Greetings from the underground,

Welcome to another written edition of The Midweek Burn. It’s been good to do this on paper instead of forcing myself in front of a camera, talking into an empty room in my own home. There’s less pressure this way and I’m able to get out what I’m trying to say a lot more effectively, especially with where my head is at right now.

So let’s get to it.

What’s got me burning this week?

The cycle of abuse.

Abuse doesn’t always come in one clean, obvious package. People think of the extremes first — sexual abuse, physical violence — the kind of harm that’s visible and undeniable. But it’s not always that simple. There’s emotional abuse, verbal abuse, manipulation, control… the kinds of things that you can’t always point to with clear evidence but wear you down over time. And it’s easy to get stuck in it.

The cycle itself is where things get more complicated.

It’s not just about what happens, it’s about how things repeat themselves. A lot of the time it’s rooted in things that never got dealt with like addiction, trauma, mental health issues that bleed into the relationship whether anyone admits it or not. Over time the dynamic turns toxic, but not all at once. It moves in phases.

There’s the honeymoon phase where everything feels fine, sometimes even great, followed by the slow build of tension through triggers, then the break, then the explanations, and apologies, and justifications that pull everything back together just enough for it to start all over again. Somewhere in there, the same triggers keep getting hit until the pattern becomes the relationship itself.

What makes a cycle like that dangerous isn’t just the repetition, it’s what conditions you become willing to accept, either consciously or subconsciously.

There’s a reason researchers have been writing about this for decades. The pattern has been consistently identified as a loop: tension builds, an incident occurs, and then some form of reconciliation or calm before it starts again. The temporary calm isn’t a break from the cycle, it’s part of it. It reinforces the idea that the situation is stabilizing when structurally, nothing has changed.

Over time, people adapt to the cycle. Studies on coercive control and trauma bonding show that intermittent relief can strengthen attachment to the very dynamic causing them harm. When the same source produces both stress and relief, the relationship doesn’t just continue — it becomes harder to leave.

What’s happening to working class Americans right now is a cycle of abuse.

Costs rise, wages lag, and people feel it in ways that don’t show up in the headlines. Housing, groceries, insurance, energy — the pressure is constant. This has been reflected in CPI trends, household debt increases, and consumer sentiment over the past several years.

Then the focus shifts.

A new conflict begins to dominate the conversation. Immigration, protests, cultural flashpoints… anything loud enough to redirect attention. It doesn’t resolve any of the underlying pressure, but it changes where people are looking.

After that comes the explanation.

We’re told the strain is external. It’s global markets. It’s foreign and political enemies. It’s groups of people who become convenient stand-ins for a problem that was already there. The framing is more important than any fix.

And then there’s the brief moment of relief.

A report shows marginal improvement. A speech that promises stability. A narrative takes hold that things are moving up, even if the underlying conditions haven’t changed for the working class.

And then it starts building again.

A billion dollars for the ballroom, more money for war, more money for the defense budget… No money for education. No money for healthcare. No money for childcare.

The cycle is exhausting. One days it’s immigrants, the next protesters, then it’s foreign enemies, lazy workers, college students, blue cities, federal employees, poor people on benefits… or whoever else can be the punching bags for their talking points.

Meanwhile, the people insulated from the pressure keep moving through the country like nothing is happening.

That was the Met Gala this week. While working people are still trying to afford groceries, rent, insurance, gas, and historically high debt. The richest people in the world were promoting cultural aristocracy under the guise of art, philanthropy, and taste. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were the honorary chairs and sponsors of the event that became a public argument about wealth and power before anyone stepped foot on the red carpet. Outside, protesters were shouting about Amazon workers and wealth inequality — a labor union president was arrested — while the elite of America kept moving along inside.

The spectacle is part of the same system. The people telling you the economy is strong aren’t living in your world. The people telling you tariffs are patriotic are not the ones choosing between groceries and keeping the lights on. The people selling austerity, sacrifice, and discipline are somehow never the ones being asked to sacrifice anything.

The working class gets the pressure, the powerful get the relief, then they sell the relief back to everyone else as proof that things are just fine.

That’s the cycle of abuse we’re in. The tension, the break, the explanation, the relief — it’s all to keep us placated and distracted.