show Americans are increasingly pessimistic about their financial futures and expecting their situations to worsen over the next year.

We’re not buying fucking yachts… we’re putting groceries on credit cards because we’re broke. Parents are financing school clothes because payday is still a week away. Workers are filling up their gas tanks to get to jobs that no longer cover the cost of living. People pay for pet food, prescriptions, utilities, and emergency car repairs with money they don’t actually have.

A recent analysis found that 111 million Americans can’t pay off their credit card balances in full each month. The average borrower carrying credit card debt owes more than $6,700 while credit card interest rates remain above 22 percent.

We are financially exhausted.

For decades, we have been told that if we worked hard, got an education, bought a home, and played by the rules, we would achieve stability. Instead, families find themselves using debt to maintain a standard of living that previous generations could afford with cash.

The credit card has transformed from a convenience into a bridge between paychecks. The problem is that bridges are supposed to be temporary.

When Hardship Becomes a Credit Score

Most people think a credit score is just a tool banks use to determine whether someone will or is able to repay a loan.

That might have been the case at one point. But today, credit scores influence far more than whether you can borrow money. They affect the interest rate on your mortgage, your ability to buy a car, the terms of a credit card or whether it needs collateral, whether you qualify to rent, the deposits required for utilities, and even the cost of your insurance policy. In some industries, employers review credit reports as part of the hiring process.

What was once a measurement of lending risk has become something much more sinister.

It’s now a private-sector social control system… and like most systems in America, it tends to hit people hardest when they’re already struggling.

The irony is that credit scores are presented as objective measurements of responsibility. A high score is treated like evidence that someone is disciplined, financially literate, and making the right decisions in life. A low score is often viewed as a warning sign. People assume the person behind it must have been reckless, irresponsible, or incapable of managing their finances.

It’s more complicated than that.

A credit score doesn’t know whether your child got sick. It doesn’t know whether your rent increased by thirty percent when your lease renewed. It doesn’t know whether your spouse left, your transmission exploded, your employer downsized, or a medical emergency wiped out the savings account you spent years attempting to build.

It only knows that a payment was late.

The algorithms don’t care why you missed it. They don’t care whether you were choosing between paying a credit card bill and keeping the lights on. They don’t care whether you spent years making every payment on time before a couple bad months knocked everything off course. The story disappears, the number changes, and the consequences are there.

Payment history is the largest factor in most credit scoring models. Carrying a high balance hurts, and so does using too much of your available credit. Bankruptcy is a trip to the gulag while student loans are solitary confinement. The system treats each of these events as indicators of financial risk, but it often ends up measuring a working class person’s exposure to hardship.

This is important because hardship isn’t distributed evenly.

A wealthy family can absorb an unexpected medical bill or replace a transmission without pulling out a credit card. They can survive a layoff because they have savings, investments, and assets to fall back on. Working class families rarely have those luxuries because for millions of Americans, a single emergency triggers a chain reaction that takes years to recover from.

What makes the system especially cruel is that once your score falls, everything becomes more expensive. Borrowing costs increase, insurance premiums rise, security deposits get larger, and financing a vehicle becomes almost impossible. Access to affordable credit shrinks and the people with the least amount of financial flexibility end up paying the highest prices for the basic financial services they need to function.

The most expensive thing in America is being broke, and the credit score is how the system makes sure it stays that way.

We’ve spent decades convincing ourselves that credit scores are reflections of character when they’re usually reflections of circumstance. People proudly post screenshots of their scores online like it’s a trophy while others feel genuine shame when theirs declines as if a number generated by a private company somehow determines their value as a person.

A credit score doesn’t measure kindness, work ethic, intelligence, integrity, or how hard someone is working to build a better life. More often than not, it measures how many times life has punched them in the mouth and whether they had enough money to absorb the blow.

And that brings us to the biggest scam of all… An entire generation being told that debt wasn’t something to fear, they were told it was the key to success.

A Generation Sold Good Debt

For decades we were told there were two kinds of debt:

Bad debt that was associated with reckless spending and financial irresponsibility… and there was good debt:

Student loans.

An entire generation was told that borrowing tens of thousands of dollars for college wasn’t just acceptable, it was necessary. Guidance counselors encouraged it, parents too. Politicians sold it and universities built entire recruitment campaigns around it.

The message was simple: take on debt today and you’ll be rewarded tomorrow.

Millennials listened.

