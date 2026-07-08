Greetings from The Underground,

It’s time to let the anger win over and bring you another edition of The Midweek Burn.

Social media has convinced a lot of people, a lot of stupid fucking people, that watching Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, are repeating talking points means they’re an expert. All of a sudden there’s 5,000,000 constitutional lawyers, military strategists, psychologists, doctors, economists… And it’s tiring enough to make you consider filling your garage with exhaust fumes.

There is value in being informed and civically active — those are great qualities and intellectual curiosities to have, but the internet and social media have given these heehaw inbreds the idea that they’re smart and they can repeat what their algorithm feeds them. With no reasoning or critical thought in their brain, they get convinced that they’re intelligent human beings.

Remember when people used to have hobbies?

You know… Reading. Fishing. Bowling. Golf. Building model trains. Collecting cards.

Now everyone’s favorite hobby is becoming a fucking expert in things they learned about seventeen minutes ago.

A bridge collapses? Suddenly your dipshit uncle who barely passed high school geometry is giving a structural engineering assessment from the passenger seat of his 2008 F-150.

The Supreme Court hands down a decision? Congratulations, your co-worker who still thinks “your” and “you’re” are interchangeable has become the nation’s leading constitutional scholar.

Israel and Iran exchange missile strikes? Every guy who couldn’t find either country on a map six months ago is explaining military strategy like he’s personally briefing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A celebrity gets divorced? Every comment section becomes filled with psychologists diagnosing narcissism, gaslighting, attachment disorders, childhood trauma, and fifty-two other terms they learned from a TikTok therapist who also sells essential oils and bracelets.

A plane makes an emergency landing? Every aviation expert who thinks a Boeing 737 is a Star Wars droid suddenly knows what caused the hydraulic failure.

The DOW drops under 50,000? Here come the economists explaining global monetary policy despite the fact they financed that shitbox lifted truck at 23% APR because “the monthly payment wasn’t that bad.”

A hurricane in the Gulf? Congrats, half of Facebook has become meteorologists with an honorary doctorate from the University of Looking Out the Window.

The problem isn’t that people aren’t interested — interest is a good thing. So is curiosity. Reading, learning, asking questions and wanting to understand how the world works are all things we should encourage.

The problem is that people somehow confuse consuming information with understanding it.

Watching a YouTube video doesn’t make you a constitutional lawyer anymore than watching Top Gun qualifies you to land an F/A-18 on an aircraft carrier. Listening to a podcast doesn’t replace years of education, training, research, or experience. Seeing a chart on Instagram isn’t the same thing as understanding economics and repeating somebody else’s opinion isn’t the same thing as forming one of your own.

We’ve become a country of people who mistake confidence for competence.

And social media fucking loves it.

Algorithms don’t reward humility or nuance. They don’t reward someone saying, “You know what? I don’t know enough about this to have an opinion yet.” They reward the loudest asshole in the room who says, “EVERYBODY IS LYING TO YOU!!!”

Because certainty gets engagement. Outrage gets clicks. Nuance gets ignored.

That’s why every complicated issue somehow ends up being explained by a guy filming himself from the driver’s seat of his truck wearing wraparound Oakleys and screaming about how he’s finally figured out what thousands of experts somehow missed.

Apparently, every Nobel Prize winner including judges, physicians, engineer, economists, every military scientist, and every scientist on the planet was just waiting for Steve in suburban Missouri to connect the dots between two Facebook memes and a four-minute Instagram reel.

Thank god he cracked the code…

Look, I don’t know how to perform brain surgery. I don’t know how to redesign a suspension bridge. I don’t know how to fly by a commercial airliner. I don’t know how to argue a case before the Supreme Court.

And that’s perfectly fine.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with admitting that someone else knows more than you. I’d actually argue that it’s one of the smartest things a person can say: “I don’t know.”

Not, what “I saw a TikTok about it.”

Not, “I heard this guy on a podcast”

Just… “I don’t know.”

The smartest people I’ve ever met all seem to have one thing in common. The more they know, the more comfortable they are admitting what they don’t. Scientists challenge one another. Doctors consult other doctors. Lawyers disagree with other lawyers. Historians spend decades debating tiny details most of us will never even notice.

Real expertise is careful, curious, and willing to change its mind when better evidence comes along. Ironically, the people who know the least are often the ones speaking with the most confidence.

By all means, stay informed. Read books and listen to experts. Ask a ton of questions while challenging your own assumptions. But for the love of all that is valuable in this world, stop confusing your algorithms with a graduate degree. If watching Instagram reels made people, my dog could qualify as a fucking veterinarian by now.

Until next time,

Evan.

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Author's Note: I’m not sure what is going on right now. It might be the fact that I’ve been doing more writing than livestreams and people prefer to hear and see the people they’re subscribing to, but I’ve been losing paid subscribers lately. I’ve probably got until the fall/winter to keep this sustainable before I start having to look at other options. If you know someone that is looking for hard work, good writing, and great perspective on things, suggest News from Underground to them and let them know that we’ve got a 50% off sale going until 8/31.