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joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
34m

Evan, I get it, I’m on my 4th year!

“Do you ever hit a point where you just don’t feel like talking? And then it stretches longer than you expected or want to admit.

Texts sit unanswered, calls go ignored… Not because I don’t care, I just don’t really have it in me. Friends, family, colleagues… everyone ends up on the other side of the silence and it’s been like that for a couple weeks now.

There’s a sense of guilt that creeps in when you realize how long it’s been, but sometimes you don’t have to explain things — you just need some space.”

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1 reply by Evan Fields
John's avatar
John
1h

At this point, it's not even a slow burn... it's a raging inferno! :j

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