They became the most educated generation in American history while earning more college degrees than any generation before them. They also accumulated more debt than any generation before them.

Then reality hit.

Many entered the workforce during the Great Recession. They graduated into one of the worst job markets in modern history. Wages stagnated and housing costs exploded. Rent consumed larger shares of income and healthcare coverage fell by the wayside. Childcare became unaffordable and many put off having kids entirely.

The promise never materialized.

Today, Americans collectively hold about $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Millions of borrowers spent years making payments only to watch interest continue to pile up faster than the principal disappeared. Others delayed buying homes, starting families, opening businesses, or building savings because they were carrying debt that society had explicitly encouraged them to take on.

That’s why student loan forgiveness became such a politically powerful issue. Supporters didn’t view it as charity, they viewed it as a correction to a system that oversold the value of debt while understating the risks.

And politicians need to pay attention because Millennials are the largest voting generation in America. The way elected officials approach student debt, housing affordability, wages, and financial mobility will shape political coalitions for decades to come because for many Millennials, student loans aren’t just an economic issue…

They’re a symbol of a promise that was broken.

The Debt Double Standard

This is where the whole thing starts to fall apart.

The United States government currently carries more than $36 trillion in national debt. Annual deficits routinely exceed a trillion dollars and members of both parties continue borrowing money they don’t have while assuring the public that everything is under control.

To be clear, government debt and household debt aren’t the same thing. The federal government can issue Treasury bonds, print currency, and finance obligations in ways that ordinary Americans never could.

But that’s kind of the point…

The most powerful institution in the country gets flexibility while the rest of us get penalties and shame.

No member of Congress has ever been denied a mortgage because the national debt was too high. No senator has ever paid a higher interest rate because Washington ran another trillion-dollar deficit. No president has ever been told that his credit utilization ratio was too high and that he should stop spending money he doesn’t have.

Those consequences are reserved for ordinary people.

The hypocrisy becomes even more obvious when you look at how the wealthy use debt.

For working class Americans it’s a sign of desperation.

For wealthy Americans it’s a strategy.

They borrow against assets and leverage real estate holdings. They use debt to finance investments, reduce tax burdens, and expand wealth. The same financial system that punishes a working family for carrying a balance on a credit card often rewards wealthy people for carrying millions of dollars in leverage.

The rules aren’t the same because they’re two different games.

Corporations operate under an entirely different set of expectations. When a family becomes overwhelmed by debt, they’re viewed as irresponsible. When a corporation does, it’s called restructuring. Executives hold press conferences. Lawyers get involved. Assets are reorganized. Investors make calculations. The company either gets a bailout or some other form of an opportunity.

And then there’s the Trump regime…

While millions of Americans struggle to afford basic necessities, the administration continues to hand out tax advantages to the wealthy, weaken consumer protections, and create new opportunities for insiders to profit. The same people who tell Americans to tighten their belts never seem to apply that advice to themselves.

That’s what pisses people off… Not that times are hard or that debt exists, but that the burden of responsibility always seems to flow in one direction.

Working class Americans are expected to be financially perfect in an economy that has become impossible to navigate. One missed payment can follow them for years and damage their credit or one layoff can derail a decade of progress.

And the people with the most power continue accumulating debt, extracting wealth, and rewriting the rules in their favor.

Debt isn’t treated equally in America and neither are the consequences.

We’re not asking for a free ride, just a fair one.

Americans are asking why a missed payment can haunt them for years while corporations are afforded buyouts or the restructuring of billions of dollars in debt. They’re asking why an entire generation was encouraged to borrow money for an education only to be mocked when they struggled to repay it. They’re asking why the richest people in the country use debt as a wealth-building strategy while the working class is shamed for using it to buy groceries.

More importantly… they’re asking why the consequences only flow in one direction.

Toward them.

The credit score was supposed to be a tool that measured lending risk and somewhere along the way it shifted into something else entirely. It became a way of sorting people into categories, rewarding those with stability and punishing those who have experienced hardship. It became a system that mistakes circumstance for character and struggle for failure.

This conversation matters because behind every credit score is a human being. A family trying to make rent. A student trying to build a future. A worker trying to recover from a layoff. A veteran trying to get back on their feet. A person trying to survive in an economy that seems increasingly designed to punish mistakes while rewarding privilege.

Debt isn’t inherently good or bad… it’s a tool.

The question is why some people are allowed to use it as a ladder while everyone else experiences it as a cage.

Until next time,

Evan.