News from Underground

News from Underground

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Midweek Burn Live w/ Nick Paro

A recording from Evan Fields's live video
Evan Fields's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Evan Fields and Nick Paro
Mar 04, 2026

Thank you Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣(Jen Rust), Education is a lamp, Jason Gael, Dalai Mama 💗, Shannon Edrie, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Evan Fields in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture