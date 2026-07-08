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JMcKay's avatar
JMcKay
3h

SPECULATION!!!

Social media spends (wastes) so much of our time -

WHY?

Why are so many people interested in debating something that has no basis in Facts - and is supported by a lack of knowledge

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Connie's avatar
Connie
1h

You hit the proverbial nail on the head Evan! It's why we have the government we have now.

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