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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
7h

I agree, we need stronger gun control, plus hold the parents responsible

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
3h

I worked with kids for 25 years, starting shortly after Columbine. The first hand experience of walking into a classroom and looking for your best exits and hiding places was gut wrenching to me. I will never not be heartbroken when I see these incidents and mourn for our children who have better access to guns than social services.

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