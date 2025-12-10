The Midweek Burn w/ guests CJ Penneys & Josh Friday of Lincoln Square

This might have been the best episode of The Midweek Burn yet — sorry, Rick Wilson, I still love you — because I learned so much from CJ Penneys (Charles Penneys) and Joshua Friday.

CJ is a writer and producer for Lincoln Square while Josh works on the social media side of things. They’re both members of Gen Z and the exact type of people big outlets say they want to hear from but never ask questions.

The guys broke down their backgrounds, how they entered the media, got interested in politics, and what they want to see from our elected officials going forward. These are two young voices that you’re going to want to pay attention to.

You can subscribe to their substacks to support their work and make sure two members of the next generation have a fighting chance:

Josh’s Substack

CJ’s Substack

And my guys are hilarious too — check out this interview they did a while back with a Philadelphia legend, Philly Jesus:

