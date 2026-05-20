Greetings from The Underground,

I’m sick and fucking tired of the shootings. Maybe even more than that, I’m tired of these asshole parents not only allowing their kids to have access to weapons and use them, but leaving those weapons unsecured when they’re not being supervised.

Shitty Gen X Trump supporters are raising a generation of assholes and incels. These kids have been brought up in trying times, and some have mental health issues that aren’t being attended to — for many reasons, including the lack of healthcare for all in this country.

The latest shooting happened this week in San Diego, California, at an Islamic center. Three people were killed, including a security guard and father of eight, Amin Abdullah, who prevented many more from dying. The two shooters, aged 18 and 19, later shot themselves in a car outside the scene. One of them reportedly left a suicide note behind at his parent’s house.

At this point, this is just a reality our elected officials have told us we’re supposed to accept. They’re not willing to do anything about it, and as society degrades under the direction of the pedophile-in-chief, we’re going to see more and more of these hateful young men commit attacks like this.

Amin Abdullah saved dozens of lives by bravely confronting shooters at the San Diego Islamic Center. He was described by members of the center as “the nicest human you’ll ever meet,” according to local news. (Photo: Islamic Center of San Diego)

Over the last decade, there have been thousands of mass shootings in the United States (Gun Violence Archive):

2016: 383 mass shootings

2017: 347

2018: 335

2019: 414

2020: 611

2021: 689 (peak)

2022: 646

2023: 659

2024: 503

2025: 408 (lowest in five years)

Even with the decline in 2025, the numbers are still dramatically higher than pre-pandemic levels. Researchers and criminologists have linked the rise to a combination of social isolation, political extremism, economic instability, mental health deterioration, and the mainstreaming of online radicalization targeting young men.

In 2025 alone:

The U.S. recorded 408 mass shootings

More than 38,000 gun deaths

More than 26,000 injuries

Roughly 106 gun deaths per day

Hundreds of children and teens were killed or injured in shootings.

And in 2026, the pace has continued. By mid-May, the country had seen well over 150 mass shootings according to the Gun Violence Archive.

One of the biggest frustrations researchers have pointed to, is that mass shootings rarely produce legislative changes anymore. A 2025 academic study examining state legislatures found that even shootings occurring near lawmakers’ own districts failed to shift voting behavior on policy.

So, again… they simply don’t care.

And none of these shootings feel like a surprise anymore… it’s just like an infection underneath the sickness.

We have become a country where mass shootings are processed by mainstream media like a weather event, they just happen. We check the number of dead. We wait for the motive and manifesto… the Discord server, the suicide note, the warning signs everyone missed. And then we wait for the obligatory statement from some elected official who will do absolutely nothing once the cameras leave.

Then we move on.

Researchers have been warning for years that the way these attacks are covered creates a copycat effect, especially when the media coverage centers around the shooter, the grievance, their image, and the body count instead of the victims and the systems that failed to protect them. A review in the American Behavioral Scientist warned that sensationalized coverage can contribute to “generalized imitation,” where one mass shooting becomes part of the cultural script for the next one.

That doesn’t mean that mainstream media is causing the shootings, it means the country has built an ecosystem where alienated young men see violence as a pathway to things like attention, identity, revenge, or martyrdom — and that ecosystem is everywhere at this point.

The internet has become a radicalization machine for angry and unstable young men. Researchers studying lone-actor grievance violence have connected school shootings, incel violence, misogyny, extremist communities, and online radicalization as overlapping pathways to violence. The modern extremism on the internet doesn’t always look like a formal organization with membership cards and uniforms. It’s often a loose ecosystem of forums like Discord, influencers, memes, livestreams, grievance politics, and rabbit holes that teach young men to see themselves as victims and society as the enemy.

That’s where guns become more than a weapon and form an identity for these people. It becomes a source of power that they lack. It’s a way for someone who feels small, rejected, humiliated, or invisible to force the world to finally look at him.

Then we hand him access, which is the part that should enrage every responsible gun owner in the country. So many of these tragedies aren’t a mystery or unforeseeable acts of God. They are a predictable result of a country that has become flooded with firearms, parents who refuse to secure them, and lawmakers who treat basic storage requirements as a form of tyranny.

Studies cited by gun safety researchers found that a large amount of the guns used in youth suicides and school shootings by minors come from home or the homes of relatives and friends. Giffords Law Center summarized the research by noting that between 70 and 90 percent of guns used in those youth-related incidents are acquired from those locations.

We know that safe storage can make a difference. RAND’s review of child access prevention laws found evidence that these laws reduce firearm suicides and unintentional injuries among young people, even while the evidence on mass shootings is more limited. Johns Hopkins researchers found that child-access prevention laws can reduce the youth firearm suicide rate when they are stored unloaded and locked.

So, the issue isn’t that we don’t know anything about the problem. We know that young people are getting access to unsecured weapons. We know that online radicalization is targeting lonely and angry young men. We know that sensationalized coverage can feed the mythology of the shooter. We know that mass shootings have become routine enough that Americans are psychologically worn down by them.

The American Psychological Association has described mass shootings as a form of collective trauma that heightens stress and dulls compassion over time, and we know that lawmakers still don’t give a shit about the urgency this demands.

A 2025 study examining more than 14,000 state legislators across 50 states found that mass shootings did not meaningfully change lawmakers’ gun-policy voting behavior, even after school shootings and high fatality attacks.

So when people say, “Why does this keep happening?”

That’s why.

Because the country keeps producing the conditions, keeps ignoring the warnings, keeps leaving guns unsecured, keeps radicalizing young men, keeps rewarding spectacle, and keeps electing people who have decided dead people are an acceptable cost of doing business.

Until next time,

Evan.